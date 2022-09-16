Read full article on original website
Flyers to sign veteran forward Antoine Roussel to PTO
Continuing with their offseason theme of becoming tougher and more difficult to play with, the Philadelphia Flyers will be bringing in veteran forward Antoine Roussel on a PTO. The move hasn’t been confirmed by the Flyers organization yet, however Roussel himself confirmed the news in an interview with Le Quotidie Numerique, a French-speaking paper. Players confirming their own transactions is not necessarily commonplace, but has happened in the past.
David Quinn admits to mistakes as New York Rangers head coach
Former New York Rangers head coach David Quinn has admitted to what everyone saw in his three seasons on Broadway– he overcoached. “There were things I wish I had done differently,” Quinn said in a feature on NHL.com. “I thought I got away from being who I have been for 28 years as a coach.”
Excitement abounds as Blue Jackets begin camp, but there's work to do
Spurred on by Gaudreau signing, other moves, Columbus hopes to end a two-year drought without playoff hockey. The Blue Jackets brain trust made no bones about it -- they're excited for the upcoming season. And why wouldn't president of hockey operations John Davidson, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen and head coach...
Report: Canucks are “definitely interested” in RHD Nils Lundkvist and Ethan Bear
The Vancouver Canucks are “definitely interested” in right-shot defencemen Nils Lundkvist and Ethan Bear, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman. In a Monday morning appearance on Donnie and Dhali – The Team, Friedman said the following:. “I do think the Canucks are interested in Bear,” said Friedman....
NHL News: New York Rangers Trade Nils Lundkvist to Dallas Stars
The New York Rangers have traded defenceman Nils Lundkvist to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a conditional 2023 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. If the 2023 first-round pick is in the top 10, it transfers to an unprotected 2024 first-round pick. The 2024 fourth-round pick becomes a 2025 third-round pick if Lundkvist records 55 points over the next two seasons.
Devils season preview: Hischier, Hughes lead core aiming to turn up heat
Add Palat to bolster offense, Vanecek to shore up goaltending. The 2022-23 NHL season starts Oct. 7. With training camps opening soon, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the New Jersey Devils.
NILS LUNDQVIST HAS HIS TRADE REQUEST GRANTED BY RANGERS
Defenceman Nils Lundkvist has been granted his wish. Around three days ago, it was revealed that Lundkvist had requested a trade from the New York Rangers, and had informed the team he wouldn't be attending training camp. The 22-year-old is now a member of the Dallas Stars. The return is a 1st round pick in 2023, and another conditional pick.
Evaluating 5 Flyers Prospects After Rookie Camp
Rookies from the Philadelphia Flyers and the New York Rangers faced off on Friday and Saturdays night at the PPL Center, home of Philadelphia’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Flyers won the exhibition matchups 2-1 and 5-1, respectively. They also showcased some of their top prospects during on-ice sessions at the team’s training facilities on Thursday and Sunday.
NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, and the New Jersey Devils
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Craig Morgan of GoPHNX: Despite all the trade speculation, Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun is expected to be in training camp. Chychrun has been in town as he’s been rehabbing an injury. “It is what it is,”...
Lightning announce training camp roster, schedule
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the roster and schedule for the team's 30th anniversary training camp, presented by Florida Blue. Training camp will open with medicals, testing and media day on Wednesday, September 21. On-ice practices will begin at the TGH Ice Plex on Thursday, September 22. The Lightning's training camp roster features 56 players, inclusive of 29 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goaltenders.
The Grind Line: Red Wings 2022-23 Season Predictions
What’s The Grind Line? Apart from the once-famous line of Kris Draper, Kirk Maltby, and either Joe Kocur or Darren McCarty, The Grind Line is also The Hockey Writers’ weekly column about the Detroit Red Wings. This week Devin Little, Kyle Knopp, Delaney Rimer and Logan Horn are the muckers who make up THW’s forechecking unit and sound off on Red Wings topics.
KHL TEAM TAKES AIM AT REID BOUCHER WITH POLICE LINEUP VIDEO
It seems like an odd thing to make light of, but a KHL team has done it all the same. In advance of a matchup between Traktor Chelyabinsk and Avangard omsk, Traktor released a video in which what appears to be a young girl points out a person in a police lineup wearing an Avangard jersey.
Stars acquire defenseman Nils Lundkvist from Rangers
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Nils Lundkvist from the New York Rangers in exchange for a conditional first-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft. If the Stars' own...
Bobby Trivigno shows mettle, Rangers rookies lose 5-1 to Flyers
Bobby Trivigno is the smallest player at New York Rangers rookie camp standing in at 5-8′ and 161 pounds. In last night’s rookie game finale against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Setauket, NY native was the biggest Blueshirt on the ice. “Obviously, these are both rookie teams but when...
Rapid Recap: Coyotes 0, Avalanche 4
The Colorado Avalanche Win Final Game of the 2022 Rookie Tournament. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Sept. 19th at the 2022 Rookie Camp hosted by San Jose. Alex Beaucage, Brady Stonehouse and Oskar Olausson notched goals for Colorado with assists from Danila Zhuravlyov, Tarun Fizer, Rylan...
2022-23 NHL team preview: Pittsburgh Penguins
If there’s any surprise from the Penguins’ 2021-22 season, it’s how well they weathered the storm for the first month without Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. While a 3-2-2 record is far from perfect, they held their own until Crosby came back on Oct. 30, when they started to return to a more normal amount of Penguins success, and then they were 20-9-5 by the time Malkin returned on Jan. 11.
Burke talks Penguins outlook, life lessons in Q&A with NHL.com
BUFFALO -- Brian Burke is hopeful the Pittsburgh Penguins can rekindle some magic in the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season. Part of that belief has to do with keeping the core in place during the offseason. Sidney Crosby, the 35-year-old captain entering his 18th NHL season in Pittsburgh, will have familiar company with center Evgeni Malkin, 36, and defenseman Kris Letang, 35, each returning on a new contract.
Rangers sign defenseman Matt Bartkowski to professional tryout
It appears the New York Rangers, who had been rumored to be looking to add some defensive depth, have found their man, signing defenseman Matt Bartkowski to a PTO for the upcoming preseason, according to CapFriendly. The addition is a smart, cost-effective way for the team to add a veteran into the mix in the preseason, insure themselves in case of any injuries to those above him on the depth chart, and give an added level of competition to the third-pair, left-defense battle that appears to be between Libor Hajek and youngster Zachary Jones. The Rangers have not yet confirmed the transaction.
