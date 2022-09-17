Biden will never admit his policies caused this. It means he was wrong and he doesn’t want to hear we told you so. He’s more of a narcissist than Trump. Actually everything he accused Trump of he is guilty of and then some. Unifier in Chief? Not hardly. Inciting civil war calling half the nation that voted against his policies is nothing short of being Hitler.
Biden’s policies have been an economic disaster for the USA. The annual inflation rate only dropped by two-tenths of a percentage point from July to August, to 8.3%. The drop in gas prices did bring inflation down, but barely. Other types of inflation remain alarmingly high. Grocery prices are up 14%, year-over-year. Cars, 10%. Rent, 7%. Incomes, meanwhile, are only growing by about 5%. Ordinary people are falling behind. Gasoline prices are still way up:Gasoline prices:Obama jan 2009 $1.84Trump jan 2017 $2.32Biden jan 2021 $2.39 day he took office, the week before Russia invasion 3.624, now 3.70.
Democrats of today certainly are the most ignorant uninformed political group of all time. A failed cult whose time has come and gone, like the dinosaurs.
