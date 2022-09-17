ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

packinsider.com

UCONN’s Jim Mora Shares Thoughts on NC State at Weekly Press Conference

UCONN Head Coach Jim Mora shared his thoughts on the NC State football team in his weekly press conference earlier this week. The Wolfpack and the Huskies will kickoff at 7:30pm at Carter-Finley Stadium this Saturday night. If you want to watch the presser, you can do so above, or check out what he had to say about NC State below.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State Makes Final 3 for 4-Star SG Braelon Green

According to 247Sports, 4-Star 2023 Shooting Guard Braelon Green (6’3/180) will be announcing which school he will be committing to this Saturday (9/24) at 3pm. Green has narrowed his list to NC State, Arizon State and Nebraska. Here’s what Green had to say to 247 about NC State and...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

4-Star SF Dennis Parker Includes NC State in Final 5 Schools

4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’6″/175) has revealed his Final 5 schools, and NC State made the cut along with Georgetown, Missouri, Oklahoma State, and USC. After taking an Official Visit to Missouri this upcoming weekend, Parker will have taken Official Visits to all 5 schools. Parker took his Official to NC State on the weekend of September 9th.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State 27 Texas Tech 14: Notes, Thoughts and Tidbits

#16 NC State improved to 3-0 yesterday, defeating Texas Tech in Carter-Finley Stadium. Here are some Notes, Thoughts and Tidbits on the Wolfpack victory. Thayer Thomas had 4 receptions, moving him into a tie with Jakobi Meyers for 6th all-time in school history. He also had 30 yards receiving, which...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

2023 4-star SG Davin Cosby took his official visit to NC State this past weekend

Davin Cosby is a local kid out of Word of God Academy in Raleigh. What that means is that he could head over to campus any time he wants to take unofficial visits, saving his limited official visits for schools not so close to home. However, that’s not what happened. Cosby used one of his official visits to really get a full experience at NC State and to see if it’s a place he’d really fit.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State vs. Texas Tech: SNAP REPORT

Below is a breakdown of who all played for NC State in their victory over Texas Tech this past Saturday, and how many snaps they played in. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

NC State’s Depth Chart vs. UCONN with Notes

NC State’s Football team has released their Depth Chart for this Saturday’s game vs. UCONN at home at 7:30pm. There isn’t really much to share, considering this is the same depth chart as last week, but here are a few. It is worth noting that Sophomore Devan...
RALEIGH, NC
packinsider.com

ACC spurns Raleigh, moves headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte

Today, the ACC announced that it will be moving its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, NC. The ACC has been headquartered in Greensboro, NC since it was formed in 1953, however that will no longer be the case in 2023. The move was not without some controversy. In November we...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

'This can happen to anyone': N.C. woman warns of scam over Messenger

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Triangle woman is warning senior citizens of an online scam. Bettie Royster, 64 of Raleigh, says scammers didn’t ask for her credit card or personal information and actually posed as someone she knew. What You Need To Know. Scammers hacked a woman's friend's account...
RALEIGH, NC

