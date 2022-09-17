ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alanis Morissette brings musical 'Jagged Little Pill' to Hollywood Pantages Theatre

By George Pennacchio via
ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRySH_0hyprQY000

The Broadway musical, "Jagged Little Pill," takes its title from the 1995 breakthrough album by singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette. In 2020, the show won two Tony Awards, including best book of a musical for writer Diablo Cody. The show takes the audience through a myriad of emotions.

"It's basically an invitation to feel feelings that have been stigmatized for so long: rage, fear, sadness, ambivalence, all these feelings," said Morissette. "Courage, emboldened, at least validated for our experience."

Morissette says her partnership with Cody was a match made in heaven. Cody says Morissette made one thing very clear from the beginning.

"This is not an autobiography of Alanis Morissette. That was really the only parameter she gave me. She said you have creative freedom but I don't want it to be about my life," Cody said.

Cody admits she was a little nervous before Morissette saw the final product.

"I have to say the first time she saw it I was scared to death," admitted Cody. "My main goal here was to make Alanis happy. And she was. So I was like, my work is done here!"

Now that the Grammy award winning singer-songwriter now has a Tony winning musical on her resume, is there anything left to conquer? Morissette says... plenty!

"There's so many forms of expression," said Morissette. "So for me whatever itch I haven't scratched in a while in terms of art form, that's what is calling me."

"Jagged Little Pill" plays at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood through Oct. 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alanis Morissette
Person
Diablo Cody
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
138K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy