BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials are investigating video of an arrest showing an officer striking a shirtless teenager on the ground.A spokesperson for Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said the county's top official has seen the video."Events preceding and during this incident will be evaluated along with body camera video from the officers involved," the spokesperson said. "Baltimore County is committed to full transparency and will share more information as it becomes available."Baltimore County police said the 17-year-old boy assaulted an officer responding to a fight in Woodlawn, police said.Two officers responded to the scene in the 6600 block...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 7 MINUTES AGO