NJ police searching for teens who broke into home, led cops on chase

By Curtis Brodner
 5 days ago

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (1010 WINS) — Two teenagers smashed the sliding glass door of a Woodcliff Lake home with a rock on Thursday before leading police officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen car, according to the Woodcliff Lake Police Department.

The two teenagers, who authorities suspect are between the ages of 13 and 16, reportedly smashed the glass around 12:45 a.m. and immediately fled in a stolen 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

Officers gave chase, but the teens refused to pull over, according to police.

The troublemakers nearly hit a responding officer’s patrol car as they fled, officials said.

Police called off the chase to avoid creating a safety risk for surrounding residents, and the stolen car was later found abandoned in Newark.

