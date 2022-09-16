Read full article on original website
I’m a restaurant owner and I’m furious after diners told a waitress she’s ‘not man enough’ to serve them & left £81 bill
A RESTAURANT owner has blasted “rude” diners who told a waitress she was “not man enough” to serve them and left without paying the bill. Bosses at the Mediterranean restaurant Exo Poli took to Facebook to describe the trio of people as “rude and confrontational” following their behaviour at the eatery in Shrewsbury, Shropshire.
McDonald’s is bringing back this ’80s menu item
This new menu has a flaky crust and a sweet cream cheese filling. What are the new menu items at McDonald’s? How do fast-food restaurants use nostalgia? What is mcDona’d’s Cheese Danish?
McDonald's 24-hour menu shake-up warning to customers
McDonald's has given a 24-hour warning to customers that a big menu shake-up is imminent. It will see a number of favourites disappear from restaurants and drive-throughs. But while some menu items will no longer be sold, a firm favourite is making a comeback to the fast-food giant. It is bringing back Spicy McNuggets from tomorrow, (Wednesday, September 7).
McDonald’s is axing these 4 popular items from September 7 and returning some old favourites
As reported by The Sun, starting tomorrow, September 7, McDonald’sfans would not be able to have its Cyprus and Spanish menu items, which the company had introduced earlier this summer. But fans have something really exciting to look forward to as McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets would return for a limited time only.
Woman Stunned to Find She Was Served Fried Paper Instead of Chicken
"That's them plant based strips," one commenter joked after the woman revealed the foreign object in her order on TikTok.
McDonald’s fall menu introduces a cheesy treat straight from the 80s
McDonald’s has already given its menu a shakeup that will see some of its much-loved summer menu items discontinued while returning several old favourites like Spicy Chicken McNuggetsand Big Tasty burger. In another exciting turn of events, as per a report by CNN Business,McDonald’s USA will debut its Cheese Danish in its fall menu lineup for a limited time this month.
Which Fast Food Restaurant Has The Worst Bathrooms? Mashed Fans Weigh In - Exclusive Survey
Whether you prefer regional fast food restaurants or national chains, you're probably looking at a couple of factors before you decide where to get your meal: cheap cost, taste, quality, and perhaps most importantly, hygiene. Cleanliness is next to godliness, as the old saying goes. While many fast food restaurants have strict hygiene and cleanliness policies to ensure both the health and comfort of the customer, there's one place that some customers may never be comfortable enough to enter no matter how clean it is — the restroom.
I ate at Jack in the Box for the first time to see why sales are rising and its crispy fried chicken and tiny tacos won me over
Jack in the Box's spicy chicken strips were a highlight of my trip, and beat out big players KFC and Chick-fil-A's versions, in my opinion.
Taco Bell Brings Back Fan Favorite Grilled Cheese Burrito to Menu
Taco Bell is resurrecting another one of its most popular menu items for a limited time to California with three options. Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite menu item to CaliforniaCredit: Adobe.
Burger King Menu Adds a New Take on Chicken
In the 1980s fast-food innovation exploded. McDonald's (MCD) had perhaps the biggest invention when in 1983 it added Chicken McNuggets to its menu. That change was revolutionary because while many local pizza places and sandwich shops had chicken fingers on their menus, the nugget was not really a thing yet, at least on restaurant menus.
Foggy Bottom’s New Tigerella Cooks Personal Pies in ’90s Pizza Hut Pans
Tigerella, the new all-day cafe inside Foggy Bottom’s Western Market food hall, bakes a hint of behind-the-scenes nostalgia into each six-inch personal pie. The team behind Mt. Pleasant’s acclaimed bakery Ellē went went outside the box for its pizza-making debut at Tigerella (2000 Pennsylvania Avenue NW), where pizza suits its busy Northwest neighborhood filled with bankers and college students.
How Panda Express Just Upgraded Its Orange Chicken Sandwich
If you're ever talking to someone about Panda Express, there's a good chance the chain's orange chicken will come up at some point in the conversation. With over 100 million pounds sold every year, the sticky-sweet entree described on the restaurant's website as "crispy chicken wok-tossed in a sweet and spicy orange sauce" is by far its most popular dish, and took the top spot in Mashed's ranking of popular Panda Express menu items, as well. Ranker and Junk Food Blog are among the various outlets that concur. (Sweety High, meanwhile, put Panda's orange chicken in the No. 3 spot. But hey, there's always going to be at least one outlier, right?)
In photos:Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde attend 'Don't Worry Darling' photo call in New York
Harry Styles, director and star Olivia Wilde and more attended a photo call for "Don't Worry Darling" at the AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on Monday. The film, a psychological thriller, follows a married couple living in a seemingly perfect town of the 1950s. Styles' character Jack draws suspicions for his work on the mysterious Victory Project.
Did Zaxby's Really Just Turn Its Sauces Into Popsicles?
Tired of plain old vanilla? Would you rather take death than so-called "death by chocolate?" Have the 31 flavors of Baskin-Robbins not excited you? The world of ice cream flavors may indeed seem cliché now and then, so it's no wonder that people would like to see a brand new flavor that pushes the boundaries of those beloved frozen treats. The only problem is finding an exciting flavor that keeps its distinctive taste when turned into a creamy, cold treat.
Unique Maternity Shoot Themes Over the Years Have Included Taco Bell and Aliens
These are some unique and unusual photoshoots. In 2018, Todd and Nicole were expecting a little bundle of joy. They celebrated with an alien-themed photo shoot. In 2018, mom-to-be Kristen had her maternity photoshoot at her favorite fast food joint — Taco Bell. In 2017, a photographer reunited a deployed father-to-be with his wife 7,000 miles away in a unique way. Inside Edition Digital’s Andrea Swindall has more.
Sonic's New Fried Cookie Dough Bites Are Hitting Menus Soon
I love a hunk of cookie dough as much as the next, but you know what I don't love? Salmonella. Luckily, Sonic is adding a safe-to-eat version to menus—and it's fried. Along with the return of its fan-favorite Broccoli Cheddar Tots, the drive-in chain is introducing Fried Cookie Dough Bites.
Alix Traeger's Go-To Fast Food Order Is So Relatable - Exclusive
When you think of fast food, what is the first restaurant that comes to mind? McDonald's is ours, of course — but it's not all hamburgers and fries. Fast food giants are creating endless menu possibilities now, such as Wingstop's chicken sandwiches or Chick-fil-A's chorizo cheddar egg bites. No matter which restaurant you stop at, everyone is bound to have their favorite order at some point. Even your most loved celebrities and food influencers have a go-to at the drive-thru. Alix Traeger, a former BuzzFeed Tasty producer, is one of those influencers.
White Castle Just Launched a Line of Frozen Burger Bites, So You’ll Never Have to Wait in Line Again
Self-proclaimed as America’s first fast-food hamburger chain, White Castle has been taking innovation to the next level since 1921. After launching their retail division in 1987 (which they also claim to be the first at), White Castle has not only dominated the fast-food realm, but also taken strides to be a staple in your local grocery store’s freezer section. So what could they possibly do next? Well, Castle Bites have just entered the chat.
Chick-fil-A Just Dropped Their First New Milkshake Flavor in Four Years
I'm the biggest sucker for a Chick-fil-A milkshake, so when I heard the news that a new flavor was hitting the menu, I couldn't wait to give it a try. On September 12th, the fast-food restaurant released a new flavor for the first time in four years: the Autumn Spice Milkshake.
