wfxrtv.com
Gov. Justice weighs in on Mountain Valley Pipeline bill
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is now weighing in on the dispute over the Mountain Valley Natural Gas Pipeline that is currently stalled in the U.S. Senate. WOWK 13 News has been told that sometime Wednesday evening all members of the U.S. Senate should be...
wfxrtv.com
‘Equality Virginia’ reacts to potential reversal of transgender student protections
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — School policies for transgender students could change across Virginia as Governor Glenn Youngkin leads an effort to overhaul state standards. A new policy released Sept. 16 says parents must approve in-school counseling services on gender, as well as pronoun and name changes in writing. Teachers also can’t be forced to use a student’s preferred pronouns or hide information about a student’s gender from parents.
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia reaches opioid settlements of over $147M total with Walmart, CVS pharmacies
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The State of West Virginia has reached settlements totaling more than $147.5 million with Walmart and CVS in opioid lawsuits, according to the WV attorney general’s office. According to the lawsuits, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey alleged that CVS and Walmart’s pharmacies “failed...
wfxrtv.com
W.Va. announces $147M opioid settlement with CVS, Walmart
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Walmart and CVS Pharmacy have settled with the state of West Virginia for a combined total of $147 million in a lawsuit over the companies’ roles in contributing to the oversupply of prescription drugs that fueled the opioid epidemic in the country’s most impacted state, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Tuesday.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia Department of Social Security warns against EBT cardholder phishing scam
(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Social Security (VDSS) wants to warn P-EBT and EBT cardholders of a phishing attack that has been reported. According to VDSS, the cardholders are receiving phony texts or calls, advising them to call a phony 1-866 number ending in 0486 (866-XXX-0486) to activate their EBT account. VDSS says that this is not their customer service helpdesk, but instead a phishing attack.
wfxrtv.com
Virginia State Police looking for suspect in a fatal hit and run
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a hit and run that ended in a fatality early Tuesday morning. According to VSP, the crash occurred at 12:30 on Route 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Officials say, Concord, Virginia’s...
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Summer heat before fall begins
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — It will definitely feel like summer outside for the last few days of the season. However, fall-like conditions are on the way. Patchy fog may impact the Monday morning commute. Otherwise, mostly to partly sunny skies are in the forecast with slightly higher humidity levels. A few showers are possible in the Alleghany Highlands and Greenbrier Valley during the afternoon and evening, but much of Southwest and Central Virginia will stay dry. Morning temperatures will start in the 50s and lower 60s before warming up into the above-average 80s during the afternoon.
wfxrtv.com
Pinpoint Weather: Midweek heat before fall cooldown
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Southwest and Central Virginia will be on a temperature rollercoaster as we head into the fall season. Tuesday will start with some patchy morning fog and temperatures in the mild 60s. Once the fog dissipates, more sunshine is in the forecast with a few passing clouds. The warm pattern will continue with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and 80s.
