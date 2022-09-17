Read full article on original website
DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — A hiking party was told to camp near a trail overnight to see if an ill party's health would improve. On Tuesday, September 20, a call came through to the Deschutes County 911 Dispatch Center at 8:13 a.m. regarding a hiker who had become ill while hiking the Tam McArthur Rim trail near Broken Hand Summit in the Three Sisters Wilderness.
UPDATE: Bend Police say they have found Silas safe. A 7-year-old boy was reported as missing in Bend on Monday morning, and police are asking for help in bringing him home. Silas Brown was last seen at about 8 a.m. when he left his home in the 20800 block of Comet Lane.
