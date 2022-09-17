Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
the university of hawai'i system
Marquez named Big West Defensive Player of the Week
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa women’s soccer goalkeeper Lauren Marquez was named Big West Defensive Player of the Week on September 19. The award comes after Marquez posted a shutout in a 1-0 win over UC Davis in UH’s conference opener on September 15. The graduate...
the university of hawai'i system
Hernandez-Herbach, Graneld named KTA Super Stores Superstars of the Week
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo men’s soccer player Alexander Hernandez-Herbach and women’s soccer player Filippa Graneld received KTA Super Stores Superstars of the Week recognition for the week September 7–13. The KTA Super Stores Superstars of the Week award names one male and one female Vulcan...
the university of hawai'i system
Homecoming game brings together mother, son drum majors
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s homecoming football game was extra special for a mother and son from Pearl City. Ceanne Englar, a former drum major for the UH Mānoa marching band from 1994–96, marched on the field and conducted the band’s pregame show alongside her son, Michael Englar Jr., who is a current UH Mānoa drum major.
the university of hawai'i system
UH News Image of the Week: Micropropagation
This week’s UH News Image of the Week is from University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s Jenna Watling, an educational specialist at the Lyon Arboretum. Watling shared, “These are kalo plants growing in test tubes at UH Mānoa’s own Lyon Arboretum. The Micropropagation Lab grows not only rare and endangered plants native to Hawaiʻi, but also maintains living samples of many different kalo varieties. This is how we help preserve these kalo varieties. The amazing thing about these plants is how perfect they are in miniature—each leaf is smaller than a thumbnail! This is lauloa palakea ʻeleʻele, and in its full form, each leaf is 45–65 cm!”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
the university of hawai'i system
UH Mānoa tops list of prettiest college campuses in America
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa has been ranked as one of the most prettiest colleges in the country, according to Architectural Digest. UH Mānoa was the first named on a list of 53 schools selected out of more than 4,000 nationally. The list noted UH Mānoa historic buildings and scenic campus.
the university of hawai'i system
Apply now! Fall 2023 UH Mānoa applications open
Applications for the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa fall 2023 semester are now open. UH Mānoa will continue its holistic approach to reviewing applications and is not requiring SAT/ACT scores. The Office of Admissions has events planned throughout the year for prospective students and admitted students. Information...
the university of hawai'i system
Windward CC launches $1M scholarship drive for 50th anniversary
Windward Community College has set a goal to raise $1 million for student scholarships over its golden anniversary year and kicked off the fundraising drive in September with an event that included dignitaries, students, alumni and the unveiling of the Chancellor’s Wall of Fame. In attendance was Janice Nielsen,...
the university of hawai'i system
$480KNASA grant to launch aerospace engineers academy
The University of Hawaiʻi has received a three-year, $480,000 grant from NASA to provide engaging STEM opportunities through a new aerospace academy for Hawaiʻi’s underserved high school students. The UH effort will be led by Associate Professor Dilmurat Azimov from UH Mānoa’s Department of Mechanical Engineering in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
the university of hawai'i system
UH research to help meteorologists better predict dangerous storms
Support for groundbreaking studies on torrential rainfall, lightning and severe thunderstorms in Hawaiʻi and Colorado is the focus of a long-term partnership between the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST) and philanthropist Jonathan Merage. Merage, who has a passion...
the university of hawai'i system
Less debt, more scholarships for future UH physicians
Aiko Murakami graduated from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) in 2022 with no debt. “Looking at my friends who weren’t as fortunate, it was a big relief that I didn’t have to carry that burden,” she said.
the university of hawai'i system
Unprecedented Cambodian literature collection published
The University of Hawaiʻi Press recently released the largest and most comprehensive collection of Cambodian literature available in English to date. Published in September 2022, Out of the Shadows of Angkor: Cambodian Poetry, Prose, and Performance through the Ages, is featured in the biannual publication Mānoa: A Pacific Journal of International Writing.
Comments / 0