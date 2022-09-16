Read full article on original website
An Exploding New Class of Car Buyers Is Causing Friction Between Brands and Longtime Collectors
Thanks to the one-two wallop of an extended pandemic-induced shopping spree and the hobbled supply chain, it’s been hard to get a car for a while now—luxury brands very much included. And while top-tier marques are subject to the same inventory woes as any other sector, with a dearth of everything from wiring harnesses to microchips choking manufacturing flow to a trickle, the most elite automakers face a longer-term problem: How to keep VIP customers happy amid an explosion of global wealth, with the number of potential buyers growing exponentially even as production numbers barely budge. It has become such...
electrek.co
Weird Alibaba: Check out this $1,100 ‘street legal’ 3-wheeled electric flatbed truck
The biggest downside to all of the cool and wild electric vehicles I regularly find as part of the Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week column is that most would never be street legal. But this fun-looking little flatbed trike truck seems to have solved that problem, at least in name only.
torquenews.com
New Solution Could Save EV Owners Thousands On Home Charger Installations
For many homeowners, adding an electric vehicle car charger at home is cost prohibitive due to needed service upgrades. A new product may make adding the circuit dramatically more affordable. For about half of American homes, simply adding a Level 2 circuit for an EV is impractical. The electrical service...
Tesla Rival Rolls Out Mid-Sized SUV
Tesla (TSLA) , the industry leader in electric vehicle production and deliveries, is busy producing and selling its Model S and Model 3 sedans, as well as its Model Y and Model X SUVs. The company is well on its way to producing and delivering over 1 million EVs this...
Tesla Delivers Good News for EV Buyers
Tesla (TSLA) is the nerve center of the electric vehicle market. Even its rivals are admitting it, branding visionary CEO Elon Musk's group their "enemy number one". Legacy carmakers and future disruptors all compare to Tesla. While this comparison is meant to try to draw attention to their efforts and their brand, it also reflects the fact that other EV manufacturers recognize that if Tesla is doing well the EV business is doing well. If Tesla coughs, the entire industry will cough.
Chrysler Built The Hellcat Powered Jeep Wrangler Everybody Wanted, But Never Sold It
The Jeep Wrangler is such a popular vehicle that it has birthed an entire subculture. You can scarcely drive without seeing a Wrangler. For good or bad, the Dodge Hellcat series of vehicles also enjoy an immense level of popularity. It's no wonder that Dodge comically decided to cram a 707-horsepower supercharged V8 into almost their entire product line.
The world's first flying bike can stay in the air for 40 minutes
A Japanese start-up designed a high-speed flying motorcycle that has been unveiled at an auto show. The world's first flying bike was showcased on Thursday at the Detroit Auto Show, according to a report published by Euronews. It’s called the XTurismo hoverbike and it is capable of flying for 40...
2024 Ford Mustang Unveiled With New Looks, V8 Power And Jet-Inspired Cockpit
Over the past couple of weeks, Ford has shifted focus to the launch of the seventh-generation (internal codename S650) Mustang, teasing us with glimpses of new design elements and short clips of the V8 engine. We've also been treated to the noise of the new GT3 racer, but that's not important right now.
CNBC
Should you buy a car in 2022? Here's what consumers need to know to beat high vehicle prices
Buying a car continues to be a challenge amid record-high inflation, support shortages and increasing interest rates. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, new and used car prices have risen dramatically, leaving buyers with limited choices for finding affordable vehicles. That said, there are still some signs of hope...
This New Electric ‘Flying Car’ Can Be Piloted With a Driver’s License—and It Will Fit in Your Garage
Miami-based Doroni has started to accept pre-orders for its “personal” flying machines. The company recently showed off the cockpit of its H1 aircraft at the EAA AirVenture in Wisconsin, using VR headsets to simulate takeoff, flight and landing. Doroni is going after a different market than most eVTOL manufacturers, which are building air taxis for intra-city use. Instead, it’s targeting personal pilots, much like the Jetson, with an aircraft it claims will be intuitive and much easier to fly than a helicopter or conventional airplane. Company officials yesterday said in a webinar that they plan to “democratize” general aviation with a...
electrek.co
A little-known investor put more money in Tesla (TSLA) than Elon Musk himself
A little-known investor has poured more money into Tesla (TSLA) than Elon Musk himself, and now he is reaping the rewards with a position worth billions of dollars. We first reported on KoGuan Leo last year when he became the third largest individual shareholder in Tesla behind Elon Musk and Larry Ellison.
The Most Expensive Porsche in the World
Porsche will go public soon. It may be a niche carmaker, but investors do not care.
Dodge Challenger: First of 7 ‘Last Call’ Limited-Editions Revealed
Dodge is releasing 7 of the 'Last Call' Limited-edition Dodge Challengers. This is what we know of the first of 7. The post Dodge Challenger: First of 7 ‘Last Call’ Limited-Editions Revealed appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona Makes The Last Call With 807 HP
Dodge launched the fifth out of a series of seven “Last Call” models the company designed to say goodbye to the traditional Charger and Challenger as a new era is about to begin. After the Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger models, the new Charger King Daytona made its debut at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. It will be limited to only 300 units and comes with an extra 10 horsepower over the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody - the model it is based on. The sixth model will be unveiled on September 21, 2022, while the last one will arrive at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. You can start placing your orders later in the fall of 2022 when we will also get details on the prices.
CNBC
China is testing a magnet-powered floating car that goes up to 143 miles per hour—take a look
If you've ever imagined a future filled with flying cars, your dream might be getting slightly closer to reality. Chinese researchers at Southwest Jiaotong University in Chengdu, Sichuan province, performed road tests last week for modified passenger cars that use magnets to float 35 millimeters above a conductor rail, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
Cascio Motors Selling Top-Spec Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach on Bring A Trailer
Only 2,200 miles from new... The Porsche 911 gets a lot of love in the car community because of its secure handling and great performance design. A rear engine platform combined with great power specs and a low stance has made the car the perfect monster for the track. In modern times one of the biggest things you can do to increase the value of your Porsche is to purchase a GT variant. Cars like this only come from a dedicated team of engineers willing to put everything on the line to make the next big innovation. This particular vehicle is a great example of that but it might not be what you’re expecting.
Factbox-The challenges automakers, and now Tesla, face with humanoid robots
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Tesla's CEO Elon Musk is set to unveil its prototype humanoid robots at an event on Sept. 30, hoping to expand beyond self-driving cars that have not yet become reality despite his repeated promises.
I’m a car repair boss – four ‘tricks’ used by ‘shady’ mechanics and how to avoid getting ripped off
MECHANIC mistrust is rampant as drivers fear they’ll be ripped off without knowing they’re being tricked. Fortunately, car repair boss Janelle Gonzalez can help you identify and avoid mechanic sales traps with her years of industry experience. Janelle Gonzalez owns Blue Toro, Australia’s first national mechanic franchise.
CAR AND DRIVER
2024 Ford Mustang Has a Fox-Body Gauge Cluster Mode
All 2024 Ford Mustangs feature a digital gauge cluster, and as you'd expect, it's highly configurable. There are settings or "themes" tied to various drive modes to highlight different bits of information. Delve a little deeper into the menus and there's one theme that'll delight tons of Mustang fans: Fox Body. No, really.
