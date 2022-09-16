ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tehama County, CA

actionnewsnow.com

Clipper Mills woman dies in Saturday night crash

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:07 P.M. UPDATE - A 27-year-old woman died following a rollover crash in Butte County on Saturday night, according to the CHP. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Lone Tree Road, north of Cox Lane. The Butte County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Jessica...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Officer Juan Valencia Injured, Sesar Diaz-Ruvalcaba Arrested after DUI Crash on Highway 32 [Chico, CA]

DUI Driver Detained after Red Light Collision near Broadway Street. The collision occurred just before 5:00 a.m., near Broadway Street in downtown Chico. According to the California Highway Patrol, a southbound 2013 Nissan driven by 25-year-old Sesar Diaz-Ruvalcaba failed to stop at a red light on Broadway Street. There, Diaz-Ruvalcaba colluded with Valencia who was driving west on Highway 32.
CHICO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Dennis Wayne Nickell Dies, Teen Hurt in Motorcycle Crash on North Street [Corning, CA]

71-Year-Old Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident near 1st Street. The incident happened around 11:32 a.m., on the 600 block of North Street near 1st Street on September 17th. Investigators say Nickell was riding a motorcycle east when he struck a pedestrian who entered the road in an unsafe manner. The impact ejected the motorcyclist onto the road where he suffered serious injuries.
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Three suspects being sought in weekend kidnapping, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon in Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who kidnapped, carjacked and assaulted a man over the weekend in Tehama County. At approximately 4:06 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road for reports of a subject suffering from a stab wound.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff homeless woman stabbing trial pushed back to Oct. 31

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The suspect in a homeless stabbing trial, Chuslum Buckskin, will appear in court again Oct. 31 as the defense requested a not guilty by reasons of insanity. The preliminary hearing for Buckskin has been pushed back due to the request. According to the Tehama County District...
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Cohasset Road traffic to shift sides on Wednesday

CHICO, Calif. - Starting on Wednesday, traffic on Cohasset Road north of Eaton Road will be switched to the west side to allow for construction crews to continue the widening project. The City of Chico says all intersections on the east side of the road will remain accessible during the...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police say motorcyclist is dead after hitting a teen in Corning Saturday

CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Police say that they responded to the 600 block of North Street in Corning on Saturday at around 11:32 a.m. to a motorcycle crash involving a 17-year-old. Police say that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by ambulance personnel. He was identified as Dennis...
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Black bear climbs tree in downtown Redding Monday morning

REDDING, Calif. - Crews with the California Fish and Wildlife and Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a black bear climbing up a tree in a front yard near Olive Avenue. Authorities say that the bear may have been chased up the tree by a dog, who sustained minor...
REDDING, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash on Meridian Road [Butte County, CA]

BUTTE COUNTY, CA (September 15, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, one victim sustained injuries in a two-vehicle rollover crash on Meridian Road. The collision took place around 4:25 p.m., near Highway 99. According to reports, a white SUV turning left from Meridian Road onto Highway 99, directly into the path...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
OROVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Alleged Criminal Misconduct

Originally Published By: Glenn County Sheriff’s Office. “Willows, CA- The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office became aware of an allegation of criminal misconduct involving one of our employees. The involved employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office is not able to make any public comments regarding the identity of the employee involved or the nature of the allegations of misconduct.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

City removes 30 tons of garbage and debris from Little Chico Creek

CHICO, Calif. — Officials with the City of Chico announced they've started enforcement and cleanup in the Little Chico Creek Greenway area—an area stretching over a mile from Highway 99 to Bruce Road. The city's Public Works Operations and Maintenance crews began cleanup efforts Monday morning. At the...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

911 call centers restored after widespread outage

CHICO, Calif. 4:07 P.M. UPDATE - 911 call centers were down across Northern California Monday cutting off key communication for people trying to reach emergency responders. At about 10:30 a.m., local law enforcement began issuing statements that the services were restored. This includes Shasta County, Butte County, Tehama County and Siskiyou County.
CHICO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County

SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Power restored to PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn counties

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:07 P.M. UPDATE - More than 5,000 PG&E customers lost power Sunday morning in Butte and Glenn counties, according to the PG&E outage map. Two outages were reported shortly after 5 a.m. for more than 2,000 customers as far south as Glenn along Highway 45 to customers in Hamilton City.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Homeless encampment clean-ups resume in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico resumed illegal camping enforcement and cleanup in the Little Chico Creek Greenway on Monday. Chico Public Works Director Erik Gustafson told Action News Now eight consistent people were camping along the area of the creek they enforced. This area along the creek stretches...
CHICO, CA

