Read full article on original website
Related
yourbigsky.com
5 Seasonal October events in Billings
Plenty of Fall and Halloween fun is happening in the Magic City in October. Plan ahead to get the most out of all that is happening in Billings. Here is a list of a few events happening during October. The Maize at Grandpa’s Farm. The corn maze at Grandpa’s...
Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?
Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
Rimrock Mall Needs Donations to Help Feed Billings and Yellowstone County
Do you have a ton of perishable food just sitting around not being eaten? What about clothes or household items collecting dust? Instead of keeping them in your pantry or closet, how about letting someone less fortunate use the things you aren't using? If any of that interests you, you need to stop by Rimrock Mall. Right now, they're giving back to the community in a big way.
Listeners Give Top Reasons Why They Might Leave Billings
So today for on-air conversation with you listeners out there, we asked if you have really ever contemplated moving away from Billings and what would be the reason for doing so. There were many different responses but the consensus is the same: That Billings has really changed over the last...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Billings Rims seeing increase in transient population
The Billings Rims, a scenic landmark of the community, is now being taken over by a population of homeless people living out of their cars.
yourbigsky.com
Billings Behind the Scenes – Downtown Billings Alliance
Katy Easton with the Downtown Billings Alliance talks about the public art program in downtown Billings. These public art pieces make downtown areas more vibrant and beautiful where people can explore. The art program also has public safety in mind in each art project they create. Click here to find where these gorgeous art pieces are downtown.
Billings mobile home residents still have dirty tap water
Residents at the Meadowlark Mobile Home Park near the Billings landfill continue to be told their water is safe. They've now been dealing with water like this for more than two years.
State rejects petition to pull Signal Peak operating permit for Roundup mine
Six conservation organizations, led by the Billings-based Northern Plains Resource Council, filed a petition last month to revoke the operating permit for Signal Peak mine.
RELATED PEOPLE
explorebigsky.com
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
BILLINGS – A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching two bull elk and multiple misdemeanors in October 2021.
yourbigsky.com
Who won the Ales for Trails beer competition?
The Billings TrailNet wrapped up their biggest fundraiser on September 9, Ales for Trials. The event that has been going on since 2001 had something new this year: a beer competition. The nonprofit organization announced the winners of the Ales for Trails Beer Competition Monday. There were three beer categories:...
montanarightnow.com
Billings School District 2 considering a balanced calendar, also known as year round school
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings School District 2 is discussing the possibility of year-round school, also called a balanced calendar. "Our standard calendar is that we start at the end of August and we get out early June," Billings Superintendent Greg Upham said. "So, its nine months in school and three months off. A balanced calendar looks at the same 180 day schedule. But, a balanced calendar looks at taking six weeks at a time and maybe putting two or three weeks in in it. And six weeks at a time, and two weeks in the middle of it. So, it shortens the amount of time a student is out of school."
Billings Holiday stores targeted for robberies
Since December 2021, the Billings Holiday stores have been robbed 8 times--more than any other store in the city
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourbigsky.com
First Interstate Bank & Volunteer Day efforts
First Interstate Bank recently hosted their Volunteer day on September 14, where every branch closed for the afternoon so employees could assist on local community projects. Over 50 projects and more than 400 participants in the Billings market were a part of Volunteer Day last Wednesday. Volunteers helped with two...
yourbigsky.com
Smoke on rims firefighting training
You may see a lot of smoke coming from the rims Wednesday afternoon. The Billings Fire Department is hosting a training at the airport and smoke may be visible between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. today on Sept. 21, 2022. Don’t be alarmed.
yourbigsky.com
Montana Ave soon to be under the lights
One of Billings’ historic streets is finally getting some much-needed lighting!. “After years of efforts between businesses, city and state personal there will be NEW flashing pedestrian activated beacons installed to a Montana Avenue crosswalk soon and we’ll be coordinating with the Chamber and the Depot, and City to host a ribbon cutting when the lights are installed,” Lindsey Richardson the Community Engagement & Events Director for Downtown Billings Alliance said.
Billings Petroleum Club closes, leaves woman seeking last-minute wedding venue
They booked the Billings Petroleum Club on the 22nd floor of the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel in August of 2021. According to the club's phones, it shut down permanently on Sept. 13.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourbigsky.com
Billings’ gas prices keep dropping
What a difference a week can make in gas prices in Billings and surrounding areas! We’re seeing the prices continue to drop slowly. Gasbuddy is showing gas prices in Billings around $3.89 below cents per gallon and those prices are expected to continue to drop. What can you expect...
yourbigsky.com
Try out these cheap eats in Billings
These Billings restaurants are the best bang for your buck, according to TripAdvisor. Here is a list of some of the best places in Billings with good food at a reasonable price. Crazy Mary’s Fish n chips. 1406 6th Ave. N. 4.5 out of 5 stars. Open Monday through...
Lockwood family looking for answers in mysterious death
#JusticeforMarshall is circulating online in one family's efforts to find answers to their loved one's mysterious death
yourbigsky.com
Alleged arson fires set in Billings
A Wyoming resident is under arrest for reportedly setting multiple fires in a dormitory in Billings, housing 19 people. BPD responded to reported arson at a church. The suspect allegedly set arson fire to the church at 100 N. 31st Street and broke windows. 43-year-old Jodi Moore was arrested for...
Comments / 0