Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday was a look in the mirror type of practice for the McNeese Cowboys, as they began to try to address some of the issues that came from the 30-19 loss to Alcorn State. As the Cowboys now sit at (0-3) on the season, Head Coach Gary Goff made it clear that this is not uncharted territory for him. Over a decade ago Goff was the Head Coach at Division II Tiffin University. At Tiffin Goff won only 5 games in his first three seasons, but managed to turn the program completely around finished 9-2 his last year with the program.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO