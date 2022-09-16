Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Polk County Farm Bureau gifts grant for student garden project
Polk County Farm Bureau gifted a grant to Kalie McCrain of Polk Central Elementary School for her “Raised Garden Bed Hands-on Learning” project. The project will help students in Kindergarten through 5th grade, teaching them the life cycle of a plant and how to grow plants and vegetables. Students will also compare different types of matter and the process of transitioning from one state to the other agriculturally.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo is coming back
Some of you may remember that in the pre-COVID world we used to host two amazing events that served older adults in our community. We coined these events “Thrive Over 55” to provide our senior community with a morning full of connection, fellowship, food and fun. We watched...
cherokeephoenix.org
The Marshall Tucker Band takes over Cherokee Casino Oct. 27
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Considered a tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades, The Marshall Tucker Band continues to tour across the country, sharing its iconic collection of hits. The band will make a stop at SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs as part of its...
cohaitungchi.com
11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC
Uncover the best things to do in Black Mountain, North Carolina. This gorgeous mountain town is filled with breweries, restaurants, shopping, and hikes. You are reading: Hikes in black mountain nc | 11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC. Located about 15 miles east of Asheville, if you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
First baby delivered at new South Carolina hospital
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The newly opened Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill announced the arrival of its first baby. Alyssa Farley was born at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday to the parents of Rebekah Hatton and Chris Farley. Alyssa came in weighing seven pounds and 19 inches and joins siblings Gracie and Nathan.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Patrol officer carries on a family legacy by joining Hendersonville police
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — When Haley Thompson isn’t playing with her dog, Sophie, and tending to her growing plant collection, she’s dedicating her time to learning and serving in the criminal justice system. What You Need To Know. Officer Haley Thompson joined the Hendersonville Police Department this year.
Volvo reportedly looking to build plant in Greenville County
Volvo is reportedly planning to invest more than 42-million dollars in an automotive manufacture tooling plant in South Greenville County. Volvo located its first U-S vehicle plant near Charleston in 2015.
The Post and Courier
Who was Scott Foster? A look at the disgraced founder of Rockstar Cheer.
GREENVILLE — Close to a dozen hefty trophies line the darkened front hallway of Rockstar Cheer and Dance just outside of Greer. They represent some of the highest honors that exist in the world of competitive cheer, titles that include a World Championship and mark the ascendancy of the Upstate gym into the elite ranks of the sport.
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Record attendance likely as NC Mountain State Fair wraps up, organizers say
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — With the nice weather, crowds have flocked to the North Carolina Mountain State Fair during its 10-day run in western North Carolina -- and especially this final weekend, Sept. 17-18, 2022. On average, about 9,000 guests have attended the fair each day. Despite the rainy...
WYFF4.com
Lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina names more coaches, says abuse was repeatedly reported
GREER, S.C. — The attorneys who filed the federal lawsuit against Rockstar Cheer in South Carolina have expanded the lawsuit, adding multiple new accusers and naming multiple coaches. This story began on Aug. 22 when Scott Foster, the owner and founder of Rockstar Cheerleading and Dance in Greer, died...
Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
greenvillejournal.com
‘I Wanna Rock’ spotlights electrifying music of the 1980s at the Mauldin Cultural Center
In recent years, Tim St. Clair has created popular concert performances in the Upstate centered on the music of 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. The next step seemed natural: moving on to the electrifying tunes of the 1980s. “I Wanna Rock,” St. Clair’s latest original music revue, opens Sept. 23 for...
RELATED PEOPLE
tribpapers.com
Erwin Prevails, North Buncombe and Owen Nearly Win
A.C. Reynolds (3-1) lost 37-28 at home to Rabun Gap (3-1), a Georgia private school state runner-up last fall. At North Henderson, Owen (0-3) bounced back in the second half of a 44-34 defeat. Asheville and T.C. Roberson were idle. Warriors Pitchfork Devils. Erwin (2-2) gave up the game’s first...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In South Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
Mountain Xpress
Peer support specialists offer experience, strength and hope
Anton Sluder never thought he’d be excited about his future. “Who was going to help someone like me?” he says. With a felony record and a history of substance use, he had little hope. But when Sluder left prison in September 2021, he was assigned a peer support specialist through Investments Supporting Partnerships in Recovery Ecosystems, INspire, a program that assists people facing certain barriers to employment. “And look at me now,” he says.
A review of Mecklenburg County restaurant health inspections in August
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Business Journal is continuing its monthly review of health-code inspections for food establishments in Mecklenburg County. Establishments listed below-received grades of either a “B” or “C” when inspected during the month of August, according to data pulled Sept. 15 from the N.C.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from Laurens Co. crash
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who passed away following a crash on Saturday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at around 5:35 p.m. along Highway 72 East. Troopers said the person was driving a BMW motorcycle...
Charlotte Eatery Named One Of The 10 Best New Restaurants In America
Bon Appétit released its list of the best new restaurants in 2022, including one right here in Charlotte.
Woman killed in hit-and-run in South Carolina parking lot
A woman was killed during a hit and run in a parking lot Friday afternoon in Greenville.
Comments / 0