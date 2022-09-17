Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Related
wbrc.com
Anniston installing more stop signs
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston City Council voted to approve adding two more stop signs on Summer Gate Road. Councilor Jay Jenkins presented the idea after residents contacted him about the congested area. The intersection will soon become a four-way stop. City leaders are hopeful this will alleviate some...
wbrc.com
Birmingham area businesswoman opens rolling cigar lounge
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In 2017, Joy King didn’t see herself taking people for rides, the same way most people outside of Birmingham didn’t see it as having an impactful restaurant scene. “I had a transportation company approach me about doing something with their party bus,” says King....
These Birmingham area Chick-fil-As are closing for remodeling
Several Birmingham-area Chick-fil-A restaurants are undergoing renovations, while another is wrapping up a refresh. Work began at the Gardendale location on Fieldstown Road back on June 24. The restaurant earlier this year announced a complete remodel, which was projected to last about 10 weeks. A reopening date has not yet been announced.
wbrc.com
Cookie Fix awarded Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Cookie Fix first opened its doors in Homewood in 2016. Now, the local stop for sweet treats serves warm cookies in Cahaba Heights and Huntsville. On Wednesday, Cookie Fix was awarded Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year. Founder and Owner Amy Jason said they are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa city leaders cracking down on bar overcrowding
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa can see huge crowds during football season, but city leaders want to crack down on some of that overcrowding. A city attorney sent out warnings, saying some bars could be put of business temporarily if they get too overcrowded. Right now, this is just a...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa city attorney warns businesses about overcrowding during football season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A bombshell of a threat from the city of Tuscaloosa to bars and other businesses. The city attorney issued a warning recently for those businesses to crack down on overcrowding issues now that football season is here. City Attorney Scott Holmes said in the letter distributed...
utv44.com
ALEA: Pedestrian from Birmingham killed in crash west of Foley
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, has claimed the life of a Birmingham man. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by...
16 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Sixteen people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between September 13, 2022, and September 19, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
Crash on I-20/59 SB closes all lanes in Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes of I-20/59 Southbound in Tuscaloosa are closed due to a major crash. The crash has closed all lanes leading up the the I-359 junction. We will provide more updates as they become available. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
wbrc.com
Have your voice be heard during the Birmingham Academy of Civic Engagement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Academy of Civic Engagement is starting its next 7-week session this fall. ACE is a leadership program that gets community members directly involved with city government. It is part of the city’s goal to have a more inclusive and transparent government. This past summer,...
wbrc.com
‘Massive’ amount of rounds fired in deadly shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At least one person is dead after a shooting at a Birmingham Apartment Complex overnight. It happened around 10 p.m. at the Adona Apartment Complex on Aspen Dr. in Birmingham. When officers arrived they found one man who had been shot inside a crashed car. He...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa City Schools address unfounded security threats
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Parents in Tuscaloosa want answers after three Tuscaloosa city schools dealt with 3 threats in less than a week. Bryant High School, Eastwood Middle School and the most recent threat came Monday morning against Westlawn Middle School. That meant police didn’t find anything and the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Home Depot, Utz Brands to open warehouses in Birmingham; will bring up to 90 jobs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two companies are closer to opening distribution warehouses in Birmingham and creating dozens of new jobs. Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Jefferson County for road improvements along the Acipco Industrial Drive corridor. Both Home Depot and Utz Brands have purchased property...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police looking to improve community relationships and trust with new training opportunity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are working to get more involved with the community to work towards a better relationship between citizens and the department. They are bringing back their community police academy, where you can work with officers directly. This is part of the department’s effort for community policing, where residents are willing to call and provide information on a case when they have it.
wbrc.com
New homes coming to Gadsden
GASDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of new homes could be headed to the city of Gadsden. Leaders are working with a developer who’s looking to build about 80 houses. Public Affairs Coordinator Michael Rodgers says the developer has set a goal to build about 80 homes using land through the Gadsden Land Bank. The land bank owns tax-delinquent and abandoned property throughout the city. The investment group has plans set for land near the old Gadsden High School on Cansler Avenue.
wbrc.com
Neighborhood reacts to homicide in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera police responded Tuesday night to what initially was a welfare check but quickly turned into a homicide investigation where Lashonda Monique Wilder was found dead from gunshot wounds. When we spoke to Chief Hyche this morning, he said the last two years as chief, this...
Birmingham has draft plan to spend $37 million to relocate thousands of residents, documents show
A document released by Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office revealed that the city holds a drafted plan to aid residents of North Birmingham endangered by local pollution, though it is unclear whether Woodfin plans to do anything with it. This 60-page document, drafted by the city’s Planning, Engineering and...
Bham Now
Now the News: Crestwood Festival Centre sold for $9M, new Rougaroux location in Mountain Brook + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! Ready to kick off a new week in The Magic City? We’ve got you covered with some of the latest happenings around town, including the purchase of Crestwood Festival Centre, a new shopping center for Pell City and several new openings. Read on for more. 6...
wbrc.com
Jimmie Hale Mission celebrates ownership with ‘note burning’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jimmie Hale Mission celebrated getting a deed/ownership of its downtown location with a “note burning” Monday. The “note burning” is meant to celebrate having ownership or being paid up on a building. Jimmie Hale Mission leaders held the lease burning at...
Birmingham’s Capstone Building announces $61 million Pensacola townhome project
Birmingham general contractor Capstone Building Corp. has announced a new $61.31 million luxury apartment and townhome project in Pensacola. A project with developer The Dawson Co., Evolve Townhomes and Lofts will be located at 3811 W. Nine Mile Rd. Construction is expected to be completed by June 2024. The 362,000-square-foot...
Comments / 5