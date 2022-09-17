Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
IMPD locates 2-year-old child who was in back seat of stolen pickup truck
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers said a 2-year-old child who was in the back seat of a truck stolen Tuesday morning has been located and is safe. Police say the theft happened around 10:20 a.m. at a gas station in the 3400 block of North Emerson...
WISH-TV
1 dies, 2 hurt in shooting at Cumberland gas station; suspects in custody
CUMBERLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A shooting of three people Wednesday night at an eastern Marion County gas station left one of them dead, the chief of the Cumberland Police Department tells News 8. Police were sent to a report of shots fired shortly after 7:10 p.m. Wednesday and then...
WISH-TV
11-year-old Anderson girl hit by vehicle while waiting for school bus
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An 11-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle while waiting for her school bus Wednesday morning, the Anderson Police Department says. The child was hit by a Chevrolet truck at around 8 a.m. while she waited near a bus stop at the intersection of 30th and Fountain Streets, according to a statement by police.
WISH-TV
IMPD finds suspect in theft of truck with 2-year-old inside
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have taken the suspect connected to a stolen truck and the abduction of a 2-year-old child into custody. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers caught the suspect after a short chase that ended in the 2500 block of North Gale Street. Around 10...
WISH-TV
ISP: Kokomo man sideswipes car on I-69 while driving drunk on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man was arrested Monday after sideswiping a car on the side of the road, according to state police. Just after 5 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County.
WISH-TV
Richmond police nab battery suspect after high-speed chase
RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Richmond authorities have made a battery arrest after a man was found shot Tuesday morning and a high-speed chase led police to the suspect Tuesday. Richmond Police Department was called to a shooting just before 6:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Hunt Street. That’s in a residential area northeast of the intersection of Northwest Fifth Street and Northwest L Street.
WISH-TV
Columbus police arrest 2 people after man dies in fentanyl overdose
COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested two people Tuesday for their involvement in a fatal drug overdose that happened in Columbus during summertime. According to a release, Tiffany Marie Sculley, 34, of Brownstown, and Ryan Alex Self, 34, of Seymour, are facing preliminary charges for their roles in the fatal overdose of Ronald L. Smith, 37.
WISH-TV
IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on city’s south side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person died Tuesday night in a hit-and-run incident on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 10 p.m., officers received a report of a male body lying in the center of State Road 37 on the southbound lanes, just north of Epler Avenue.
WISH-TV
Man dies after found with gunshot wounds near downtown apartment building
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man with gunshot wounds was found dead Monday afternoon near a downtown apartment building, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and medics were called to an incomplete 911 call and a gunshot scene about 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1220 block of North Illinois Street. That’s near the intersection of 12th and Illinois streets.
WISH-TV
Docs: Off-duty officer beat man in Grindstone Charley’s parking lot after being honked at
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A police officer investigating a road rage case realized the suspect was one of his fellow officers. Court documents acquired by News 8 detail what led up to charges being filed against an off-duty Kokomo Police Department officer in a violent road rage case. Roy...
WISH-TV
Prosecutor: Man tracked down using GPS bracelet convicted of murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man tracked down using a GPS bracelet was convicted of murder Tuesday, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. On Jan. 30, 29-year-old Marlin Kiser was found dead next to a pickup truck in the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive North shortly before 8:35 p.m. Kiser had multiple gunshot wounds.
WISH-TV
Former Zionsville gymnastics coach found guilty of child molestation
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — Police say a Crawfordsville man who was a gymnastics coach in Zionsville was found guilty of three counts of child molestation. According to the Boone County Prosecutor’s Office, Kenneth Arnold, 33, molested children three times between Jan. 2014 and Dec. 2016 while he was working as a gymnastics coach at an athletic center in Zionsville. Prosecutors say the victim was under the age of 14 at the time. They say the victim told a counselor about the abuse in fall of 2020.
WISH-TV
Tree-trimming crew finds woman trapped inside car down embankment
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wayne Township Fire officials said a person was trapped in a vehicle and went off the road Monday morning on the west side of town. It happened at the 2500 block of North Country Club Road. Firefighters say they found the vehicle and the driver surrounded with brush and vegetation by a tree trimming crew working in the area.
WISH-TV
Funeral details confirmed for Richmond officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Richmond Police Department shared funeral details for K-9 Officer Seara Burton. Police say the viewing will be held Sept. 25 from 2-7 p.m. at the Richmond City building located at 50 North 5th Street. They say the funeral will be held Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Tiernan Center at Richmond High school at 380 Hub Etchison Parkway.
WISH-TV
IMPD investigating fatal hit-and-run on Lafayette Road
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Monday morning after a person died in a hit-and-run incident on the city’s near-west side. Shortly before 5 a.m., a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Lafayette Road near West 34th Street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 1 dead after shooting on Indy’s near west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting on the near west side of Indy Sunday night. Just after 10 p.m., police found a man shot inside a home in the 1000 block of North Centennial Street, just east of Tibbs Ave. and 10th Street.
WISH-TV
She told police her boyfriend would kill her; he’s now charged with her murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A year and a half ago, Krystal Walton called police. Walton, four months’ pregnant, said her boyfriend had choked her, threatened her life and told her she needed abort her child. “Ms. Walton does believe he will try to kill her and is concerned he...
WISH-TV
Hendricks County highway worker dies when stepping behind moving excavator
COATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Hendricks County Highway Department worker was killed Wednesday morning when he was struck by a ditch excavator at a work site, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. David Appleby, 61, of Clayton, died in the accident. He’d worked for the highway...
WISH-TV
Frustration mounts in Muncie as railroad construction closes crossings
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour says the city government was told by Norfolk Southern the main railroad track in Muncie would be repaired. Originally, the company wanted to do it all at once before the city government convinced Norfolk Southern to do it in sections. Now,...
WISH-TV
Procession held for Richmond police officer Seara Burton who died in line of duty
RICHMOND, Ind. — People lined the streets to honor the life of Richmond police officer Seara Burton who died on Sunday night after she was shot in the line of duty. On Monday, police escorted her body to Richmond from the Dayton hospital where she died. “It was pretty...
