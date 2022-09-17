Read full article on original website
News 12
Cliffside Park pizza shop owner helps save life of loyal customer
Most New Jersey residents have their favorite pizzeria. But some may want to consider Pizza Corner in Cliffside Park, because owner Steve Hadz has his customers’ backs. Hadz has been prepping pies at the shop for 22 years. And for all of those years, an 84-year-old man has been walking from his apartment a few blocks away for lunch – seven days a week.
News 12
Guide: Tips to help you avoid thefts in parking lots
The Nassau County Police Department is warning shoppers to be careful when out in parking lots. “Theft in parking lots occurs when you are distracted,” a recent Tweet from the department says. Below are some of the safety tips you should take when out shopping:. 1. Do not leave...
Million-dollar ticket sold at Bay Ridge corner store
One lucky New Yorker who was in Bay Ridge on Tuesday night woke up the next morning a millionaire after a winning lottery ticket was sold at a local corner store.
Some in Long Beach look to change city's decision to opt out of marijuana sales
A meeting was held Tuesday where some homeowners argued that the financially struggling city is letting millions of dollars in tax revenue away.
News 12
Protesters plead with Stamford to reopen Glenbrook Community Center
A protest was held Wednesday in Stamford, where people pleaded with the city to reopen the Glenbrook Community Center. There's currently a proposal in place to convert it to a 51-unit affordable housing apartment building. Protesters say the building, which is around the corner on Crescent Street, is one of...
ALERT CENTER: Suspect sought for stealing cash, perfume from Bay Shore store
Police say he stole assorted perfumes valued at approximately $150, and approximately $850 in cash before leaving the scene.
Smith Point County Park to stay open for full season following complaints by campers
The camping season at Smith Point County Park will go on for its full season after Suffolk County initially decided to end it early.
Child finally goes home after spending 6 years at Westchester hospital
A child with special needs finally came home to her family in Connecticut after spending six years at Blythedale Children's Hospital.
Monroe Home Depot worker gets trapped under forklift, suffers serious injuries
Monroe Fire District Chief Rich Lenahan says the fire department responded to the store at 254 Larkin Drive for a call regarding a trapped worker.
No word on cause of fuel spill that sparked 5-mile traffic nightmare in Secaucus Tuesday
Authorities are still investigating what caused a massive fuel spill in Secaucus this morning that led to a traffic jam spanning more than 5 miles.
Bridgeport mother struggles to get proper services to meet needs of disabled daughter
Luz Gonzalez says her child, who has epilepsy, is wheelchair-bound, non-verbal and developmentally disabled.
Fire at North Lindenhurst home requires 4-department response
A house fire in North Lindenhurst Sunday night required a response from four different departments, authorities say.
News 12
Search continues for 4 missing people in the Hudson Valley
The search is continuing tonight for several missing people from the Hudson Valley after two adults reported missing were found deceased this summer. Shaniece Harris, Heather Callas, Marvin Gibbs and Steven Kraft remain missing after disappearing from the Hudson Valley area. Their cases are separate and in some cases, span...
Crews working to resolve scattered NJ power outages after Monday downpours
Several hundred New Jersey residents were still without power Tuesday afternoon following a Monday storm.
News 12
New photos released of fire at Goldberg's Bagels in Katonah
New photos have been released of a fire at Goldberg's Bagels in Katonah. Fire officials say when crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof and the front door. The shop was closed at the time, so they had to force their way in and they had to act fast since this is in a shopping plaza.
Body of missing fisherman on Delaware River found in New Jersey
New York State Police found a body in the Delaware River in New Jersey Monday afternoon.
Southampton warns residents of uptick in recent car thefts
The Southampton Town Police Department is alerting community members of recent vehicle thefts in the neighborhood.
News 12
Police: Ghost gun, 28-round clip found in illegally parked car in Stamford
Stamford police say they recovered a ghost gun from an illegally parked car. Police say an officer spotted a car double parked on Montauk Drive early Tuesday. They say the officer asked a man nearby if the car was his. Police say the man told them the car was not...
Jersey Proud: Hudson County teacher holds annual backpack drives for students
A North Bergen teacher has been holding backpack drives every year to help students in need across New Jersey.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Showers, storms coming to NYC tomorrow
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says a strong cold front will bring showers/storms Thursday.
