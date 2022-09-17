ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa, LA

NOLA.com

Newman takes Arch Manning on the road for 1-vs.-2 showdown against Many

Nelson Stewart caught a clear view of the Many football offense when he did radio commentary from LHSAA state championship games the past three seasons. What the Newman coach saw in those games remained largely the same when he called up video this week so he could prepare for the Greenies’ next opponent — a Friday showdown on the road between the state’s top two Class 2A teams.
MANY, LA
KPLC TV

Washington-Marion cancels homecoming tailgate, citing safety concerns

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Washington-Marion Magnet High School has cancelled Friday’s homecoming tailgating event due to safety concerns. The cancellation comes a day after a fight broke out at the school, leading to three school lockdowns and two arrests. Those who bought tickets to the event can visit...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles church builds multipurpose facility to help homeless

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Donut King owner explains why she...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Precautionary lockdowns put in place at Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School, and Molo Middle School have been lifted, according to authorities. The lockdowns were put into place after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call stating during an altercation among several students at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Sports
KPLC TV

Whataburger in Leesville opens Monday morning

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - Whataburger is opening its doors in Leesville for the first time on Monday, Sept. 19, starting at 11 a.m. The Leesville location is at 1309 S 5th Street. Whataburger in Leesville will be open 24/7 for both dining room and drive-thru service. Other services such as...
LEESVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

FEMA awards $29 million to SWLA for hurricane recovery

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - FEMA is awarding an additional $59 million in public assistance reimbursements for disaster recovery in Louisiana, including $29.3 million for recovery from Hurricane Laura. The reimbursements include the following:. $3,189,029 to Allen Parish for debris removal operations as a result of Hurricane Laura. $3,654,302 to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

McNeese Football regroups after loss to Alcorn State

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Monday was a look in the mirror type of practice for the McNeese Cowboys, as they began to try to address some of the issues that came from the 30-19 loss to Alcorn State. As the Cowboys now sit at (0-3) on the season, Head Coach Gary Goff made it clear that this is not uncharted territory for him. Over a decade ago Goff was the Head Coach at Division II Tiffin University. At Tiffin Goff won only 5 games in his first three seasons, but managed to turn the program completely around finished 9-2 his last year with the program.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Oberlin under boil advisory

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin is under a boil advisory after a water main break, town officials said. The town was without water for a while after the main broke.
OBERLIN, LA
kalb.com

Cement mixer flipped over near Curtis Coleman Bridge

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A cement mixer truck flipped over on the southbound lane of MacArthur Drive at the North Third Street intersection Tuesday morning. The intersection is near the foot of the Curtis Coleman Bridge. The southbound lane is closed to traffic. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

$1.7 million set aside for expansion of Leesville veterans cemetery

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - A grant of $1.7 million will go toward expanding and improving the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville. The grant is through the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veterans Cemetery Grants Program. The grant will fund 240 columbarium niches, a water treatment plant, landscaping, and supporting...
LEESVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

Oberlin worker injured while repairing water main

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Senator Bill Cassidy pushes for federal murder charges for Fentanyl overdoses against drug dealers.
OBERLIN, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 19, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 19, 2022. Robin Dale Parker, 40, DeQuincy: Theft under $1,000; contempt of court; burglary; theft under $1,000; trespassing. Dewayland Jamyrick Rolax, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; property damage under $1,000; theft under $1,000; unauthorized entry of an...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory issued in Leesville

Leesville, La. (KPLC) - The City of Leesville issued a boil advisory for certain customers Monday afternoon. The advisory affects customers in the following areas:
LEESVILLE, LA
Sports
kalb.com

Man laying on road killed in Vernon Parish crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police said an Opelousas man was killed on September 18 around 2:45 a.m. on Holly Grove Road in Vernon Parish. Cody M. Opry, 21, was laying in the road when he was struck by a westbound Nissan Sentra. Opry sustained fatal injuries and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

APD seeking missing juvenile

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Destiny Rowland, 16. Destiny is about 5′2″ and weighs about 125 pounds. She may be in the Lower 3rd Street area. If you have any information on Destiny’s location, please contact...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead

When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

