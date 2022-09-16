Read full article on original website
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk County Farm Bureau gifts grant for student garden project
Polk County Farm Bureau gifted a grant to Kalie McCrain of Polk Central Elementary School for her “Raised Garden Bed Hands-on Learning” project. The project will help students in Kindergarten through 5th grade, teaching them the life cycle of a plant and how to grow plants and vegetables. Students will also compare different types of matter and the process of transitioning from one state to the other agriculturally.
RRHS partners with Out of the Ashes to support local homeless
Rutherford Regional Health System (RRHS) is expanding its community partnerships to support Out of the Ashes Ministry, an organization dedicated to serving the homeless populations of Rutherford and Polk counties through a faith-based shelter and recovery program. “We have identified a need in our community for support services for the...
