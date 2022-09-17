ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KCEN

Waco's The Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry talks community, compassion in new podcast

WACO, Texas — The Shepherd's Heart in Waco is a food pantry that delivers groceries and in their words, blessings to thousands of seniors and families twice a month. The pantries' recent podcast episodes produced by Waco Built give an inside look into the stories and perspectives of the lives of those who deliver and receive services from the pantry.
WACO, TX
KCEN

'Queen of Mums' has what you need for homecoming

TEMPLE, Texas — A tradition that began in the 1930's has grown bigger and bigger every year since. Mums are a staple for many students in Texas, so 6 News made sure to talk to the "queen of mums" in downtown Temple. Not only did Seleese Thompson with Precious...
TEMPLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Belton ISD breaks ground on Elementary School #12

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44)- Belton ISD officially broke ground Wednesday on a 105,775 square-foot facility which will become the districts 12th elementary school. It comes after voters approved a $173,825,000 bond in May to address growth and other needs. Belton ISD says enrollment is projected to climb by nearly 800 students each year, so growth […]
TEMPLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
tinyhousetalk.com

Tiny House For Rent in China Spring, Texas

This is a tiny house for rent on a private farm in China Spring, Texas which is located about 12 miles northwest of Waco. The home is listed over at the Tiny House Marketplace on Facebook for $1,150 per month, small dogs are allowed with a deposit. It has an outdoor area, kitchen, bathroom, and a large bedroom that doubles as a living area. What do you think?
CHINA SPRING, TX
fox44news.com

McLennan County SO assists in Operation Lone Star

McLENNAN / ZAPATA COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An ongoing border operation gets a little extra help from Central Texas. The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that Zapata County Sheriff Raymundo Del Bosque reached out to Sheriff Parnell McNamara for assistance at the border. Sheriff McNamara sent two helicopter pilots, one helicopter, a deputy, and a jet fuel truck to assist in Operation Lone Star.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Small fire set in Shoemaker High School bathroom

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A small fire was intentionally set inside of a Shoemaker High School bathroom on Monday. Killeen Independent School District spokesperson Taina Maya tells FOX 44 the fire was in a bathroom on the second floor. Students and staff were promptly evacuated, and fire extinguishers were used to put it out.
KILLEEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Single Mothers#Charity
KTEM NewsRadio

Yum! The Top 10 BBQ Restaurants in Texas for 2022

When it comes to Texas BBQ, there's no shortage of fine, quality restaurants, food trucks, and backyard smokers that are serving up brisket, sausage, and ribs to friends and family. It's like Texas' love language. Tex-Mex and BBQ are two things you won't have trouble finding in the Lone Star...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Mobile food distribution event coming to Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Organizers of an upcoming event are hoping to help alleviate food insecurity in Bell County. The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is hosting a Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday. The event will last from 9 a.m. until noon, and will take place at 718 N 2nd Street in Killeen.
BELL COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
WacoTrib.com

City of Waco set to sell $2 million property to the Salvation Army

The Waco City Council is set Tuesday to approve selling a 10-acre lot at 1324 La Salle Ave. for $2 million to The Salvation Army, which plans to consolidate its homeless shelters and other services there. The city bought the land in January with the intention of selling the land...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Customers flock to L&L Hawaiian Barbecue grand reopening celebration

Hundreds of customers came to L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, located at 300 S 6th St, for their grand reopening Sunday after being closed for several months. The reopening celebration featured live music by the Waco Ukulele Orchestra as well as a musubi eating contest. The line was nearly out the door as customers patiently waited for their authentic Hawaiian meals while listening to chill Hawaiian music in a space meant to channel the beauty of the aloha state.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Teenagers injured in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Two teenagers have been injured in a Monday night shooting in Killeen. Officers were dispatched at approximately 11:25 p.m. to the 6100 block of Taffinder Lane for a report of a double shooting. When officers arrived, they found two victims – a man and a woman, both 18 years old – suffering from gunshot wounds.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Killeen Police K9s Yari, Lincy receive body armor donation

KILLEEN, Texas — The videos above and below are from previous segments in news. Killeen Police Department K9s Yari and Lincy received a special surprise thanks to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has been around since 2009...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Dia de Los Muertos Parade coming back to downtown Waco

WACO, Texas — The summer weather is slowly fading, which means fall is approaching in Texas. That also means spooky season is on its way. Halloween is a major holiday in the US, but there's a much bigger celebration coming to Central Texas. "Everybody comes out and they get...
WACO, TX
KCEN

KCEN

Waco, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Waco local news

 https://www.kcentv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy