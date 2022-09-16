Read full article on original website
Clipper Mills woman dies in Saturday night crash
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:07 P.M. UPDATE - A 27-year-old woman died following a rollover crash in Butte County on Saturday night, according to the CHP. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Lone Tree Road, north of Cox Lane. The Butte County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Jessica...
Officer Juan Valencia Injured, Sesar Diaz-Ruvalcaba Arrested after DUI Crash on Highway 32 [Chico, CA]
DUI Driver Detained after Red Light Collision near Broadway Street. The collision occurred just before 5:00 a.m., near Broadway Street in downtown Chico. According to the California Highway Patrol, a southbound 2013 Nissan driven by 25-year-old Sesar Diaz-Ruvalcaba failed to stop at a red light on Broadway Street. There, Diaz-Ruvalcaba colluded with Valencia who was driving west on Highway 32.
Dennis Wayne Nickell Dies, Teen Hurt in Motorcycle Crash on North Street [Corning, CA]
71-Year-Old Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident near 1st Street. The incident happened around 11:32 a.m., on the 600 block of North Street near 1st Street on September 17th. Investigators say Nickell was riding a motorcycle east when he struck a pedestrian who entered the road in an unsafe manner. The impact ejected the motorcyclist onto the road where he suffered serious injuries.
Three suspects being sought in weekend kidnapping, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who kidnapped, carjacked and assaulted a man over the weekend in Tehama County. At approximately 4:06 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road for reports of a subject suffering from a stab wound.
Red Bluff homeless woman stabbing trial pushed back to Oct. 31
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The suspect in a homeless stabbing trial, Chuslum Buckskin, will appear in court again Oct. 31 as the defense requested a not guilty by reasons of insanity. The preliminary hearing for Buckskin has been pushed back due to the request. According to the Tehama County District...
Cohasset Road traffic to shift sides on Wednesday
CHICO, Calif. - Starting on Wednesday, traffic on Cohasset Road north of Eaton Road will be switched to the west side to allow for construction crews to continue the widening project. The City of Chico says all intersections on the east side of the road will remain accessible during the...
Police say motorcyclist is dead after hitting a teen in Corning Saturday
CORNING, Calif. - The Corning Police say that they responded to the 600 block of North Street in Corning on Saturday at around 11:32 a.m. to a motorcycle crash involving a 17-year-old. Police say that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene by ambulance personnel. He was identified as Dennis...
Black bear climbs tree in downtown Redding Monday morning
REDDING, Calif. - Crews with the California Fish and Wildlife and Redding Fire Department responded to reports of a black bear climbing up a tree in a front yard near Olive Avenue. Authorities say that the bear may have been chased up the tree by a dog, who sustained minor...
Power returns to more than 1,300 PG&E customers in the Los Molinos area
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. 8:09 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,300 PG&E customers in the Los Molinos area were without power Monday morning, according to the PG&E outage map. At about 6:22 a.m., 1,337 customers lost power in the Los Molinos area, near Highway 99 and the Sacramento River. The outage...
CAL FIRE says that smoke in Butte County is coming from Mosquito Fire
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that smoke from the Mosquito Fire in Placer and El Dorado Counties is impacting all parts of Butte County. However, there are no wildfires in Butte County. CAL FIRE NEU says that the Mosquito Fire has burned 71,292 acres and is...
1 Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash on Meridian Road [Butte County, CA]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA (September 15, 2022) – Wednesday afternoon, one victim sustained injuries in a two-vehicle rollover crash on Meridian Road. The collision took place around 4:25 p.m., near Highway 99. According to reports, a white SUV turning left from Meridian Road onto Highway 99, directly into the path...
PG&E worker uninjured by electric flashover, cause of Sunday outages determined
HAMILTON CITY, Calif. - A PG&E worker who was working at a pole with an osprey nest was not injured by an electric flashover Sunday morning near Hamilton City, according to the utility company. PG&E said the man was working at the pole on Canal Road due to an outage...
Emergency crews respond to reported drowning involving child in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a possible drowning involving a child south of Oroville Thursday evening. Deputies from the Butte County Sheriff's Office, paramedics, and crews from CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to the 700 block of Dunstone Drive after receiving reports of a young child that was drowning.
Glenn County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Alleged Criminal Misconduct
Originally Published By: Glenn County Sheriff’s Office. “Willows, CA- The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office became aware of an allegation of criminal misconduct involving one of our employees. The involved employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal and administrative investigation. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office is not able to make any public comments regarding the identity of the employee involved or the nature of the allegations of misconduct.
City of Chico addresses handicap parking concerns during Saturday Farmers’ Market
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico is working to provide more accessible handicap parking in downtown Chico during the Saturday Farmers’ Market. The city said the market expanded during the pandemic to accommodate social distancing. But it was recently brought to the city’s attention that the expansion took...
City removes 30 tons of garbage and debris from Little Chico Creek
CHICO, Calif. — Officials with the City of Chico announced they've started enforcement and cleanup in the Little Chico Creek Greenway area—an area stretching over a mile from Highway 99 to Bruce Road. The city's Public Works Operations and Maintenance crews began cleanup efforts Monday morning. At the...
911 call centers restored after widespread outage
CHICO, Calif. 4:07 P.M. UPDATE - 911 call centers were down across Northern California Monday cutting off key communication for people trying to reach emergency responders. At about 10:30 a.m., local law enforcement began issuing statements that the services were restored. This includes Shasta County, Butte County, Tehama County and Siskiyou County.
Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County
SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
Power restored to PG&E customers in Butte, Glenn counties
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 4:07 P.M. UPDATE - More than 5,000 PG&E customers lost power Sunday morning in Butte and Glenn counties, according to the PG&E outage map. Two outages were reported shortly after 5 a.m. for more than 2,000 customers as far south as Glenn along Highway 45 to customers in Hamilton City.
Homeless encampment clean-ups resume in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - The City of Chico resumed illegal camping enforcement and cleanup in the Little Chico Creek Greenway on Monday. Chico Public Works Director Erik Gustafson told Action News Now eight consistent people were camping along the area of the creek they enforced. This area along the creek stretches...
