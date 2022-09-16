ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Club 93.7

Is It Legal To Smoke In A Car With A Child In Michigan?

Smoking cigarettes in vehicles with kids present, are you for it or against it?. My parents smoked cigarettes with me and my siblings in the car - maybe you did too, or still do. If you do smoke with your kids in the car, chances are you are getting the evil eye from fellow drivers.
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Do Other States Have The “Michigan Left?”

The "Michigan Left" was invented in the 1960s according to MDOT. 8 Mile Road and Livernois Avenue around Detroit was bottle-necking horribly. They decided to alleviate the issue with what we now know as the "Michigan Left." It worked. Now, all around Metro Detroit the Michigan Left is an expected...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Is Sleeping in Your Car Legal in Michigan?

What do you do if you're on a trip and really need a nap to continue driving?. Seems like an odd question, but is it illegal to sleep in your own car in Michigan? Well, the short answer is for the most part no. However, there are certain situations where sleeping in your car can get you into some trouble.
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

$28M in loans approved to upgrade affordable housing in Fenton

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board approved loans of more than $137.5 million for eight affordable housing projects across the state. “The efforts of the MSHDA Board will go a long way in expanding access to safe, quality, attainable housing for individuals and families...
FENTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Farmington Hills, MI
Flint, MI
Business
City
Chesterfield Township, MI
City
Flint, MI
Farmington Hills, MI
Business
City
Bath Township, MI
1051thebounce.com

Here’s When Michigan Fall Colors Will Peak

The weather has felt like fall at least a few days in September, although we’ve had some warmer days, too. Regardless, people are ready for autumn and have pumpkin everything already in full swing. With the anticipation of autumn and the spooky season, many people are looking forward to the fall colors that radiate throughout Michigan each season.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
94.3 Lite FM

Exploring the Abandoned Northland Mall Near Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. For decades, we were taking malls for granted. Yeah, we knew prices were jacked up in all the shops, but we didn't care. We liked hangin' out at the food courts, window shopping for stuff we couldn't afford, spending our hard-earned dough in the arcade, and scopin' out the opposite sex in the center court.
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location

Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Open Letter: Millennials, Flint Needs Your Help!

Dear Millennials of Mid-Michigan we need your help. Upon returning to Michigan after 15 years living in various cities around the country (Tulsa, Toledo and Tampa Bay) I've noticed many things have changed for the better. People around every city in Genesee County are making an effort to start new small businesses, establish themselves by living & working in the communities they want to see thrive.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
ClickOnDetroit.com

This tropical fruit is actually native to Michigan

We’re nearing the end of fruit season in Michigan -- the apples are coming in hot (in some cases, literally hot, as in hot cider), but there’s another fruit that is native to Michigan that is in peak season. But you better hurry up and find it. Paw...
MICHIGAN STATE
Club 93.7

Detroit Police Officer Accidentally Shoots Partner While on Duty

A Detroit police officer is recovering after being accidentally shot by his partner. The two were responding to a call when the incident took place. Over the weekend, the officers responded to a mental health crisis as someone threatened suicide. As officers were getting out of their car to help this person, someone let a dog out of their home. The dog wasn't on a leash and it lunged at the officers.
DETROIT, MI
Club 93.7

5 Flint Area Food Trucks You Need In Your Life

Food trucks are one of the best developments in the last 15 years. For the owner, you're not dealing with real estate restrictions and all of the other red tape that comes with brick & mortar locations. For customers -- delicious food that will come to your events or show up around the corner from work like an oasis in the Mojave Desert! Try these food trucks around Genesee County -- not only will you support local businesses, but you'll get some of the best flavors NOT served at a sit-down place.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Seniors warn about shady mid-Michigan handyman

Winnie Gailey and Carol Hargrove said they needed work done in their homes and after they came across an ad on the Nextdoor app by Joshua Day. They say they thought he'd be a trustworthy hire but now they say he was the total opposite.
LANSING, MI
Club 93.7

Club 93.7

Burton, MI
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Club 93.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy