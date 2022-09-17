ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

NAS Oceana Air Show returns this weekend

By Brian Reese
 5 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The NAS Oceana Air Show is finally back in 2022 after being canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.

It’s happening Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18.

The event at NAS Oceana is free and open to the public, and you can see many members of the WAVY-TV 10 team.

(Graphic courtesy of NAS Oceana Air Show)

The show will also include the return of the Navy’s iconic Blue Angels flight demo team, which hasn’t performed at Oceana since 2018.

Gates open each day at 8 a.m. and the show begins at 10 a.m., with the Blue Angels flying at 3 p.m. both days.

During the air show, there will be temporary road closures on London Bridge Road from Central Drive to International Parkway. No traffic will be allowed on that section of the road during these times for safety reasons.

The road closures are listed below:

  • Thursday, Sept. 15, 3-4:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Sept. 16, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, Sept. 17, 3-4 p.m.
  • Sunday, Sept. 18, 3-4 p.m.

Drivers are also advised to expect heavy traffic on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the following main roads: Oceana Boulevard, Potters, First Colonial, London Bridge, and Dam Neck roads.

Here’s the list of when you can meet the WAVY team:

Saturday

9 a.m. – noon

  • Chris Horne
  • Katie Collett
  • Craig Loper

Noon – 3 p.m.

  • Amy Avery
  • Hayley Milon
  • Madison Pearman

Sunday

9 a.m. – noon

  • Jeff Edmondson
  • Marielena Balouris
  • Jon Dowding

Noon – 3 p.m.

  • Aesia Toliver
  • Brett Hall
  • Don Slater

For more details on the flight schedule and to buy tickets for seat upgrades, click here.

