Severn, MD

WUSA9

Large police presence in Adams Morgan for K-9 funeral procession

WASHINGTON — There was a large police presence in D.C.'s Adams Morgan neighborhood Wednesday morning. Several police cars were seen outside Adams Morgan Animal Hospital on 18th Street Northwest for a procession for fallen police K-9 Rocket. Rocket who was an explosives detection dog for the Special Operation Division...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Restaurants providing Hurricane Fiona relief in D.C.

WASHINGTON — Hurricane Fiona swept its way through Puerto Rico just five years after Hurricane Maria devastated the island. The weather-related events that unraveled over the past week have left the residents vulnerable and in need of resources to manage the destruction the storm caused. In an effort to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

4 schools in DMV targets of swatting within 2 days

WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video is from Sept. 2022 about Bladensburg High School being on lockdown after police got a tip from a student. The 2022-23 school year has been underway for a few weeks and while education might be at the top of many students and teachers' minds, safety is at the forefront for authorities. Law enforcement across the DMV have responded to multiple schools within the last few weeks in response to tips about active shooters or safety threats.
BLADENSBURG, MD
WUSA9

Another busload of migrants dropped off at Naval Observatory

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: the image and video above are from a separate drop-off earlier this week. Another busload of migrants brought in from Texas were dropped off in front of the Naval Observatory around 7 a.m. on Saturday. There were around 50 immigrants on the bus, including children,...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

For Sale: Four bedrooms, two baths and one cousin

WASHINGTON — A house for sale in D.C. really caught our eye. Four bedrooms, two baths and a cousin. The $664,500 home in Northwest comes with a guy living in it. At first glance, the listing for a rowhouse 746 Newton Place in Columbia Heights looks like a pretty good deal.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Hispanic Heritage Month: Ways to celebrate in DC

WASHINGTON — Hispanic Heritage Month has begun and there are many ways to celebrate in Washington, D.C. Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15-Oct.15 every year and was founded in 1968 to observe and celebrate the history, culture and contributions of people whose ancestry comes from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America, according to the National Hispanic Heritage Month (NHHM) website.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Grand jury mulls charges against so-called 'Shopping Cart Killer'

HARRISONBURG, Va. — Monday, the case of the so-called "Shopping Cart Killer" is headed to a grand jury. Anthony Robinson is linked to the deaths of at least five women across Virginia and D.C. Police gave him the nickname because investigators claim he disposed of some of the bodies using shopping carts.
WUSA9

Mourners gather at DC British pub early for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

WASHINGTON — Some British pubs in D.C. opened early Monday to allow people to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II live, including the Queen Vic on H Street in Northeast. Walking into a British pub a continent away from the royal funeral, early morning patrons arrived at 5:30 am, joined by a common urge not to witness history alone.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
