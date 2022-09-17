Read full article on original website
Related
nbc15.com
UW-Madison students show their gratitude for donors during ‘Thank a Badger Day’
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of ‘Thank a Badger Day,’ University of Wisconsin-Madison students had the chance to hand-write thank you cards for university donors and supporters Wednesday. Students could stop by three locations around the university where they could write their letter(s), grab some free refreshments...
nbc15.com
Survey reveals African Americans in greater Madison area not receiving key advancements, promotions
Before Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta was leading the Badgers with nine tackles so far this season, he endured three straight seasons of battling injuries. You'll soon be able to get butterburgers, crinkle cut fries and frozen custard in the City of Oregon. Charging decision expected any day in the shooting...
nbc15.com
Middle school garden club uses regenerative ag practices to reduce waste
The Madison Arts Commission hosted a panel called "Black Artists Speak," which allowed Black artists to share their experiences. The city of Madison’s Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crow control. Low housing affordability continues...
nbc15.com
Local law enforcement, school officials recognize two years of ‘Speak Up, Speak Out’ tip line
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Local law enforcement and school officials in Sun Prairie recognized two years of the “Speak Up, Speak Out” tip line Tuesday. The tip line, which streams the threat reporting system in schools across the state, was launched two years ago by State Attorney General Josh Kaul.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Madison College and UW-Platteville set to sign 3 transfer agreements
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison College announced three new transfer agreements Tuesday between it and University of Wisconsin- Platteville. “For our collective students, these agreements provide a clear path toward a bachelor’s degree, or higher, in these exciting and high demand fields,” said Dr. Turnina Bakken, Madison College provost.
WOOD
Bill Steffen Gets High in Wisconsin
The past two days, Gayle and I have visited the highest point in the state of Wisconsin and what I think is now the 4th highest place in Wisconsin. The view above is at Rib Mountain, near Wausau. It’s nearly 700 feet higher than the surrounding valleys. It’s a State Park and has a ski resort on the north side of the mountain.
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison orthopedics chair Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigns
Dr. Thomas Zdeblick resigned from his position as chair of the Department of Orthopedics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in June. He currently remains head of the UW Spine Center and a member of the department of Orthopedics. His resignation comes after his proposal to build a new physician-owned surgical...
Over a year later, Republican appointees to tech school board still refuse to resign despite expired terms
Three members of the 13-seat Wisconsin Technical College System board continue to serve in those positions despite their terms ending in May of 2021. The trio — Becky Levzow, Kelly Tourdot and Mary Williams, a former Republican state legislator — were all appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A nationwide effort to get eligible voters registered ahead of the November Election is taking place Tuesday. September 20 is known as National Voter Registration Day, and there are events happening all across the country, including in Madison, at the UW-Madison campus and throughout Dane Co.
nbc15.com
Evers calls for special session over Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is calling another special session of the Legislature to urge state lawmakers to repeal the pre-Civil War law that outlawed abortion in the state. Evers announced Wednesday that he would be calling lawmakers together at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4,...
nbc15.com
State Farm encourages those impacted by hailstorm to file claims
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After the recent hailstorm, State Farm is encouraging Wisconsin residents to file insurance claims as soon as possible if their home or vehicle was damaged by the storm. Claims can be submitted by contacting your State Farm agent or submitting through the State Farm app or...
Badger Herald
Wisconsin life expectancy declines amid flawed healthcare system
In 2020, life expectancy in Wisconsin dropped by 1.6 years, a trend reflected across the whole United States, where life expectancy dropped .9 years, according to the CDC. Though COVID-19 was a contributing factor to the decrease in life expectancy in Wisconsin, there are many other problems that add to the issue, primarily opioid and alcohol related deaths in addition to racial and economic disparities in healthcare.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spectator
The Wisconsin flag is a travesty
What is the essence of Wisconsin? If you close your eyes and think about it, what images come to mind? Wisconsin is known for dairy, brewing companies, the Northwoods and a myriad of other icons. Whatever image you conjured, I can assure you it isn’t the abomination that is our...
nbc15.com
Madison Arts Commission hosts panel for Black artists
The city of Madison’s Common Council passed the second substitute on an ordinance governing the use of tear gas and other chemicals used for crow control. Low housing affordability continues to drive buyers out of the market. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The summer housing market is winding down...
voiceofalexandria.com
Wisconsin senator questions ethics, ties of governor to voting organization
(The Center Square) – There are new questions about Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' ties to Milwaukee’s planned get-out-the-vote effort this fall. Former Evers’ staffer Melissa Baldauff is listed as one of the principals at GPS Impact, the progressive group chosen by Milwaukee to get voters to the polls this November.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin growers expect huge apple and pumpkin crop this fall
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -While the calendar may not yet officially read fall, it’s never too early to start planning weekends trips to your local apple orchard or pumpkin patch. Fall agriculture tourism is in full swing in the Badger State. While Wisconsin may be known as America’s Dairyland there...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin specialist weighs in on over-the-counter hearing aids
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Tucked away in a box full of mementos is Tom O’Connor’s first hearing aid from the 1950s when he was six-years-old. He was born with a hearing impairment and has worn hearing aids his whole life. “It’s a museum piece,” said O’Connor....
nbc15.com
Maema Njongmeta’s success rooted in faith, football and family
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Before Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta was leading the Badgers with nine tackles so far this season, he endured three straight seasons of battling injuries. Through the times of doubt and frustration, and now in his success, Njongmeta said his parents Leo and Lynda were always there...
nbc15.com
UW-Madison homecoming concert announced
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has announced a concert to kick off this year’s homecoming festivities. The homecoming concert on Thursday, Oct. 13 will be cohosted by the Wisconsin Union Directorate Music Committee and the Wisconsin Homecoming Committee and consist of a lineup that includes indie pop band Alvvays and local group Slow Pulp.
Michels blasts report detailing harassment, discrimination allegations at his company
MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels on Tuesday blasted a report from a Milwaukee TV station that detailed multiple allegations of sexual harassment and racial discrimination at his construction company, while Gov. Tony Evers said the news further brings Michels’ leadership abilities into question. The reporting from CBS 58 on Monday stems from five lawsuits ranging from 1998...
Comments / 0