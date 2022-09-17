Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Newman takes Arch Manning on the road for 1-vs.-2 showdown against Many
Nelson Stewart caught a clear view of the Many football offense when he did radio commentary from LHSAA state championship games the past three seasons. What the Newman coach saw in those games remained largely the same when he called up video this week so he could prepare for the Greenies’ next opponent — a Friday showdown on the road between the state’s top two Class 2A teams.
KPLC TV
Washington-Marion cancels homecoming tailgate, citing safety concerns
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Washington-Marion Magnet High School has cancelled Friday’s homecoming tailgating event due to safety concerns. The cancellation comes a day after a fight broke out at the school, leading to three school lockdowns and two arrests. Those who bought tickets to the event can visit...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles church builds multipurpose facility to help homeless
KPLC TV
Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Precautionary lockdowns put in place at Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School, and Molo Middle School have been lifted, according to authorities. The lockdowns were put into place after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call stating during an altercation among several students at...
KPLC TV
Whataburger in Leesville opens Monday morning
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Whataburger is opening its doors in Leesville for the first time on Monday, Sept. 19, starting at 11 a.m. The Leesville location is at 1309 S 5th Street. Whataburger in Leesville will be open 24/7 for both dining room and drive-thru service. Other services such as...
KPLC TV
FEMA awards $29 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $59 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $29.3 million for recovery from Hurricane Laura. The reimbursements include the following:. $3,189,029 to Allen Parish for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura. $3,654,302 to...
KPLC TV
McNeese Football regroups after loss to Alcorn State
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday was a look in the mirror type of practice for the McNeese Cowboys, as they began to try to address some of the issues that came from the 30-19 loss to Alcorn State. As the Cowboys now sit at (0-3) on the season, Head Coach Gary Goff made it clear that this is not uncharted territory for him. Over a decade ago Goff was the Head Coach at Division II Tiffin University. At Tiffin Goff won only 5 games in his first three seasons, but managed to turn the program completely around finished 9-2 his last year with the program.
KPLC TV
Oberlin under boil advisory
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin is under a boil advisory after a water main break, town officials said. The town was without water for a while after the main broke.
kalb.com
Cement mixer flipped over near Curtis Coleman Bridge
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A cement mixer truck flipped over on the southbound lane of MacArthur Drive at the North Third Street intersection Tuesday morning. The intersection is near the foot of the Curtis Coleman Bridge. The southbound lane is closed to traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
KPLC TV
$1.7 million set aside for expansion of Leesville veterans cemetery
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A grant of $1.7 million will go toward expanding and improving the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville. The grant is through the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veterans Cemetery Grants Program. The grant will fund 240 columbarium niches, a water treatment plant, landscaping, and supporting...
Three schools in Louisiana put on lockdown after fight and reports of a gun
A high school in Lake Charles was on lockdown and two other local schools were put on precautionary lockdown after a fight on Tuesday.
KPLC TV
Oberlin worker injured while repairing water main
Three Lake Charles Golf Courses Named Best To Play In Louisiana By Golf Digest
Are you a golfer? Do you like to hit the links and have a nice day outside chasing around that little white ball? If you're a golfer and have never played some courses in lake Charles then you should make plans too. Three Lake Charles golf courses recently received a...
kalb.com
Many’s defense prepping to slow down Arch Manning, Newman Friday night
MANY, La. (KALB) - Newman versus Many will be worth the price of admission alone. However, when you match one of the best offenses in the state against one of the best defenses in the state, one will have to give. The top-rated quarterback in the country, Texas commit Arch...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 19, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 19, 2022. Robin Dale Parker, 40, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court; burglary; theft under $1,000; trespassing. Dewayland Jamyrick Rolax, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; unauthorized entry of an...
KPLC TV
Boil advisory issued in Leesville
Leesville, La. (KPLC) - The City of Leesville issued a boil advisory for certain customers Monday afternoon. The advisory affects customers in the following areas:
kalb.com
Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police said an Opelousas man was killed on September 18 around 2:45 a.m. on Holly Grove Road in Vernon Parish. Cody M. Opry, 21, was laying in the road when he was struck by a westbound Nissan Sentra. Opry sustained fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
21-Year-Old Cody M Opry Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Vernon Parish (Vernon Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Holly Grove road in Vernon Parish on September 18 at 2:45 a.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
kalb.com
APD seeking missing juvenile
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Destiny Rowland, 16. Destiny is about 5′2″ and weighs about 125 pounds. She may be in the Lower 3rd Street area. If you have any information on Destiny’s location, please contact...
Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead
When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
