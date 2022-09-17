Read full article on original website
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
DPS increases digital affordability and literacyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
packinsider.com
UCONN’s Jim Mora Shares Thoughts on NC State at Weekly Press Conference
UCONN Head Coach Jim Mora shared his thoughts on the NC State football team in his weekly press conference earlier this week. The Wolfpack and the Huskies will kickoff at 7:30pm at Carter-Finley Stadium this Saturday night. If you want to watch the presser, you can do so above, or check out what he had to say about NC State below.
packinsider.com
UNC QB Drake Maye Rips NC State Talking to Media…Then Tweets an Apology
NC State fans love to hate UNC. It’s nice when they make it easy for us. Redshirt Freshman Quarterback Drake Maye, unprompted today, threw shade NC State’s way. Answering why he chose to go to UNC, and had the following to say:. “I didn’t want to miss out...
packinsider.com
NC State Makes Final 3 for 4-Star SG Braelon Green
According to 247Sports, 4-Star 2023 Shooting Guard Braelon Green (6’3/180) will be announcing which school he will be committing to this Saturday (9/24) at 3pm. Green has narrowed his list to NC State, Arizon State and Nebraska. Here’s what Green had to say to 247 about NC State and...
packinsider.com
NC State Showing Love & Support for Injured Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez
Texas Tech Linebacker Bryce Ramirez suffered a devastating lower leg fracture in Saturday’s matchup in Carter-Finley Stadium. After suffering the injury, the game was stopped for roughly 10 minutes while Ramirez was stabilized and carted off the field. As Ramirez was being carted off the field, numerous NC State...
packinsider.com
4-Star SF Dennis Parker Includes NC State in Final 5 Schools
4-Star 2023 Small Forward Dennis Parker (6’6″/175) has revealed his Final 5 schools, and NC State made the cut along with Georgetown, Missouri, Oklahoma State, and USC. After taking an Official Visit to Missouri this upcoming weekend, Parker will have taken Official Visits to all 5 schools. Parker took his Official to NC State on the weekend of September 9th.
packinsider.com
NC State 27 Texas Tech 14: Notes, Thoughts and Tidbits
#16 NC State improved to 3-0 yesterday, defeating Texas Tech in Carter-Finley Stadium. Here are some Notes, Thoughts and Tidbits on the Wolfpack victory. Thayer Thomas had 4 receptions, moving him into a tie with Jakobi Meyers for 6th all-time in school history. He also had 30 yards receiving, which...
packinsider.com
NC State Makes 4-Star SG Davin Crosby Jr.’s Final 4…Commitment Coming Saturday
Fresh off of his Official Visit to NC State, 4-Star 2023 Shooting Guard Davin Cosby Jr. (6’5″/185) has trimmed his list to 4 schools (NC State, Alabama, Virginia and Wake Forest), and will be announcing which school he will be committing to this Saturday, September 24th. Rivals ranks...
packinsider.com
2023 4-star SG Davin Cosby took his official visit to NC State this past weekend
Davin Cosby is a local kid out of Word of God Academy in Raleigh. What that means is that he could head over to campus any time he wants to take unofficial visits, saving his limited official visits for schools not so close to home. However, that’s not what happened. Cosby used one of his official visits to really get a full experience at NC State and to see if it’s a place he’d really fit.
packinsider.com
NC State vs. Texas Tech: SNAP REPORT
Below is a breakdown of who all played for NC State in their victory over Texas Tech this past Saturday, and how many snaps they played in. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes for all sports, with a focus on football and recruiting, and is in charge of business strategy. He is an NC State alum who majored in business. Matthew is also the lead pastor of The Point Church in Cary, NC.
packinsider.com
NC State’s Depth Chart vs. UCONN with Notes
NC State’s Football team has released their Depth Chart for this Saturday’s game vs. UCONN at home at 7:30pm. There isn’t really much to share, considering this is the same depth chart as last week, but here are a few. It is worth noting that Sophomore Devan...
packinsider.com
NC State Women’s team ranked #7 in sustained excellence ranking
NC State baseball has taken the ACC by storm and is now the team to beat. That was a phrase Wolfpack fans have been waiting to hear since the mid-80s. They are finally hearing it again, but this time it just happens to be the Women’s team. Wes Moore...
packinsider.com
ACC spurns Raleigh, moves headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte
Today, the ACC announced that it will be moving its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, NC. The ACC has been headquartered in Greensboro, NC since it was formed in 1953, however that will no longer be the case in 2023. The move was not without some controversy. In November we...
Suitcase full of puppies found along side of North Carolina road
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Good Samaritan found a suitcase full of puppies in Guilford County last week and dropped them off with Guilford County Animal Services, according to a GCAS post on social media. When the puppies were found in the suitcase on the side of the road, the case was zipped up […]
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Raleigh. Known as The Raleigh Market, this market is located on the historic North Carolina Fairgrounds. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
2 teens arrested in connection to double homicide in North Carolina, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two teens were arrested on Tuesday in connection to a double homicide that happened last month, according to the Graham Police Department. The suspects are 14 and 17 years old and were arrested almost a month after two 16-year-old boys were found shot to death on Aug. 25. Around 1 […]
‘Deeply saddened’: School releases statement after missing teen girl believed dead in Orange County
"Our hearts are with all of Lyric’s family and everyone who knew her," Orange County school officials said after 14-year-old Lyric Woods was believed to have been found dead Sunday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'This can happen to anyone': N.C. woman warns of scam over Messenger
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Triangle woman is warning senior citizens of an online scam. Bettie Royster, 64 of Raleigh, says scammers didn’t ask for her credit card or personal information and actually posed as someone she knew. What You Need To Know. Scammers hacked a woman's friend's account...
Young NC woman dies in wrong-way crash on highway; truck crosses median into her lanes, officials say
Sunshine Nichole Williams, 21, died after her car was hit by the driver of a truck that lost control and crossed the median of I-85 Business Saturday afternoon, officials said.
