Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Garfield over Lodi to stay undefeated - Boys soccer recap
Julius Mesa, Leland Gonzalez and Christian Ramirez provided goals as Garfield won on the road, 4-1, over Lodi. Garfield (5-0) led 1-0 at halftime while Jakub Piszczatowski saved four shots to preserve the win. Joshua Ayala put Lodi (2-2) on the scoreboard. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
South River over Spotswood- Boys soccer recap
Selvin Fugon, Jesus Marcial, and Alan Hernandez each had a goal for South River in a 3-2 win over Spotswood in Spotswood. Anthony Costa made five saves for South River, which improved to 5-0-1 with the win. Aidan Collins and Austin Scher each scored for Spotswood (4-3). The N.J. High...
Rutherford over Weehawken - Boys soccer recap
Leo Santana, Daniel Geltrude and Alex Jimenez each scored a goal in Rutherford’s 3-0 victory over Weehawken in Weehawken. Alex Sasso made one save for Rutherford (5-0). In defeat, Fraymer Fernandez made six saves for Weehawken (2-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Randolph shuts out Chatham- Girls soccer recap
Jojo Denegri scored two goals to lead Randolph to a 2-0 win over Chatham in Randolph. Carlie Wysocki had an assist for Randolph (4-2), which scored both of its goals in the first half. Ally Kuridza made five saves to earn the shutout. Chatham fell to 2-2-1 with the loss.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union City over North Bergen - Boys soccer recap
Louis Recio scored and assisted on the goal by Darius Holmes as Union City won on the road, 2-0, over North Bergen. Union City improves to 3-3 while North Bergen is now 1-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Carteret nips Middlesex for 3rd shutout - Boys soccer recap
Freshman Anthony Bautista’s goal was enough to seal a third shutout win for Carteret over Middlesex in Middlesex. Senior keeper Austin Sandoval finished with five saves to preserve the win for Carteret (3-3). Senior goalie Joseph Caruso put up three saves for Middlesex (5-2), which lost for the first...
Verona over Nutley - Girls soccer recap
Nutley is now 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
New Milford over Ridgefield- Boys soccer recap
Josh Spurlin scored the lone goal of the game for New Milford in a 1-0 win over Ridgefield in Ridgefield. Spurlin’s game-winner came in the second half for New Milford (5-1). Maximo Cole made six saves to earn the shutout. Ridgefield fell to 2-3. The N.J. High School Sports...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Palisades Park over Bogota - Boys soccer recap
Josh Quiroa scored twice while Daniel Kim and Rudy Monroy each added a goal as Palisades Park won on the road, 4-0, over Bogota. Palisades Park (3-3) led 3-0 at halftime while Alejandro Barragan saved two shots to receive the shutout. Bogota is now 1-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
Franklin over Phillipsburg - Girls soccer recap
Jessia Shea struck twice while Sinai Kelliehan, Keliah Cottrell and Zayla Salas each added a goal as Franklin won at home, 5-0, over Phillipsburg. Franklin improves to 2-4 while Phillipsburg is now 0-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
Old Bridge over J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap
Emily Walz, Cara McCartney and Jenna Magrino all had a goal and an assist to help lead Old Bridge to a 5-0 victory over J.P. Stevens in Edison. Lilly Zanfini and Jenna Scopellite scored a goal each for Old Bridge (5-2) and Isabella Ludovico had one save to earn the shutout.
Memorial over Bayonne - Boys soccer recap
Jesus Garcia, Davis Diaz and Kevin Moreno scored a goal apiece in Memorial’s 3-2 victory over Bayonne in West New York. Pedro Romano made four saves for Memorial (6-0). Anthony Ward and Jose Lainez each had a goal for Bayonne (2-3) and Brandon Drago made eight saves. The N.J....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boys soccer: Alvarado leads No. 3 Kearny past Hudson Catholic
Senior Alejandro Alvarado produced a hat trick as Kearny, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, stayed unbeaten with a 6-2 win over Hudson Catholic in Kearny. Freshman Benji Silva finished with a goal and assist while sophomores Guilherme Xavier and Jeckson Rivera had a goal apiece for Kearny (6-0). Senior Johan Baez chipped in with two assists and Kearny outshot Hudson Catholic 13-3.
Dunellen over Piscataway Magnet - Boys soccer recap
Dunellen scored two goals in the final two minutes to defeat Piscataway Magnet, 2-0, in Dunellen. Luis Bamaca broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the 78th minute assisted by Ahmed Oshash. Oshash then scored on a penalty kick for Dunellen (6-0). Kenny Palacios made 12 saves for Piscataway...
Morgan Kotch scores 3 goals as Pennington shuts down Blair - Girls soccer recap
Blair is now 2-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Mendham nips Morristown - Boys soccer recap
Senior Luca Cresti scored the game’s lone goal to help seal a 1-0 win for Mendham over Morristown in Mendham. Seniors Sean Prince and Nate Olsen were credit with the assist on Cresti’s goal for Mendham (4-2). Senior keeper George Kaparis finished with 10 saves. Senior goalie Ryan...
Newark East Side over Cedar Grove - Girls soccer recap
Anayah Rivera paced Newark East Side with one goal and one assist in its 4-1 win over Cedar Grove in Newark. Isabelle Machado, Beatriz Oliveira and Sarah Alvarez added one goal each for Newark East Side, which scored four unanswered goals after trailing 1-0. Samira Lukovic netted the only goal...
Girls soccer: No. 4 Watchung Hills blanks Hillsborough for 6th straight win
Senior Jenna Tobia scored twice to help lead Watchung Hills, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-0 win over Hillsborough in Warren. Senior Ava Prisco opened up proceedings in the first half to give Watchung Hills (6-0) the 1-0 lead off an assist by Tobia. Junior Paige Thomas got the assist on Tobia’s first goal. Senior Bella DeGiovanni and sophomore Alisha Perez combined for two saves in goal to earn the shutout.
South Plainfield over Metuchen in Perfillo’s 200th career win - Boys soccer recap
Dionys Rivas led the way for South Plainfield with two goals in its 3-1 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. The win was Anthony’s Perfilio’s 200th career win and moved South Plainfield to 5-1-1 on the season. Rohan Castillo added one goal for South Plainfield, which outscored Meutchen 3-1 in the second half after a scoreless first half.
Marisa Schoenberg powers River Dell over Dwight-Englewood - Field hockey recap
Marisa Schoenberg completed a hat trick as River Dell won at home, 5-0, over Dwight-Englewood. Kylie Hay added a goal and an assist while Amelia Woelfel scored for River Dell (3-2), which scored four goals in the opening period. Aashna Pandya received the shutout with two saves. Dwight-Englewood is now...
NJ.com
NJ
210K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0