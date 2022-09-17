Read full article on original website
Too much technology use may lead to early puberty
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — According to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, kids between eight and 12 spend between four and six hours using or watching screens per day. Evidence shows too much technology use is tied to childhood obesity, sleep problems and depression. And now scientists say...
Therapist: sadness, anxiety could be caused by climate change
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Even subtle changes in the weather caused by climate change could affect your mood. “People have this sense of something dreadful, something looming, something coming, but maybe it feels far enough out they think more about their children,” licensed clinical social worker, Veronica Needler said.
Counseling
Research studies show that prolonged isolation of individuals leads to depression and anxiety. The anxiety and depression increase exponentially as people enter the senior age group. To combat the epidemic of depression and anxiety among seniors, in May of 2021, the Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County launched a Counseling Program with the goals of decreasing symptoms from mental health issues, improve quality of life, and decrease isolation.
Indiana hospital sees surge in pediatric cases of rare respiratory illness
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eskenazi Health is seeing a surge in pediatric cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). News 8 spoke with Dr. Chris Ross, emergency room physician at Eskenazi, about the virus, why the number of cases is increasing, and how the hospital is managing the situation. Dr. Mary...
JPMorgan Chase, Circle City Broadcasting, Ivy Tech Indianapolis, and DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation create Multicultural Media Producing Program
INDIANAPOLIS – September 21, 2022 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) today announced that JPMorgan Chase, Circle City Broadcasting, Ivy Tech Community College Indianapolis, and the DuJuan and Tina McCoy Foundation will create a one-year degree program for news and media producers.
Fall to start on a marvelous note
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final day of summer featured a sweltering hot Wednesday with scattered rain and storms during the morning hours. We will flip the pattern towards terrific weather conditions for the remainder of the week. Wednesday night: A few showers and isolated storms remain possible until the...
Indy Jazz Fest presents free ‘Music of the Caribbean’ show this weekend
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, you can experience the powerful sounds of the Caribbean, right here in Indianapolis. On Saturday, September 24 from 3:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Indy Jazz Fest presents Music of the Caribbean is happening at the Indianapolis Public Library Central Branch (40 East Saint Clair St. Indianapolis, IN).
Projects announced Monday in Carmel nearly $1 billion
CARMEL, IND. (WISH) — The Carmel city government is unveiling plans for the Monon Square redevelopment, right along the trail, allowing for multiuse businesses as well as apartments and condos. On top of that, they’re also planning on a new development on the outskirts of the city. Between...
LGBTQ groups condemn Catholic church event, claim it promotes harm in youths
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Outrage is growing in LGBTQ rights groups about a Catholic church event they say is like conversion therapy. St. Luke Catholic Church post about it has been taken down and, in a statement to News 8, the Archdiocese of Indianapolis said the event has now been postponed.
Funeral details confirmed for Richmond officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Richmond Police Department shared funeral details for K-9 Officer Seara Burton. Police say the viewing will be held Sept. 25 from 2-7 p.m. at the Richmond City building located at 50 North 5th Street. They say the funeral will be held Sept. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Tiernan Center at Richmond High school at 380 Hub Etchison Parkway.
Train derails, railcars fall into Wabash River from bridge at Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A train derailed Wednesday afternoon on a Wabash River bridge on the border of West Lafayette and Lafayette, the Lafayette Police Department says. The train was crossing the railroad bridge just west of South Street when the derailment happened about 1:50 p.m. Wednesday, police say.
Hot with storms Wednesday, amazing weather to start fall Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The final day of summer will be hot and active with storm chances. Fantastic weather will then enter the state to begin fall on Thursday. Tuesday night: After a very warm day, prepare for a warm and muggy evening. A few clouds will stick around overnight as temperatures fall to the upper 60s to low 70s.
Catholic youth group postpones controversial anti-gay event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — North Deanery Youth Ministries postponed a talk that aimed to discuss same sex attraction after an outrage from LGBTQ rights groups about a Catholic church event they say is like conversion therapy. The talk was scheduled for Oct. 13. Catholic speaker and author Kim Zember, planned...
14-year-old likely to get second chance with loophole in Indiana gun law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The case of “M.H.” a 14-year-old who was caught by Elkhart police with a handgun after trespassing, is likely to get a second chance in the Indiana Supreme Court due to a loophole in the law. “If it’s wrong for an adult to do it,...
Suspect in custody after search for armed person hiding in Bloomington sewers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — A man who police believed was armed with a rifle was apprehended Tuesday in Bloomington. Bloomington police say the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Eli Swartzentruber, was safely removed from a storm drain beneath Kirkwood Avenue. Swartzentruber was checked out at a hospital and transported to...
Frustration mounts in Muncie as railroad construction closes crossings
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour says the city government was told by Norfolk Southern the main railroad track in Muncie would be repaired. Originally, the company wanted to do it all at once before the city government convinced Norfolk Southern to do it in sections. Now,...
INDOT: Crews work toward December opening of the North Split
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Transportation tells News 8 that crews are pushing forward to complete the North Split project in December. INDOT spokesperson Kyleigh Cramer said, “Our biggest goal of 2022 is opening up the interchange so we can get traffic and commuting through Indianapolis. That is our biggest goal of 2022. You’ll still see some construction. You’ll still see some INDOT trucks in 2023, of course. That’s just adding, like, the urban forest.”
ISP: Kokomo man sideswipes car on I-69 while driving drunk on I-69
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man was arrested Monday after sideswiping a car on the side of the road, according to state police. Just after 5 p.m. Monday, Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the Washington exit in Daviess County.
Hendricks County highway worker dies when stepping behind moving excavator
COATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Hendricks County Highway Department worker was killed Wednesday morning when he was struck by a ditch excavator at a work site, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. David Appleby, 61, of Clayton, died in the accident. He’d worked for the highway...
IMPD finds suspect in theft of truck with 2-year-old inside
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have taken the suspect connected to a stolen truck and the abduction of a 2-year-old child into custody. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers caught the suspect after a short chase that ended in the 2500 block of North Gale Street. Around 10...
