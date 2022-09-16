Polk County Farm Bureau gifted a grant to Kalie McCrain of Polk Central Elementary School for her “Raised Garden Bed Hands-on Learning” project. The project will help students in Kindergarten through 5th grade, teaching them the life cycle of a plant and how to grow plants and vegetables. Students will also compare different types of matter and the process of transitioning from one state to the other agriculturally.

POLK COUNTY, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO