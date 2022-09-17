ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

Anniston installing more stop signs

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston City Council voted to approve adding two more stop signs on Summer Gate Road. Councilor Jay Jenkins presented the idea after residents contacted him about the congested area. The intersection will soon become a four-way stop. City leaders are hopeful this will alleviate some...
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham area businesswoman opens rolling cigar lounge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2017, Joy King didn’t see herself taking people for rides, the same way most people outside of Birmingham didn’t see it as having an impactful restaurant scene. “I had a transportation company approach me about doing something with their party bus,” says King....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

These Birmingham area Chick-fil-As are closing for remodeling

Several Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are undergoing renovations, while another is wrapping up a refresh. Work began at the Gardendale location on Fieldstown Road back on June 24. The restaurant earlier this year announced a complete remodel, which was projected to last about 10 weeks. A reopening date has not yet been announced.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Cookie Fix awarded Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cookie Fix first opened its doors in Homewood in 2016. Now, the local stop for sweet treats serves warm cookies in Cahaba Heights and Huntsville. On Wednesday, Cookie Fix was awarded Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year. Founder and Owner Amy Jason said they are...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa city leaders cracking down on bar overcrowding

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa can see huge crowds during football season, but city leaders want to crack down on some of that overcrowding. A city attorney sent out warnings, saying some bars could be put of business temporarily if they get too overcrowded. Right now, this is just a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
utv44.com

ALEA: Pedestrian from Birmingham killed in crash west of Foley

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, has claimed the life of a Birmingham man. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by...
FOLEY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Crash on I-20/59 SB closes all lanes in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes of I-20/59 Southbound in Tuscaloosa are closed due to a major crash. The crash has closed all lanes leading up the the I-359 junction. We will provide more updates as they become available. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa City Schools address unfounded security threats

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Parents in Tuscaloosa want answers after three Tuscaloosa city schools dealt with 3 threats in less than a week. Bryant High School, Eastwood Middle School and the most recent threat came Monday morning against Westlawn Middle School. That meant police didn’t find anything and the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Home Depot, Utz Brands to open warehouses in Birmingham; will bring up to 90 jobs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two companies are closer to opening distribution warehouses in Birmingham and creating dozens of new jobs. Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Jefferson County for road improvements along the Acipco Industrial Drive corridor. Both Home Depot and Utz Brands have purchased property...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police looking to improve community relationships and trust with new training opportunity

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are working to get more involved with the community to work towards a better relationship between citizens and the department. They are bringing back their community police academy, where you can work with officers directly. This is part of the department’s effort for community policing, where residents are willing to call and provide information on a case when they have it.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

New homes coming to Gadsden

GASDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of new homes could be headed to the city of Gadsden. Leaders are working with a developer who’s looking to build about 80 houses. Public Affairs Coordinator Michael Rodgers says the developer has set a goal to build about 80 homes using land through the Gadsden Land Bank. The land bank owns tax-delinquent and abandoned property throughout the city. The investment group has plans set for land near the old Gadsden High School on Cansler Avenue.
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Neighborhood reacts to homicide in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police responded Tuesday night to what initially was a welfare check but quickly turned into a homicide investigation where Lashonda Monique Wilder was found dead from gunshot wounds. When we spoke to Chief Hyche this morning, he said the last two years as chief, this...
CALERA, AL
wbrc.com

Jimmie Hale Mission celebrates ownership with ‘note burning’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission celebrated getting a deed/ownership of its downtown location with a “note burning” Monday. The “note burning” is meant to celebrate having ownership or being paid up on a building. Jimmie Hale Mission leaders held the lease burning at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

