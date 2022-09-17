Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 12:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Mogollon Rim; Northern Gila County Strong thunderstorms will impact areas near Young and Forest Lakes through 115 PM MST At 1243 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Haigler Creek, or 15 miles southwest of Forest Lakes, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Heavy rainfall, winds up to 40 mph, and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Heavy rainfall may result in ponding and minor flooding. Locations impacted include Forest Lakes, Haigler Creek, Young, Christopher Creek, Kohls Ranch, Hunter Creek, Forest Road 169 Campground, Bear Flat, Upper Tonto Creek Campground, Ponderosa Campground, Forest Road 195 Campground, Rim Campground, Woods Canyon Lake Campground, Crook Campground, Chevelon Crossing Campground, Forest Road 171 Campground, Haigler Canyon Campground, Knoll Lake Campground, Spillway Campground and Airplane Flat Campground. This includes the following highways State Route 288 between mile markers 300 and 311. State Route 260 between mile markers 265 and 291. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County, Metro Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Palm Beach County through 230 PM EDT At 137 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near The Acreage to near Lion Country Safari Park. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Palm Beach Gardens, Lion Country Safari Park, The Acreage, Loxahatchee Groves, Caloosa and Jupiter Farms. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Northern La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 22:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Do not venture out on piers. Target Area: Northern La Porte BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers will be heavily swamped by waves. Waves building to 7 to 10 feet on Thursday. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte county. In Michigan, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien counties. * WHEN...Through late Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 21:36:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-19 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Hamilton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTY At 835 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Syracuse, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Hamilton County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov
Tropical Storm Warning issued for Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-19 14:59:00 Expires: 2022-09-19 23:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Northwest * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/sju
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Bear River Range, Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Idaho. Target Area: Bear River Range; Franklin, Eastern Oneida Region A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Caribou, northeastern Oneida, southeastern Bannock, southeastern Power and northwestern Bear Lake Counties through 845 PM MDT At 808 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Virginia, or 14 miles south of McCammon, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Downey, Arimo, Virginia, Hawkins Reservoir, Niter and Malad Pass. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Belmont, Monroe, Noble by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 21:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Belmont; Monroe; Noble A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT MONROE...SOUTHWESTERN BELMONT EASTERN NOBLE...WESTERN WETZEL AND MARSHALL COUNTIES THROUGH 1130 PM EDT At 1100 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles west of Woodsfield, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Woodsfield, Sardis, Beallsville, Clarington, Summerfield, Lewisville, Jerusalem, Wilson, Cameron, Antioch, Stafford, and Graysville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Central Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 12:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for central Utah. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Central Mountains; Sevier Valley; Southern Mountains; Upper Sevier River Valleys Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Garfield...eastern Piute...northwestern Wayne and eastern Sevier Counties through 500 PM MDT At 423 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Monroe to 11 miles southwest of Koosharem to 7 miles northwest of Antimony. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Annabella, Loa, Koosharem, Antimony, Glenwood, Lyman, Kingston, Burrville, Angle, Fish Lake, Fremont and Greenwich. This includes the following highways Interstate 70 between mile markers 65 and 73. Utah Route 24 between mile markers 16 and 54. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros, Mayaguez by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 09:50:00 Expires: 2022-09-21 18:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Cabo Rojo; Hormigueros; Mayaguez FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Puerto Rico, including the following counties, Cabo Rojo, Hormigueros and Mayaguez. * WHEN...Until 500 PM AST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Several structures are flooded and some sand bagging operations continue. Several roads remain closed or hazardous due to flooding. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 818 AM AST, River gauges indicate that Rio Guanajibo remains dangerously high and currently at moderate flood stage. Flooding continues due to excessive runoff in the warned area based on reports from local emergency managers and observers. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hormigueros and Monte Grande. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Blackfoot Mountains, Marsh and Arbon Highlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 19:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MDT for southeastern Idaho. Target Area: Blackfoot Mountains; Marsh and Arbon Highlands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Caribou, north central Bannock and southeastern Bingham Counties through 900 PM MDT At 828 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fort Hall Mount Putnam, or near Chesterfield Reservoir, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Chesterfield Reservoir, Fort Hall Mount Putnam and Cutthroat Trout Campground. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Shasta by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 19:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-21 19:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Shasta FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 715 PM PDT THIS EVENING The Flood Advisory will expire at 715 PM PDT this evening for a portion of northern California, including the following county, Shasta. The heavy rain has ended. Urban and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Castle Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 22:25:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 23:30:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity; Castle Country; Central Mountains; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; San Rafael Swell; South Central Utah; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Canyonlands FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Utah, including the following areas, Castle Country, Central Mountains, San Rafael Swell, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell, South Central Utah and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 23:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-21 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 1115 PM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for Garfield, Kane by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-21 19:54:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-21 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Garfield; Kane FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN GARFIELD AND NORTH CENTRAL KANE COUNTIES At 754 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding occurring through the towns of Tropic, Cannonville, and Henrieville from the upper Paria Basin and tributaries originating in northern portions of Bryce Canyon National Park. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks, streams, and normally dry washes. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bryce Canyon National Park, Tropic, Cannonville and Henrieville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Comments / 0