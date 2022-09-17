ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

5 Seasonal October events in Billings

Plenty of Fall and Halloween fun is happening in the Magic City in October. Plan ahead to get the most out of all that is happening in Billings. Here is a list of a few events happening during October. The Maize at Grandpa’s Farm. The corn maze at Grandpa’s...
930 AM KMPT

Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?

Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
103.7 The Hawk

Rimrock Mall Needs Donations to Help Feed Billings and Yellowstone County

Do you have a ton of perishable food just sitting around not being eaten? What about clothes or household items collecting dust? Instead of keeping them in your pantry or closet, how about letting someone less fortunate use the things you aren't using? If any of that interests you, you need to stop by Rimrock Mall. Right now, they're giving back to the community in a big way.
Billings Behind the Scenes – Downtown Billings Alliance

Katy Easton with the Downtown Billings Alliance talks about the public art program in downtown Billings. These public art pieces make downtown areas more vibrant and beautiful where people can explore. The art program also has public safety in mind in each art project they create. Click here to find where these gorgeous art pieces are downtown.
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

BILLINGS – A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching two bull elk and multiple misdemeanors in October 2021.
Who won the Ales for Trails beer competition?

The Billings TrailNet wrapped up their biggest fundraiser on September 9, Ales for Trials. The event that has been going on since 2001 had something new this year: a beer competition. The nonprofit organization announced the winners of the Ales for Trails Beer Competition Monday. There were three beer categories:...
Billings School District 2 considering a balanced calendar, also known as year round school

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings School District 2 is discussing the possibility of year-round school, also called a balanced calendar. "Our standard calendar is that we start at the end of August and we get out early June," Billings Superintendent Greg Upham said. "So, its nine months in school and three months off. A balanced calendar looks at the same 180 day schedule. But, a balanced calendar looks at taking six weeks at a time and maybe putting two or three weeks in in it. And six weeks at a time, and two weeks in the middle of it. So, it shortens the amount of time a student is out of school."
First Interstate Bank & Volunteer Day efforts

First Interstate Bank recently hosted their Volunteer day on September 14, where every branch closed for the afternoon so employees could assist on local community projects. Over 50 projects and more than 400 participants in the Billings market were a part of Volunteer Day last Wednesday. Volunteers helped with two...
Smoke on rims firefighting training

You may see a lot of smoke coming from the rims Wednesday afternoon. The Billings Fire Department is hosting a training at the airport and smoke may be visible between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. today on Sept. 21, 2022. Don’t be alarmed.
Montana Ave soon to be under the lights

One of Billings’ historic streets is finally getting some much-needed lighting!. “After years of efforts between businesses, city and state personal there will be NEW flashing pedestrian activated beacons installed to a Montana Avenue crosswalk soon and we’ll be coordinating with the Chamber and the Depot, and City to host a ribbon cutting when the lights are installed,” Lindsey Richardson the Community Engagement & Events Director for Downtown Billings Alliance said.
Billings’ gas prices keep dropping

What a difference a week can make in gas prices in Billings and surrounding areas! We’re seeing the prices continue to drop slowly. Gasbuddy is showing gas prices in Billings around $3.89 below cents per gallon and those prices are expected to continue to drop. What can you expect...
Try out these cheap eats in Billings

These Billings restaurants are the best bang for your buck, according to TripAdvisor. Here is a list of some of the best places in Billings with good food at a reasonable price. Crazy Mary’s Fish n chips. 1406 6th Ave. N. 4.5 out of 5 stars. Open Monday through...
Alleged arson fires set in Billings

A Wyoming resident is under arrest for reportedly setting multiple fires in a dormitory in Billings, housing 19 people. BPD responded to reported arson at a church. The suspect allegedly set arson fire to the church at 100 N. 31st Street and broke windows. 43-year-old Jodi Moore was arrested for...
