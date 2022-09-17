ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky school shooter imprisoned 25 years seeks parole

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man who killed three students and injured five more in a school shooting a quarter century ago has a chance at parole this week. Michael Carneal was a 14-year-old freshman in 1997 when he fired a stolen pistol at a before-school prayer group in the lobby of Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky. He received a life sentence with the opportunity for parole after 25 years, the maximum allowed at the time for someone his age.
PADUCAH, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man found not guilty of 2020 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man accused of killing a man in May 2020 was found not guilty. Zerric Allen was charged with shooting Carl Johnson Jr. near River Park Drive and 38th Street. Johnson later died at the hospital. After a week-long trial, Allen was found not guilty...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Louisville Jail Repeatedly Violated Kentucky Jail Standards, Death Reviews Found

Preliminary reviews of Louisville jail deaths by Kentucky’s Department of Corrections found repeated violations of the state’s jail standards, the minimum standards that local correctional facilities in the Commonwealth must maintain. Through Kentucky’s open records law, LEO Weekly obtained findings related to eight of the ten in-custody deaths...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana man sentenced to 9 months in prison for tax fraud

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana man will spend nine months in federal prison for hiding more than $1 million from the IRS. Tracy Leonard of Clarksville, Indiana, was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday. Prosecutors say from 2015 to 2019 he hid income from the IRS by cashing 186 business income-related checks at a Clarksville check cashing business.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
spectrumnews1.com

FBI honors Louisville activist Christopher 2X

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — FBI Louisville announced Christopher 2X as its honoree for the 2021 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA). Christopher 2X, while in Washington, D.C., was highlighting the work of his Future Healers program. The FBI told 2X about the award at FBI Headquarters. 2X is an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

WHAS11

LMPD ID's, arrests man for May double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a double murder from May 2022. Edgar Hernandez, 18, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident. The Jefferson County Coroner said the victims, Kahlil...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man shot in Algonquin dies at hospital, identified by coroner

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man who was shot in Algonquin on Sunday has been identified by the Jefferson County Corner's Office. They said the man was 26-year-old Antwuan Dejuan Hill. Louisville Metro Police Department said their Second Division officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dixie...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot in Schnitzelburg neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood on Monday afternoon. LMPD First Division officers were called to the 2300 block of Lansdowne Avenue, which is not far from Eastern Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon. On scene, officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why is a Louisville park's pond allowed to fester with algae?

Officials identify man, woman killed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested an 18-year-old after they said shot and killed two men near Taylorsville Road back in May. On May 14, officers were called to respond to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
salemleader.com

#mugshot Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

The following arrests were made recently by local law enforcement agencies in Washington County. In most cases those listed are just facing charges and are to be considered innocent of those charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Charges are often dropped or lessened.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
crothersvilletimes.com

Three From Jackson County Charged With Child Molesting

Three Jackson County residents– a mother and step-father from Seymour and a man from Freetown— were arrested last Friday, Sept. 16, on charges of child molesting. On Friday, Sept. 2, Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Toby Deaton and Detective Jacklyn Shofner responded to a Scottsburg hotel after an anonymous tip was received that a child was possibly being molested at the motel.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman killed in southwest Louisville crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman died in southwest Louisville after rolling her car over with juveniles inside it. It happened just after 10 p.m. Friday at Third Street Road and Village Park Way, according to Louisville Metro Police. That is where police found the SUV that had rolled over.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville police investigate multiple unrelated fatal crashes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating overnight crashes that killed two people. Around 8:45 p.m. Friday night, LMPD responded to a crash at 35th and Bank Street. Investigators found a teenager was operating a moped on 35th Street when he crashed with an SUV at the intersection.
LOUISVILLE, KY

