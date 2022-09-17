Davin Cosby is a local kid out of Word of God Academy in Raleigh. What that means is that he could head over to campus any time he wants to take unofficial visits, saving his limited official visits for schools not so close to home. However, that’s not what happened. Cosby used one of his official visits to really get a full experience at NC State and to see if it’s a place he’d really fit.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO