Waco's The Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry talks community, compassion in new podcast
WACO, Texas — The Shepherd's Heart in Waco is a food pantry that delivers groceries and in their words, blessings to thousands of seniors and families twice a month. The pantries' recent podcast episodes produced by Waco Built give an inside look into the stories and perspectives of the lives of those who deliver and receive services from the pantry.
City of Waco looks to honor pioneer Lester Gibson
Waco City Council will honor a pioneer in the community, renaming Washington Avenue after the late McLennan County Commissioner Lester Gibson.
'Queen of Mums' has what you need for homecoming
TEMPLE, Texas — A tradition that began in the 1930's has grown bigger and bigger every year since. Mums are a staple for many students in Texas, so 6 News made sure to talk to the "queen of mums" in downtown Temple. Not only did Seleese Thompson with Precious...
Belton ISD breaks ground on Elementary School #12
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44)- Belton ISD officially broke ground Wednesday on a 105,775 square-foot facility which will become the districts 12th elementary school. It comes after voters approved a $173,825,000 bond in May to address growth and other needs. Belton ISD says enrollment is projected to climb by nearly 800 students each year, so growth […]
Report: Killeen, Texas Animal Shelter Euthanizations Grew in The Past Year
Animals in Killeen, much like people moving to the area, have grown in size steadily. With more animals appearing, there is a guarantee of someone seeing a stray cat or dog running around Central Texas. The City established the Killeen Animal Advisory Committee, to put forth suggestions and recommendations to help control the population of animals in the city.
tinyhousetalk.com
Tiny House For Rent in China Spring, Texas
This is a tiny house for rent on a private farm in China Spring, Texas which is located about 12 miles northwest of Waco. The home is listed over at the Tiny House Marketplace on Facebook for $1,150 per month, small dogs are allowed with a deposit. It has an outdoor area, kitchen, bathroom, and a large bedroom that doubles as a living area. What do you think?
fox44news.com
McLennan County SO assists in Operation Lone Star
McLENNAN / ZAPATA COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An ongoing border operation gets a little extra help from Central Texas. The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Zapata County Sheriff Raymundo Del Bosque reached out to Sheriff Parnell McNamara for assistance at the border. Sheriff McNamara sent two helicopter pilots, one helicopter, a deputy, and a jet fuel truck to assist in Operation Lone Star.
fox44news.com
Small fire set in Shoemaker High School bathroom
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A small fire was intentionally set inside of a Shoemaker High School bathroom on Monday. Killeen Independent School District spokesperson Taina Maya tells FOX 44 the fire was in a bathroom on the second floor. Students and staff were promptly evacuated, and fire extinguishers were used to put it out.
Is It Legal to Live in an RV or Camper in Killeen, TX?
Killeen, Texas residents who own an RV or camper know all to well how much fun it is to travel around the state and even the entire U. S. in style. RVs make camping a luxury and can turn any trip into an adventure. #RVLife is real. Great for traveling...
Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022
When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
Gatesville church saved by nearby neighbors and members passing by
GATESVILLE, Texas — On Sept. 3, a suspect attempted arson at Live Oak Baptist Church in Gatesville. It wasn't the first time that suspect tried to break into the church, but it was the first successful attempt. The suspect broke in through a window in the fellowship hall and...
fox44news.com
Mobile food distribution event coming to Bell County
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Organizers of an upcoming event are hoping to help alleviate food insecurity in Bell County. The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is hosting a Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday. The event will last from 9 a.m. until noon, and will take place at 718 N 2nd Street in Killeen.
WacoTrib.com
City of Waco set to sell $2 million property to the Salvation Army
The Waco City Council is set Tuesday to approve selling a 10-acre lot at 1324 La Salle Ave. for $2 million to The Salvation Army, which plans to consolidate its homeless shelters and other services there. The city bought the land in January with the intention of selling the land...
baylorlariat.com
Customers flock to L&L Hawaiian Barbecue grand reopening celebration
Hundreds of customers came to L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, located at 300 S 6th St, for their grand reopening Sunday after being closed for several months. The reopening celebration featured live music by the Waco Ukulele Orchestra as well as a musubi eating contest. The line was nearly out the door as customers patiently waited for their authentic Hawaiian meals while listening to chill Hawaiian music in a space meant to channel the beauty of the aloha state.
Let Your Light Shine | Transition Fair for families with students with disabilities
WACO, Texas — For any student, the transition from high school to the next stage of life may be exceedingly difficult. McLennan County is preparing its families by hosting a transition fair Sept. 20. The event will be hosted at the Education Service Center Region 12, W. Loop 340....
fox44news.com
Teenagers injured in Killeen shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers have been injured in a Monday night shooting in Killeen. Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:25 p.m. to the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane for a report of a double shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims – a man and a woman, both 18 years old – suffering from gunshot wounds.
Killeen Police K9s Yari, Lincy receive body armor donation
KILLEEN, Texas — The videos above and below are from previous segments in news. Killeen Police Department K9s Yari and Lincy received a special surprise thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has been around since 2009...
Hewitt man makes rare discovery; finds fossilized mammoth tooth near Waco hiking trail
WACO, Texas — A find tens of thousands of years in the making was discovered by a Hewitt man last Thursday, when he found a tooth from a Columbian mammoth along a Waco hiking trail. Art Castillo, who found the tooth, says that he often explores the trail in...
Crazy Cuisine: Texas Lands 2 On Outrageous Burgers Yelp List
Do burgers really need any introduction? We all know what they are, and we all have our favorites. So sometimes seeing a bacon cheeseburger on every menu does somewhat get rather tiring doesn't it?. It's not that we don't love our favorite burgers, sometimes we just want to try something...
