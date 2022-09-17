ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

3 students injured after being hit by car walking home from school in Antioch, officials say

 3 days ago

Three students walking home from school were seriously injured after being hit by a car in Antioch Friday afternoon, according to police.

Antioch police responded to the incident that took place on Sycamore Drive and Manzanita Way at 3:21 p.m.

Witness told police that a red Chevrolet Impala struck a tan Mercury Mystique at a high rate of speed which caused it to careen into the three students walking.

Police say when they arrived on scene they found two students in critical condition and officers immediately started life-saving measures and that's when the third student was found. All three were airlifted to area hospitals.

The driver on the Mystique was taken to the hospital as a precaution while the driver of the Impala was also airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Antioch police say due to the ongoing investigation, no further information will be released at this time.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

