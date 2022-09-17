Read full article on original website
Nebraska RB Allen out for season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ajay Allen had surgery on an undisclosed injury on Monday, according to Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph. As a result, Allen will miss the remainder of the 2022 season. The freshman running back ranks second on the team with 190 rushing yards. Allen had two...
Nebraska Football: Game time, TV set for Indiana game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Big Ten Conference and BTN announced on Monday that Nebraska’s Oct. 1 game against Indiana will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised on BTN. The game had previously been announced as a prime-time game, but an exact kick time and TV...
Jordan Larson joins Midland volleyball as volunteer assistant
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As a national champion, a three-time All-American, and a three-time Olympian, Jordan Larson boasts a résumé that ranks her among the greatest players in the history of volleyball in the United States. The Hooper, Nebraska native is now hoping to lend some of that...
Big cool down Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska and that means much cooler temperatures across the state Wednesday. Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Cool temperatures will continue Thursday and Friday with scattered showers possible both days. Warmer temperatures expected for the weekend.
Black Hawk helicopter makes precautionary landing in field near Lincoln airport
The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission is launching a statewide portal for people to voluntarily exclude themselves from gambling in the state. Staying cloudy, cool, and wet to begin the fall season. Anxiety screenings for adults now recommended at primary care visits. Updated: 5 hours ago. CHI doctor says a...
Kearney High administrators apologize for students’ behavior during volleyball match against Lincoln High
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - An investigation is underway following reported inappropriate behavior in the Kearney High student section of Tuesday night’s varsity volleyball game against Lincoln High. Complaints from LHS parents and players include people in the KHS student section yelling derogatory comments and reaching out to touch players...
NU College of Law Tenant Assistance Project expands
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska College of Law’s Tenant Assistance Project has come a long way since April 2020. Back when masks were hard to come by and vaccines were a long way off, most courthouse hearings stopped. But not evictions. “They would have attorneys come...
Booster clinics scheduled for September and October in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will host additional updated COVID-19 booster dose clinics for residents age 12 and older in September and October. Upcoming clinics include:. Friday, September 23, 4 to 7 p.m. Lincoln High School, 2229 “J” St. Sunday, September 25, 9 a.m. to...
Summer lingers on
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hot and humid conditions will continue on Monday with even hotter temperatures for some on Tuesday. A big cool down for Wednesday and Thursday. Showers will be possible Wednesday through Friday. Partly sunny, hot and humid in the Lincoln area Monday afternoon. Highs in the mid...
Military helicopter makes emergency landing in field near Lincoln Airport
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pilots flying a Nebraska Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter made an emergency landing in a field near the Lincoln Airport Wednesday afternoon. According to MAJ Scott Ingalsbe with the Nebraska National Guard, the crew detected an aircraft malfunction and decided to land the helicopter as a precaution around 3 p.m.
Pentatonix to perform ‘Christmas Spectacular’ concert in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pentatonix is coming to Lincoln to perform their Christmas hits, along with a new album, the weekend after Thanksgiving. The Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour will make a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 26. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday at...
Tuesday Forecast: A roller coaster sized temperature drop is headed our way...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Get ready for a roller-coaster of temperatures over the next several days! Extremely hot and near-record to record breaking heat is expected for some areas on Tuesday and then a cold front will swing through and plummet high temperatures 20 to 30 degrees on Wednesday. Dry conditions are expected for Tuesday and then scattered rain and storm chances return to the forecast Wednesday.
Survivor of skydiving accident now fighting for his life
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A skydiver is still fighting for his life in the hospital following an accident at the Crete Airport last week. The son of Rómulo Suárez said in a GoFundMe campaign that his father is in critical condition at the ICU at Bryan Health in Lincoln. Suárez is being treated for multiple fractures and brain swelling. As of Tuesday night, he is unconscious and not breathing on his own.
Train collides with pickup, trailer northwest of Beatrice
GAGE COUNTY, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A pickup truck pulling a flatbed trailer with farm equipment was struck by a southbound Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train Tuesday morning, northwest of Beatrice. According to News Channel Nebraska, it appeared the driver of the pickup escaped injury, as the train apparently hit...
Another shopping opportunity in downtown Geneva
GENEVA, Neb. (KOLN) - The owner of Brick Road Boutique is welcoming shoppers in downtown Geneva to a new storefront that features a coffee bar. If you watch Pure Nebraska, then you’ll often see Megan Burda of Brick Road Boutique offering style tips. Her business started out as a mobile store. Now, she has a “brick and mortar” business as well.
Woman stabbed to death in northwest Lincoln; suspect on the run
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating another homicide in the Capital City. LPD was called to Contempo at the Highlands, a mobile home park near N 1st and W Fairfield St., around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night on a report of a stabbing. Police said when they...
Lincoln Public Schools looks to hire 150 employees
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools is hosting two job fairs to help fill 150 positions in the district. LPS is hiring for a variety of part and full-time positions including paraeducators, food service employees, custodial workers, bus drivers, transportation paras, health technicians, and treatment nurses. Some of the positions have hiring bonuses, and all include benefits.
Kids find live grenade near riverbank in Seward County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Seward County Sheriff’s Office said two juveniles discovered a hand grenade while walking down a riverbank northwest of Seward on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the area of 294th Road and Bluff Road and requested assistance from the Nebraska State...
Lincoln man loses thousands in computer scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says an elderly man lost thousands of dollars in a computer scam. Sunday evening, LPD officers were contacted regarding a computer scam. LPD said the victim, an 85-year-old man reported that he’d had difficulty connecting a new printer to his computer, so he searched the model in Google and found a link for assistance.
Body found in Taco Bell parking lot in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating following the discovery of a deceased man in a car in the parking lot of a a south Lincoln fast food restaurant. Monday night around 10:40 p.m., LPD officers were called to Taco Bell, off S 27th Street and Southpointe...
