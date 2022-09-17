ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eldridge, IA

ourquadcities.com

Galesburg poised to hire new city manager

The city of Galesburg has offered the city manager position to Gerald Smith, who has served in that role in Maquoketa, Iowa, among a 25-year career in public administration. The offer is contingent upon approval of an employment agreement, which is scheduled for City Council consideration at the Sept. 26, 2022 City Council meeting. Smith was chosen by the Galesburg City Council to fill the position after a nationwide recruitment and selection process, led by the recruitment firm GovHR.
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Quad City Pizza to close Bettendorf location

Quad City Pizza Company announced Tuesday it will close in Bettendorf on Oct. 1. “It is with heavy hearts and a lot of mixed emotions we are announcing that our Bettendorf location will be closing operations effective October 1, 2022,” the business posted on its Facebook page. “It goes without saying the last few years have been extremely difficult, for various reasons, for small businesses.
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Suspect arrested for damaged ATMs, stolen cash and car

A Burlington man faces felony charges after police say he damaged an ATM at a Davenport bank in an incident that involved a truck stolen from Eldridge and a damaged ATM in Galva, Illinois. Court records say 33-year-old Cortez Jefferson faces felony charges of first-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Mayor Thoms talks changes ahead for Rock Island

The times, they are a-changing, and so is the City of Rock Island. Mayor Mike Thoms stopped by Local 4 to talk about all of the exciting projects and plans for downtown and beyond. For more information, click here.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

ImpactLife opens temporary donor center in Moline

ImpactLife has temporarily relocated its Moline Donor Center to 4703 16th St., Moline, to accommodate a remodeling project at its permanent location in Moline at 3600 16th St. The temporary location is near the intersection of 16th Street and 52nd Avenue in Moline, approximately one half-mile south of the permanent site, according to a Tuesday release. The blood center expects to use the temporary location through the end of October and possibly into November, spokesman Kirby Winn said. Hours of operation and appointment schedules are unchanged.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Using athlete’s merchandising to give back

A local athlete is working to make a difference in the community where he plays football. Kobe Rios is a Rock Island native and is now playing football at Illinois State University. Rios is using his name and likeness to sell merchandise for a community center in Bloomington, where they...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Dancing With QC Stars to help local charities

The “Dancing With the Quad Cities Stars” event Thursday in Eldridge will help raise money for many area charities. The dance competition will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Eldridge Community Center, 400 S. 16th Ave., Eldridge, with a VIP Party at 6 p.m. According...
ELDRIDGE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Fall Visit Days at Augustana

Assistant Director of Admissisons and Diversity Outreach Eric Rowell joined us to highlight how Augustana College is here to help your high schooler further their education. For more information visit augustana.edu/qcpromise.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

QC bank president has big heart for new Genesis program

On July 4, 2016, at age 51, John Anderson had a surprise heart attack. The CEO of Quad City Bank & Trust had a family history of heart disease — his father died of a heart attack at 50 and his mother at 55. “I was very mindful that...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have a ball bidding ‘Off the Wall,’ all for Figge benefit

You can bid on some beautiful art, have a great time and not spend a ton of cash at the Figge Art Museum’s annual “Off the Wall” fundraiser Friday, Sept. 23. The casual, elegant event will be held from 5 p. m. to 8 p.m. in the Quad City Bank & Trust Lobby of the museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport, which will be filled with the 110 pieces of art for sale from local, national, and international artists.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Farm Safety Week: Grain dust is explosive

Harvest time is close for local farmers and producers. This happens to be National Farm Safety Week. It’s a chance to promote the safety and well being of those out on the farm. Crops and equipment aren’t immune to fire hazards. “On September 26, 2016, it was just...
ELDRIDGE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police respond to weekend shooting at Davenport bar

On Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 1:22 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the parking lot of the AKA Bar (3811 Harrison Street) in reference to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located damage to a sign, a nearby business, and to an uninvolved vehicle, according to a...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

95°! – Record high in Quad Cities

It sure doesn’t feel like September 20th! On second thought it kind of does – more on that in a second. First things first – it’s 95° in the Quad Cities and that’s a new record for the Quad Cities on September 20th. Muscatine...
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa native among new ‘Survivor’ contestants, premiering tonight

A 35-year-old Iowa native is among the newest round of contestants to appear on the reality series “Survivor,” which will kick off its 43rd season tonight. Cody Assenmacher — who grew up in Preston, Iowa, 15 miles east of Maquoketa — currently lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and works in elevator sales. His parents are hosting a viewing party tonight from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Downtown Pub, 102 W. Gillet St., Preston, to see Cody among the 18 new castaways who will compete against each other.
PRESTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf Middle School student struck by bus

This morning, Monday, Sept. 19th, at 7:28 a.m., a Bettendorf student was riding their bike on the property at Bettendorf Middle School and cut in front of the path of a school bus that was driving in the designated drop-off bus lane, according to a city of Bettendorf release. The...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Step by step, walking to help end Alzheimer’s

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s, and an area walk is raising money to help end the disease. Jim Wiebenga from the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Clinton spoke with Local 4 via Zoom to tell us all about the event.
CLINTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. CALEB FULLER, 45, 5’11”, 145 pounds, blonde hair, green eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for felony theft....
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Officers: Suspect with alcohol, stolen gun in car fled police, hit pole

A 22-year-old Davenport woman is behind bars after police say she hit a pole while she eluded police in a car with a gun and an open alcohol container. G’sani Bogan faces felony charges of interference with official acts – dangerous weapon, eluding, and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Two-year-old boy dies in Muscatine

A two-year-old boy died in Muscatine after choking at a park on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. That night at approximately 6:06 p.m., members of the Muscatine Police & Fire Departments responded to Eversmeyer Park, in the 1100 block of Orange Street, for a two-year-old child who had gone unconscious and was no longer breathing, according to a police release Monday.
MUSCATINE, IA
ourquadcities.com

GOP Illinois governor candidate to stop in Silvis

Darren Bailey, the Republican candidate for Illinois governor, hoping to unseat incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker in November, is taking his bus tour to the QC on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Bailey and his running mate, Stephanie Trussell, will be at Anchor Lumber, 1505 1st Ave., Silvis, at 1 p.m. Tuesday. For more information on Bailey’s campaign, click HERE.
SILVIS, IL

