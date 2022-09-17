ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Developer seeks approval for apartments along New London’s waterfront

By Johana Vazquez
 5 days ago

New London ― A developer is looking for approval to build 81 residential units and two commercial spaces on 150 Howard St., partially overlooking Shaw’s Cove.

The Planning and Zoning Commission discussed the proposed four-story development on Thursday night with Matthew Greene, the attorney for developer Keystone Capital Corp. and property co-owners One-fifty Howard LLC and Nancy E. Wildes.

According to city records, the owners purchased the property in 2017 for $1.

Needing more time to look over delayed materials, the commission deferred a decision on the application until its next meeting on Oct. 6.

The property was home to Miner and Alexander Lumber Co. but has been vacant for almost 20 years, Greene said during the meeting. He and a team of engineers and architects sought a site plan approval and a special permit to change the use of the property to mixed use because it would have two commercial spaces facing Howard Street.

Greene said the development would have four floors. He said the commercial spaces would comprise about 5,200 square feet on the first floor. Behind the retail spaces, depictions show parking.

He said the top three floors are residential and would include 15 studio, 31 one-bedroom and 27 two-bedroom units.

The property would also have a public access walkway to Shaw’s Cove and a rooftop garden.

In the Waterfront District Zone, Greene said building height restrictions are 25 feet but there are options for the commission to increase that under the special permit provided parking is under the structure.

Greene said at the highest point, the height would be 66 feet, 3 inches. But with a base elevation of 5 feet, he said the developers are asking for a height of 61 feet.

In contrast, Greene said that across the street, The Residences at Fort Trumbull, which has 203 units, is 60 feet at the top of the fifth floor.

Required to have 108 parking spaces for its size, Greene said the apartments would have 130 spaces with 13 electric car charging stations.

The Planning department did not receive comments from the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection until Thursday. Barry Levine, chairman of the Planning and Zoning Commission, said the commission would need time to look over the multiple pages of the comments.

Greene said the late arrival of the comments sets the developers back. He said they will also have to go before DEEP and get approvals.

Wildes, reached by phone Friday, said she was not privy to the details of the proposed development. Greene could not be reached.

The development on 150 Howard St. is the third proposed apartment complex along Hamilton street in recent years. Construction of The Residences at Fort Trumbull is underway. The Docks, a 137-unit apartment complex, opened in the past year at the corner of Howard and Bank streets.

j.vazquez@theday.com

Comments / 2

 

