Popular baby jogger stroller sold on Amazon recalled for possible faulty parking brake

Double-check your baby stroller if you're using one because a popular brand is recalling one of its products.

The company, along with Amazon, is recalling the Baby Trend Cityscape Travel Jogger Stroller, Model TJ75B12A, because of a possible faulty parking brake, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The strollers were sold as part of a travel system including a car seat.

The recalled lot number is 111444 0122, and the date of manufacture of the recalled strollers is 10 28 2020. The strollers were sold in the color "Moonstone" (gray), CPSC said.

Baby Trend and Amazon are contacting all buyers to return the strollers for Baby Trend for credit or a full refund.