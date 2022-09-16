Read full article on original website
3 West Virginia schools receive national recognition
EVANS, WV (WOWK) – Three West Virginia schools were nationally recognized as 2022 Blue Ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education. The following schools were among 297 in the country to receive the distinction: Evans Elementary in Jackson County, Culloden Elementary in Cabell County and C.W. Shipley Elementary in Jefferson County. “We are extremely […]
Build Back Better, voter registration and more on this week’s Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Chief Political Reporter Mark Curtis talks to leaders across the Mountain State. In segments one and two, Mark talks to the mayors of two of West Virginia’s largest cities: Mayor Steve Williams of Huntington and Mayor Amy Goodwin of Charleston. In segment three, Mark […]
clayconews.com
Governor Jim Justice Announces from Charleston, West Virginia that State-Wide Tourism Projected to Exceed Five Billion this Year
CHARLESTON, WV - On Wednesday September 14th, 2022, Governor Jim Justice announced that West Virginia’s tourism industry is up 3.8 percent over pre-pandemic levels as of 2021. While nationally tourism is still down 27 percent from 2019, West Virginia continues to trend upward. The finding comes from yearly economic...
woay.com
Mountain State Ground Beef available this week in West Virginia stores
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Mountain State Ground Beef will be available for purchase for the week of September 19 at 116 Par Mar and ten Food Fair locations throughout West Virginia. Consumers can purchase a one-pound package of ground beef or one pound of three fresh ground beef patties.
Metro News
Jury selection in Hall case begins Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Jury selection will begin Monday in the trial of a Charleston man accused of fatally shooting former University of Charleston football player Kane Roush. Jaquan Hall, 22, faces four charges — including murder — for allegedly shooting Roush near a Meigs County, Ohio apartment complex in April 2021. Investigators said Roush crawled to that building after being shot to get someone to call authorities. Roush told Meigs County officers about the shooting before being transported to a local hospital, where he died.
West Virginia woman says she was fired for not wearing hat at Pizza Hut
A West Virginia woman from Kanawha County says she was fired from her job because she didn’t wear a hat while working at Pizza Hut. Elizabeth Watkins claims she can’t wear a hat at work because she suffers from migraines. According to the West Virginia Record, Watkins has a prescription for her illness. Watkins allegedly told her […]
6 unique trails to enjoy in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — If you enjoy, walking, running, or biking, here are six trails in Charleston with unique sights, history, nature and more. 1. Sunrise Carriage Trail In 1905, West Virginia’s Gov. William A. MacCorkle directed the construction of his estate, the Sunrise Mansion on a 16-acre woodland property in Charleston’s South Hills. The […]
Mothman Festival brings in record crowd
With the nice weather and the fact that the festival took a two year hiatus because of the pandemic organizers are expecting a huge crowd of 12,000 to 15,000 visitors.
WSAZ
Civil War artifacts unearthed in Carter County
CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WSAZ) - Members of Kentucky Christian University and the Carter County Historical Society are conducting a small-scale archaeological excavation at a former plantation and civil war site. Excavation Director and Associate Professor Dr. Gerald Dyson said they’ve moved several tons of material to find artifacts over the...
Metro News
3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
wchstv.com
Opening day for Mingo County motorsports facility announced for fall 2022
After years of delay, a motorsports facility in Mingo County is set to open this fall. A project nearly a decade in the making, the first race at the Twin Branch Motorsports Complex in Delbarton, West Virginia has been scheduled for Oct. 22. The mountaintop drag strip is set to...
West Virginia man shot in altercation, say authorities
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. — On Saturday, September 17 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Trooper T. C Hurley of the West Virginia State Police along with other members of the Hamlin Detachment responded to Toms Fork in Alum Creek, West Virginia in reference to a shooting. The investigation revealed the victim, a 27-year-old male, traveled to the […]
WWII-era ship docks in Charleston, WV
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — History landed in Charleston Monday afternoon, some 77 years after landing on the beaches of Normandy. U.S.S. LST-325 (LST is military nomenclature for Landing Ship, Tank) will be in town through Sunday. According to the ship’s official website, LST-325 transported men and equipment from England to Omaha Beach on June 7, […]
WTOP
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs abortion ban into law
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Friday signed into law a ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy, making West Virginia the second state to enact a law prohibiting the procedure since the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling overturning its constitutional protection. The bill...
Metro News
Student catches encounter between hawk and drone on video
BELLE, W.Va. — Justin Rucker is a student at Riverside High School in Kanawha County. He’s also a student at Carver Career and Technical Center where one of his classes is learning to fly a drone. “There’s plenty of things you can do with a drone, but I’d...
WOWK
Fire destroys Wayne County pizza shop
LAVALETTE, WV (WOWK) – A Wayne County pizza shop was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. The fire broke out at the West Virginia Pizza Company on Route 152 in Lavalette. Dispatchers said the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department responded to the business at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. They put...
Truck hauling Gatorade bottles rolls over in Mason County
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A tractor-trailer was involved in a crash on Rt. 35 in Mason County, West Virginia. Mason County Dispatch says the tractor-trailer rolled over on Rt. 35 northbound at mile marker 23 near the community of Southside. First Responders tell 13 News that the truck was hauling bottles of Gatorade, but the bottles […]
West Virginia woman arrested at State Capitol for allegedly disrupting legislators’ abortion debate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A South Charleston woman was arrested Tuesday by Capitol Police in the gallery of the state legislature for allegedly disrupting the legislative session as lawmakers debated the state’s near-total abortion ban, say reports. Rose Winland, 52, was charged with misdemeanor willful disruption of government process and disorderly conduct, according to authorities. […]
Deer illegally killed in Charleston Urban Deer Hunt
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A person was cited after officials say they illegally killed a deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police say that they received a complaint about deer killed illegally in the city of Charleston’s Urban Deer Hunt on Sept. 7. Police say they cited the person with four violations, including hunting while revoked. They […]
Metro News
Body found in Kanawha River near Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. — Kanawha County emergency officials have said that a body found in the Kanawha River was a 79-year old man. According to WCHS-TV, the man was riding an excavator and drowned after the heavy equipment got too close to the edge and slipped into the river in 30 feet of water.
