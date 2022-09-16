If you're ever talking to someone about Panda Express, there's a good chance the chain's orange chicken will come up at some point in the conversation. With over 100 million pounds sold every year, the sticky-sweet entree described on the restaurant's website as "crispy chicken wok-tossed in a sweet and spicy orange sauce" is by far its most popular dish, and took the top spot in Mashed's ranking of popular Panda Express menu items, as well. Ranker and Junk Food Blog are among the various outlets that concur. (Sweety High, meanwhile, put Panda's orange chicken in the No. 3 spot. But hey, there's always going to be at least one outlier, right?)

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO