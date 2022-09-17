Read full article on original website
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Visit One of the Most Magical Fall Festivals in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in IndianaTravel MavenNew Albany, IN
The History behind the Waverly Hills Sanitarium.Rooted ExpeditionsLouisville, KY
Dinner and a Show in Shelbyville: Shelby County Community TheatreJC PhelpsShelbyville, KY
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole
PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
wdrb.com
Louisville man found not guilty of 2020 homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of killing a man in May 2020 was found not guilty. Zerric Allen was charged with shooting Carl Johnson Jr. near River Park Drive and 38th Street. Johnson later died at the hospital. After a week-long trial, Allen was found not guilty...
spectrumnews1.com
Officials: Gun violence has killed 16 people in 19 days in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Since the start of this month, 16 people have been killed in shootings in Jefferson County, including four people last weekend and six people during the previous weekend, according to police. What You Need To Know. Police say 16 people have died in shootings since the...
leoweekly.com
Louisville Jail Repeatedly Violated Kentucky Jail Standards, Death Reviews Found
Preliminary reviews of Louisville jail deaths by Kentucky’s Department of Corrections found repeated violations of the state’s jail standards, the minimum standards that local correctional facilities in the Commonwealth must maintain. Through Kentucky’s open records law, LEO Weekly obtained findings related to eight of the ten in-custody deaths...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's just opening up more wounds': Louisville mother calls for peace after deadly shootings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — De Shanta Edwards wears a photo of her son Donte around her neck. She has his heartbeat on a CD. "He was the life of the family," she said. "You would see him, you would just smile. He was that goofy child. He gave back to the community. His football team loves him."
wdrb.com
Private investigator who helped search for missing Louisville woman sentenced for tax fraud
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former private investigator who volunteered his services to a family looking for a loved one who has been missing for three years has been sentenced to federal prison for filing false tax returns. The U.S. Attorney's Office says 53-year-old Tracy Leonard from Clarksville will spend...
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man sentenced to 9 months in prison for tax fraud
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man will spend nine months in federal prison for hiding more than $1 million from the IRS. Tracy Leonard of Clarksville, Indiana, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday. Prosecutors say from 2015 to 2019 he hid income from the IRS by cashing 186 business income-related checks at a Clarksville check cashing business.
spectrumnews1.com
FBI honors Louisville activist Christopher 2X
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FBI Louisville announced Christopher 2X as its honoree for the 2021 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA). Christopher 2X, while in Washington, D.C., was highlighting the work of his Future Healers program. The FBI told 2X about the award at FBI Headquarters. 2X is an...
WLKY.com
Louisville man charged with murder in 2020 found not guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man charged with murder is free. A jury found Zerric Baskett not guilty after a weeklong trial. Baskett was arrested in May of 2020 for shooting Carl Johnson Jr. He told officers at the time that he shot Johnson out of fear after the...
LMPD ID's, arrests man for May double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a double murder from May 2022. Edgar Hernandez, 18, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident. The Jefferson County Coroner said the victims, Kahlil...
WLKY.com
Man shot in Algonquin dies at hospital, identified by coroner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot in Algonquin on Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Corner's Office. They said the man was 26-year-old Antwuan Dejuan Hill. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie...
wdrb.com
Man shot in Schnitzelburg neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon. LMPD First Division officers were called to the 2300 block of Lansdowne Avenue, which is not far from Eastern Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. On scene, officers...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?
Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE News Sports Director Kent Taylor talk the latest football highlights and updates. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Updated: 22 hours ago. All lanes of I-264 eastbound blocked due to reported shooting. Officials identify man, woman killed...
wdrb.com
Louisville carjacking with child in vehicle ends in crash and critical injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman from Texas is in custody after she carjacked a Louisville man's car — with his child inside — before crashing it into a business and critically injuring the person inside. According to court documents, 18-year-old Anneyska Garcia was taken into...
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested an 18-year-old after they said shot and killed two men near Taylorsville Road back in May. On May 14, officers were called to respond to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.
leoweekly.com
Atlanta Firm Buys Hundreds of West Louisville Apartments as Corporate Landlord Expansion Continues
This story is part of KyCIR’s Housing Project. Complete this survey to share tips, experiences and questions that can help shape our reporting. Shalonda Forney got a new landlord earlier this year, but no one told her. Forney, 29, lives with her four kids in a small ground-floor apartment...
salemleader.com
#mugshot Monday, Sept. 19, 2022
The following arrests were made recently by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. In most cases those listed are just facing charges and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
crothersvilletimes.com
Three From Jackson County Charged With Child Molesting
Three Jackson County residents– a mother and step-father from Seymour and a man from Freetown— were arrested last Friday, Sept. 16, on charges of child molesting. On Friday, Sept. 2, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Toby Deaton and Detective Jacklyn Shofner responded to a Scottsburg hotel after an anonymous tip was received that a child was possibly being molested at the motel.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Woman killed in southwest Louisville crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died in southwest Louisville after rolling her car over with juveniles inside it. It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at Third Street Road and Village Park Way, according to Louisville Metro Police. That is where police found the SUV that had rolled over.
Wave 3
Louisville police investigate multiple unrelated fatal crashes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating overnight crashes that killed two people. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday night, LMPD responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found a teenager was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.
