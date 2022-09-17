Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
Galesburg poised to hire new city manager
The city of Galesburg has offered the city manager position to Gerald Smith, who has served in that role in Maquoketa, Iowa, among a 25-year career in public administration. The offer is contingent upon approval of an employment agreement, which is scheduled for City Council consideration at the Sept. 26, 2022 City Council meeting. Smith was chosen by the Galesburg City Council to fill the position after a nationwide recruitment and selection process, led by the recruitment firm GovHR.
ourquadcities.com
Quad City Pizza to close Bettendorf location
Quad City Pizza Company announced Tuesday it will close in Bettendorf on Oct. 1. “It is with heavy hearts and a lot of mixed emotions we are announcing that our Bettendorf location will be closing operations effective October 1, 2022,” the business posted on its Facebook page. “It goes without saying the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect arrested for damaged ATMs, stolen cash and car
A Burlington man faces felony charges after police say he damaged an ATM at a Davenport bank in an incident that involved a truck stolen from Eldridge and a damaged ATM in Galva, Illinois. Court records say 33-year-old Cortez Jefferson faces felony charges of first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief...
ourquadcities.com
Mayor Thoms talks changes ahead for Rock Island
The times, they are a-changing, and so is the City of Rock Island. Mayor Mike Thoms stopped by Local 4 to talk about all of the exciting projects and plans for downtown and beyond. For more information, click here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
ImpactLife opens temporary donor center in Moline
ImpactLife has temporarily relocated its Moline Donor Center to 4703 16th St., Moline, to accommodate a remodeling project at its permanent location in Moline at 3600 16th St. The temporary location is near the intersection of 16th Street and 52nd Avenue in Moline, approximately one half-mile south of the permanent site, according to a Tuesday release. The blood center expects to use the temporary location through the end of October and possibly into November, spokesman Kirby Winn said. Hours of operation and appointment schedules are unchanged.
ourquadcities.com
Using athlete’s merchandising to give back
A local athlete is working to make a difference in the community where he plays football. Kobe Rios is a Rock Island native and is now playing football at Illinois State University. Rios is using his name and likeness to sell merchandise for a community center in Bloomington, where they...
ourquadcities.com
Dancing With QC Stars to help local charities
The “Dancing With the Quad Cities Stars” event Thursday in Eldridge will help raise money for many area charities. The dance competition will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Eldridge Community Center, 400 S. 16th Ave., Eldridge, with a VIP Party at 6 p.m. According...
ourquadcities.com
Fall Visit Days at Augustana
Assistant Director of Admissisons and Diversity Outreach Eric Rowell joined us to highlight how Augustana College is here to help your high schooler further their education. For more information visit augustana.edu/qcpromise.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
QC bank president has big heart for new Genesis program
On July 4, 2016, at age 51, John Anderson had a surprise heart attack. The CEO of Quad City Bank & Trust had a family history of heart disease — his father died of a heart attack at 50 and his mother at 55. “I was very mindful that...
ourquadcities.com
Have a ball bidding ‘Off the Wall,’ all for Figge benefit
You can bid on some beautiful art, have a great time and not spend a ton of cash at the Figge Art Museum’s annual “Off the Wall” fundraiser Friday, Sept. 23. The casual, elegant event will be held from 5 p. m. to 8 p.m. in the Quad City Bank & Trust Lobby of the museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, which will be filled with the 110 pieces of art for sale from local, national, and international artists.
ourquadcities.com
Farm Safety Week: Grain dust is explosive
Harvest time is close for local farmers and producers. This happens to be National Farm Safety Week. It’s a chance to promote the safety and well being of those out on the farm. Crops and equipment aren’t immune to fire hazards. “On September 26, 2016, it was just...
ourquadcities.com
Police respond to weekend shooting at Davenport bar
On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 1:22 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the parking lot of the AKA Bar (3811 Harrison Street) in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located damage to a sign, a nearby business, and to an uninvolved vehicle, according to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ourquadcities.com
95°! – Record high in Quad Cities
It sure doesn’t feel like September 20th! On second thought it kind of does – more on that in a second. First things first – it’s 95° in the Quad Cities and that’s a new record for the Quad Cities on September 20th. Muscatine...
ourquadcities.com
Iowa native among new ‘Survivor’ contestants, premiering tonight
A 35-year-old Iowa native is among the newest round of contestants to appear on the reality series “Survivor,” which will kick off its 43rd season tonight. Cody Assenmacher — who grew up in Preston, Iowa, 15 miles east of Maquoketa — currently lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and works in elevator sales. His parents are hosting a viewing party tonight from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Downtown Pub, 102 W. Gillet St., Preston, to see Cody among the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf Middle School student struck by bus
This morning, Monday, Sept. 19th, at 7:28 a.m., a Bettendorf student was riding their bike on the property at Bettendorf Middle School and cut in front of the path of a school bus that was driving in the designated drop-off bus lane, according to a city of Bettendorf release. The...
ourquadcities.com
Step by step, walking to help end Alzheimer’s
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s, and an area walk is raising money to help end the disease. Jim Wiebenga from the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Clinton spoke with Local 4 via Zoom to tell us all about the event.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. CALEB FULLER, 45, 5’11”, 145 pounds, blonde hair, green eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for felony theft....
ourquadcities.com
Officers: Suspect with alcohol, stolen gun in car fled police, hit pole
A 22-year-old Davenport woman is behind bars after police say she hit a pole while she eluded police in a car with a gun and an open alcohol container. G’sani Bogan faces felony charges of interference with official acts – dangerous weapon, eluding, and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
Two-year-old boy dies in Muscatine
A two-year-old boy died in Muscatine after choking at a park on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. That night at approximately 6:06 p.m., members of the Muscatine Police & Fire Departments responded to Eversmeyer Park, in the 1100 block of Orange Street, for a two-year-old child who had gone unconscious and was no longer breathing, according to a police release Monday.
ourquadcities.com
GOP Illinois governor candidate to stop in Silvis
Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, hoping to unseat incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker in November, is taking his bus tour to the QC on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Bailey and his running mate, Stephanie Trussell, will be at Anchor Lumber, 1505 1st Ave., Silvis, at 1 p.m. Tuesday. For more information on Bailey’s campaign, click HERE.
Comments / 0