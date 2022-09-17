LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a Crawfordsville man who was a gymnastics coach in Zionsville was found guilty of three counts of child molestation. According to the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office, Kenneth Arnold, 33, molested children three times between Jan. 2014 and Dec. 2016 while he was working as a gymnastics coach at an athletic center in Zionsville. Prosecutors say the victim was under the age of 14 at the time. They say the victim told a counselor about the abuse in fall of 2020.

ZIONSVILLE, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO