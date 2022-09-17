INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Department of Transportation tells News 8 that crews are pushing forward to complete the North Split project in December. INDOT spokesperson Kyleigh Cramer said, “Our biggest goal of 2022 is opening up the interchange so we can get traffic and commuting through Indianapolis. That is our biggest goal of 2022. You’ll still see some construction. You’ll still see some INDOT trucks in 2023, of course. That’s just adding, like, the urban forest.”

