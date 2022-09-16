ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robb Report

An Exploding New Class of Car Buyers Is Causing Friction Between Brands and Longtime Collectors

Thanks to the one-two wallop of an extended pandemic-induced shopping spree and the hobbled supply chain, it’s been hard to get a car for a while now—luxury brands very much included. And while top-tier marques are subject to the same inventory woes as any other sector, with a dearth of everything from wiring harnesses to microchips choking manufacturing flow to a trickle, the most elite automakers face a longer-term problem: How to keep VIP customers happy amid an explosion of global wealth, with the number of potential buyers growing exponentially even as production numbers barely budge. It has become such...
torquenews.com

New Solution Could Save EV Owners Thousands On Home Charger Installations

For many homeowners, adding an electric vehicle car charger at home is cost prohibitive due to needed service upgrades. A new product may make adding the circuit dramatically more affordable. For about half of American homes, simply adding a Level 2 circuit for an EV is impractical. The electrical service...
TheStreet

Tesla Rival Rolls Out Mid-Sized SUV

Tesla (TSLA) , the industry leader in electric vehicle production and deliveries, is busy producing and selling its Model S and Model 3 sedans, as well as its Model Y and Model X SUVs. The company is well on its way to producing and delivering over 1 million EVs this...
TheStreet

Tesla Delivers Good News for EV Buyers

Tesla (TSLA) is the nerve center of the electric vehicle market. Even its rivals are admitting it, branding visionary CEO Elon Musk's group their "enemy number one". Legacy carmakers and future disruptors all compare to Tesla. While this comparison is meant to try to draw attention to their efforts and their brand, it also reflects the fact that other EV manufacturers recognize that if Tesla is doing well the EV business is doing well. If Tesla coughs, the entire industry will cough.
Robb Report

This New Electric ‘Flying Car’ Can Be Piloted With a Driver’s License—and It Will Fit in Your Garage

Miami-based Doroni has started to accept pre-orders for its “personal” flying machines. The company recently showed off the cockpit of its H1 aircraft at the EAA AirVenture in Wisconsin, using VR headsets to simulate takeoff, flight and landing. Doroni is going after a different market than most eVTOL manufacturers, which are building air taxis for intra-city use. Instead, it’s targeting personal pilots, much like the Jetson, with an aircraft it claims will be intuitive and much easier to fly than a helicopter or conventional airplane. Company officials yesterday said in a webinar that they plan to “democratize” general aviation with a...
electrek.co

A little-known investor put more money in Tesla (TSLA) than Elon Musk himself

A little-known investor has poured more money into Tesla (TSLA) than Elon Musk himself, and now he is reaping the rewards with a position worth billions of dollars. We first reported on KoGuan Leo last year when he became the third largest individual shareholder in Tesla behind Elon Musk and Larry Ellison.
Top Speed

2023 Dodge Charger King Daytona Makes The Last Call With 807 HP

Dodge launched the fifth out of a series of seven “Last Call” models the company designed to say goodbye to the traditional Charger and Challenger as a new era is about to begin. After the Challenger Shakedown, Charger Super Bee, Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger models, the new Charger King Daytona made its debut at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show. It will be limited to only 300 units and comes with an extra 10 horsepower over the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody - the model it is based on. The sixth model will be unveiled on September 21, 2022, while the last one will arrive at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. You can start placing your orders later in the fall of 2022 when we will also get details on the prices.
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
Motorious

Cascio Motors Selling Top-Spec Porsche 911 GT2 RS Weissach on Bring A Trailer

Only 2,200 miles from new... The Porsche 911 gets a lot of love in the car community because of its secure handling and great performance design. A rear engine platform combined with great power specs and a low stance has made the car the perfect monster for the track. In modern times one of the biggest things you can do to increase the value of your Porsche is to purchase a GT variant. Cars like this only come from a dedicated team of engineers willing to put everything on the line to make the next big innovation. This particular vehicle is a great example of that but it might not be what you’re expecting.
CAR AND DRIVER

2024 Ford Mustang Has a Fox-Body Gauge Cluster Mode

All 2024 Ford Mustangs feature a digital gauge cluster, and as you'd expect, it's highly configurable. There are settings or "themes" tied to various drive modes to highlight different bits of information. Delve a little deeper into the menus and there's one theme that'll delight tons of Mustang fans: Fox Body. No, really.
