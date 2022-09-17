BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings School District 2 is discussing the possibility of year-round school, also called a balanced calendar. "Our standard calendar is that we start at the end of August and we get out early June," Billings Superintendent Greg Upham said. "So, its nine months in school and three months off. A balanced calendar looks at the same 180 day schedule. But, a balanced calendar looks at taking six weeks at a time and maybe putting two or three weeks in in it. And six weeks at a time, and two weeks in the middle of it. So, it shortens the amount of time a student is out of school."

BILLINGS, MT ・ 15 HOURS AGO