Marva Hicks, Who Appeared in Broadway's The Lion King and Motown, Dies
The Broadway actress died Sept. 16 in New York City Actress Marva Hicks has died. Hicks — who appeared in the Broadway productions of The Lion King, Motown and Caroline, or Change — died Sept. 16 in New York City, according to a press release from her representative Sunday. Her family shared a statement to Ebony remembering the award-winning actress and singer. "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha. Our beloved wife, family member and...
BET
Broadway Actress And Singer Marva Hicks Dies
Broadway actress Marva Hicks who appeared on Broadway's The Lion King and Motown has died. According to an official press release from her representative, Hicks passed away on Friday (Sept. 16). A family statement was also issued to remember the award-winning actress and singer. "It is with heavy hearts that...
NME
'The Sopranos' star Robert LuPone dies at 76 from cancer
The Sopranos star Robert LuPone has died at the age of 76. The actor, who portrayed Dr. Bruce Cusamano in the drama, died on Saturday (August 27). His death was confirmed in a statement released by the Manhattan Class Company (MCC) Theatre, an organisation that was founded by the late actor.
tvinsider.com
'Star Trek: Voyager' & 'Sister, Sister' Actress Marva Hicks Dies at 66
Actress and singer Marva Hicks, who appeared in the TV series Star Trek: Voyager and Sister, Sister and Broadway shows The Lion King and Motown: The Musical, has died. She was 66. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Hicks passed away Friday, September 16, in New York City, according to...
Broadway's Cort Theatre Renamed in Honor of James Earl Jones
In 1958, an unknown actor spoke just one line from the stage of the Cort Theatre on Broadway: “Mrs. Roosevelt, supper is served.” Then, a 27-year old James Earl Jones could barely make it through his five words. His stutter had yet to smooth into a defining voice. On Monday afternoon, in a ceremony attended by Samuel L. Jackson, Phylicia Rashad, Debbie Allen and Mayor Eric Adams, that same theater was rededicated in honor of the now 91 year-old actor. “I spoke my first line ever on Broadway in this theater,” Jones said in a video played during the ceremony, taped when Jones and his family toured the...
Virus forces Lea Michele off Broadway stage in 'Funny Girl'
Fans of Lea Michele hoping to finally see her singing and dancing in “Funny Girl” on Broadway will have to be patient. The “Glee” actor has tested positive for COVID-19 — missing Saturday’s matinee and evening performance — and must now quarantine, slated to return to the show on Tuesday, Sept. 20. She only started on Tuesday.
Jennifer Lawrence gets emotional over leaving home at 14 at TIFF Causeway premiere
Jennifer Lawrence's heart-wrenching new movie Causeway hit close to home for the Oscar-winner. "I felt something in my gut when I read this, that immediate, 'We have to make this' [feeling]," the star said at the film's Toronto International Film Festival premiere on Saturday. "I identify with that feeling of trying to find your home, to find where you have purpose. I left home when I was 14. My relationship with home has always been complicated." Lawrence then began to tear up onstage, saying, "That made me emotional."
'The Phantom of the Opera' will close in 2023 after 35 years on Broadway. Here are 10 stunning photos from the show's historic run.
The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical drama became the longest-running show in Broadway history in January 2006.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Gives Jennifer Hudson a Masterclass Lesson in 'Dreamgirls' Choreography
Sheryl Lee Ralph, fresh off her big Emmy win for Abbot Elementary, joined Jennifer Hudson on the Jennifer Hudson Show for a bit of nostalgia as she reflected on her turn in the original 1981 Broadway production of Dreamgirls. Hudson, of course, is more than familiar with the show, having starred in the 2006 film adaptation and winning a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her work. Still, Hudson was reverent as she stood alongside Ralph, both draped in feather boas, and dutifully followed the latter’s lead as Ralph reiterated the proper way to step, sway, and sing along to...
See all the stars at EW's Awardist Party at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022
Bros producer Judd Apatow made sure to snap a selfie with The Whale's Brendan Fraser at Entertainment Weekly's Awardist Party, held at Harriet's Rooftop at 1 Hotel Toronto on Saturday evening. The soirée celebrated our TIFF 2022 Must List — which consists of the mightiest movies at the Toronto International Film Festival that could figure into the Oscar race — and was sponsored by 1 Hotel Toronto and Paramount+ Canada. Keep clicking for more party pics!
Mike Birbiglia Bringing New Solo Show To Broadway, Announces 'Old Man & The Pool' On 'Tonight Show'
Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man & the Pool is heading to Broadway, the comic monologist announced today during a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The new solo show will begin a 70-performance limited engagement on Friday, Oct. 28, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center. Opening night will be Sunday, Nov. 13, and the show will run through Friday, December 30. Written and performed by Birbiglia, the play is directed by Seth Barrish, who directed Birbiglia’s 2018 Broadway show The New One, which was lated adapted for Netflix. The Old Man & the Pool will also include contributions...
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story review: Daniel Radcliffe stars in a loopy fact-free biopic
What kind of fitting biopic would Weird: The Al Yankovic Story be if it played it straight? Eric Appel's directorial debut — which premiered last night at the Toronto International Film Festival and is due on Roku this fall — essentially plays like a movie-length Funny or Die sketch, which it is, technically (or at least produced under that production umbrella): a giddy cameo-stacked satire propelled by murder, mayhem, Mexican drug lords, and athletic sex with Madonna. This is whole-cloth fantasy, of course, and that's the point: less Walk the Line than Walk Hard, with accordions.
See all the stars at the 2022 Venice Film Festival
The stars are back in Italy for the 79th Venice International Film Festival, which runs Aug. 31-Sept. 10. Some of the buzziest titles competing for the top prize include Blonde, The Whale, Bones and All, The Banshees of Inisherinm, White Noise, and Bardo. Keep clicking to see more photos from this year's fest.
Disney+ Announces Holiday Specials From Tituss Burgess, Rev Run
Disney+ will be releasing three new unscripted films set to arrive for the upcoming holidays. Best in Snow starring Tituss Burgess and The Hip Hop Nutcracker with Run D.M.C.’s Rev Run were unveiled by Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television at the company’s D23 expo.More from VIBE.comLudacris To Star In Disney Holiday Movie, 'Dashing Through The Snow'Titus Burgess Explains Why He Called Andy Cohen A "Messy Queen" For Eddie Murphy QuestionsTituss Burgess Channels 'Living Single' In 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Trailer According to Deadline, Best in Snow introduces teams from around the world who are then transported to a magical snowy village, Snowdome, where they compete...
See photos of the stars at EW's Toronto Film Festival portrait studio
Hollywood returned north in full force this year, with stars dropping by EW and PEOPLE's portrait studio to celebrate and strike a pose.
Jennifer Coolidge takes prospective buyers on a definitely-not-ominous house tour in The Watcher teaser
At 657 Boulevard, home is truly where the heart is… and where the horror is. The luxurious $3.2 million family home is currently up for sale, and realtor Karen Calhoun, played by national treasure Jennifer Coolidge, is ready to showcase its many historical charms in the new teaser for Ryan Murphy's upcoming Netflix limited series The Watcher.
Barbarian scares up $10 million at the box office with killer debut
Moviegoers checked in for director Zach Cregger's rental horror mystery Barbarian, which had a killer debut at the box office this weekend. The actor and comedian's (Whitest Kids U'Know, Love and Air Sex) film directorial debut opened at No. 1 with $10 million, according to Comscore. The horror offering stars Georgina Campbell as Tess, a young woman who discovers that the rental home she booked is already occupied by a stranger, Keith (Bill Skarsgård). Against her better judgment, Tess spends the night and soon discovers that there's a lot more to fear than an unexpected house guest.
Dear Evan Hansen Alums Including Jordan Fisher Return to the Stage for Broadway Hit's Closing
After 1,678 regular performances and 21 previews, Dear Evan Hansen had an emotional goodbye to Broadway on Sunday There wasn't a dry eye in the house on Sunday afternoon, as Dear Evan Hansen played its final performance at New York City's Music Box Theatre after a triumphant 6-year run. The original, Tony-winning musical is one of the it one of the 50 longest-running shows in Broadway history, having played 1,678 regular performances and 21 previews on the Great White Way. It also became a movement for fans...
2023 Oscars heat index: Brendan Fraser, Cate Blanchett bound ahead as major acting contenders
Who's up and who's down among the 2023 Oscars contenders?. With the fall festival circuit in full swing, the whispers of awards greatness have echoed from the peaks of Telluride through the canals of Venice, and are set to cross the border into Toronto in the days ahead. Major players have already staked their claim on prime real estate in the awards conversation — but who has the potential to go the distance, and who is all talk?
'Wicked' Director Jon M. Chu Confirms 'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Has Been Cast
Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been cast opposite Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming Wicked movie, director Jon M. Chu confirmed Wednesday. Bailey is a recurring lead in the Netflix Bridgerton series, where he plays Anthony Bridgerton, and has also appeared onstage, most recently in the West End production of Mike Bartlett’s play Cock. He’s also appeared in musicals, including the 2019 West End revival of Company. He will play Fiyero in Wicked.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Seyfried Says She "Bent Over Backwards" to Audition for 'Wicked' Movie Role'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Joins Showtime's 'Fellow Travelers'NBCUniversal, Film London and London's...
