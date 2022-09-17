Read full article on original website
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Lawsuit for business fraud filed against Donald Trump and three of his adult childrenMargaret MinnicksWashington, DC
Sen. Maj. Leader Chuck Schumer Declares How He Feels Democrats Will Fare During November Mid Terms | OpinionWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Lamar Jackson Rises in Odds to Win NFL MVPFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
'It's not who we are' | MCPS tightens security after 5 charged at high school football game brawl
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Public School officials joined forces Wednesday to announce their future security measures after a brawl broke out at a Friday night football game, leaving four juveniles and a 19-year-old facing charges. MCPS suspended football operations temporarily at Northwest and Gaithersburg high schools after...
Football coach accused of striking Gaithersburg athletic director in head during large brawl, court documents say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A Montgomery County football coach is accused of not only hitting another employee, but failing to de-escalate a large brawl between players, according to court documents obtained by WUSA9. A criminal summons for Travis Hawkins, the head football coach for Northwest High School, said he struck...
Maryland Gov. candidate demands opponent's book be removed from schools
BALTIMORE — Maryland’s Republican candidate for governor is demanding that school officials remove a book written by his opponent from classrooms, libraries and reading lists. Republican Dan Cox accuses Democrat Wes Moore of misleading voters about Moore's background. Cox says school kids should not be lied to. Moore...
Large police presence in Adams Morgan for K-9 funeral procession
WASHINGTON — There was a large police presence in D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood Wednesday morning. Several police cars were seen outside Adams Morgan Animal Hospital on 18th Street Northwest for a procession for fallen police K-9 Rocket. Rocket who was an explosives detection dog for the Special Operation Division...
Restaurants providing Hurricane Fiona relief in D.C.
WASHINGTON — Hurricane Fiona swept its way through Puerto Rico just five years after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. The weather-related events that unraveled over the past week have left the residents vulnerable and in need of resources to manage the destruction the storm caused. In an effort to...
3rd bus from Texas drops asylum seekers off outside the Vice President's residence
WASHINGTON — A third bus from Texas arrived Saturday morning and dropped off migrants in front of the U.S. Naval Observatory grounds where Vice President Kamala Harris resides. An estimated 50 asylum seekers were on board and according to Tatiana Laborde, the Response Director for the group SAMU, the...
Texas governor responds after sending migrant buses to be dropped off outside of VP Kamala Harris' home
WASHINGTON — (Editor's Note: The video above depicts previous reporting from Sept. 8, 2022) The governor of Texas has accused the Biden-Harris administration of ignoring and denying the "historic crisis" at the southern border on the heels of a migrant drop-off he orchestrated near Vice President Kamala Harris' home.
4 schools in DMV targets of swatting within 2 days
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Sept. 2022 about Bladensburg High School being on lockdown after police got a tip from a student. The 2022-23 school year has been underway for a few weeks and while education might be at the top of many students and teachers' minds, safety is at the forefront for authorities. Law enforcement across the DMV have responded to multiple schools within the last few weeks in response to tips about active shooters or safety threats.
As DC Council prepares to consider migrant bill, some groups push back
WASHINGTON — On Tuesday, the DC Council will consider legislation to support migrants who are bused to D.C. from Texas and Arizona. The DC Council will vote on an emergency bill titled the Migrant Services and Supports Emergency Act of 2022. DC Councilmember Brianne Nadeau introduced the bill at...
Another busload of migrants dropped off at Naval Observatory
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: the image and video above are from a separate drop-off earlier this week. Another busload of migrants brought in from Texas were dropped off in front of the Naval Observatory around 7 a.m. on Saturday. There were around 50 immigrants on the bus, including children,...
For Sale: Four bedrooms, two baths and one cousin
WASHINGTON — A house for sale in D.C. really caught our eye. Four bedrooms, two baths and a cousin. The $664,500 home in Northwest comes with a guy living in it. At first glance, the listing for a rowhouse 746 Newton Place in Columbia Heights looks like a pretty good deal.
False alarm: Tornado sirens put La Plata residents on edge despite no storm warning
LA PLATA, Md. — Tornado sirens went off in La Plata, Maryland, during Monday's storms. As it turns out, La Plata was never under a tornado warning for those storms. This warning was so far west didn't even include Indian Head. However, tornado sirens went off across the entire county.
Montgomery Co. Public Schools to discuss enhanced security measures following large brawl
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — School officials in Montgomery County are getting ready to discuss "enhanced security measures" for athletic events days after a massive brawl between varsity football teams. Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight will hold the meeting on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Gaithersburg Police charged four juveniles and a 19-year-old...
Virginia school districts respond to Gov. Youngkin's new transgender student policies
VIRGINIA, USA — Schools in Virginia continue to push back against Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed policies that would change how schools in the commonwealth treat transgender students. Families and advocates say what the governor is trying to do is dangerous and discriminatory. Alexandria City Public School officials sent a...
Hispanic Heritage Month: Ways to celebrate in DC
WASHINGTON — Hispanic Heritage Month has begun and there are many ways to celebrate in Washington, D.C. Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15-Oct.15 every year and was founded in 1968 to observe and celebrate the history, culture and contributions of people whose ancestry comes from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America, according to the National Hispanic Heritage Month (NHHM) website.
DC Council approves emergency services for migrants, five months after first bus from Texas arrived
WASHINGTON — After nearly two hours of debate Tuesday, the D.C. Council approved a plan by Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) to create a new government office to provide services to asylum seekers bussed from southern states by GOP governors. Whether D.C. should help the estimated 9,400 migrants who have...
Grand jury mulls charges against so-called 'Shopping Cart Killer'
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Monday, the case of the so-called "Shopping Cart Killer" is headed to a grand jury. Anthony Robinson is linked to the deaths of at least five women across Virginia and D.C. Police gave him the nickname because investigators claim he disposed of some of the bodies using shopping carts.
4 juveniles, 19-year-old man charged after large brawl at Gaithersburg high school football game
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A large brawl between football players of Gaithersburg and Northwest high schools during Friday night’s game led to the arrest of five people, according to officials. Four of the people were only identified by police as juveniles. They were charged with assault, while a...
Mourners gather at DC British pub early for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
WASHINGTON — Some British pubs in D.C. opened early Monday to allow people to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II live, including the Queen Vic on H Street in Northeast. Walking into a British pub a continent away from the royal funeral, early morning patrons arrived at 5:30 am, joined by a common urge not to witness history alone.
Daughter of Spotsylvania superintendent candidate Mark Taylor says he is 'beyond under-qualified'
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Another school board meeting in Spotsylvania County turned to fight between factions Friday night. The board held an emergency meeting to discuss a contract offer for Mark Taylor to be the division's new superintendent despite the fact he has never worked in education. After a nearly...
