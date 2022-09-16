ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Springs, NC

Tryon Daily Bulletin

Polk County Farm Bureau gifts grant for student garden project

Polk County Farm Bureau gifted a grant to Kalie McCrain of Polk Central Elementary School for her “Raised Garden Bed Hands-on Learning” project. The project will help students in Kindergarten through 5th grade, teaching them the life cycle of a plant and how to grow plants and vegetables. Students will also compare different types of matter and the process of transitioning from one state to the other agriculturally.
POLK COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Thrive Over 55 Senior Expo is coming back

Some of you may remember that in the pre-COVID world we used to host two amazing events that served older adults in our community. We coined these events “Thrive Over 55” to provide our senior community with a morning full of connection, fellowship, food and fun. We watched...
MATTHEWS, NC
cherokeephoenix.org

The Marshall Tucker Band takes over Cherokee Casino Oct. 27

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Considered a tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades, The Marshall Tucker Band continues to tour across the country, sharing its iconic collection of hits. The band will make a stop at SEVEN Bar inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs as part of its...
WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, OK
cohaitungchi.com

11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC

Uncover the best things to do in Black Mountain, North Carolina. This gorgeous mountain town is filled with breweries, restaurants, shopping, and hikes. You are reading: Hikes in black mountain nc | 11 Phenomenal Things To Do In Black Mountain, NC. Located about 15 miles east of Asheville, if you...
BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC
City
Boiling Springs, NC
WBTW News13

First baby delivered at new South Carolina hospital

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The newly opened Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill announced the arrival of its first baby. Alyssa Farley was born at 11:34 p.m. Wednesday to the parents of Rebekah Hatton and Chris Farley. Alyssa came in weighing seven pounds and 19 inches and joins siblings Gracie and Nathan.
FORT MILL, SC
The Post and Courier

Who was Scott Foster? A look at the disgraced founder of Rockstar Cheer.

GREENVILLE — Close to a dozen hefty trophies line the darkened front hallway of Rockstar Cheer and Dance just outside of Greer. They represent some of the highest honors that exist in the world of competitive cheer, titles that include a World Championship and mark the ascendancy of the Upstate gym into the elite ranks of the sport.
GREENVILLE, SC
#Dr John
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
GREENVILLE, SC
Person
Judy Davis
tribpapers.com

Erwin Prevails, North Buncombe and Owen Nearly Win

A.C. Reynolds (3-1) lost 37-28 at home to Rabun Gap (3-1), a Georgia private school state runner-up last fall. At North Henderson, Owen (0-3) bounced back in the second half of a 44-34 defeat. Asheville and T.C. Roberson were idle. Warriors Pitchfork Devils. Erwin (2-2) gave up the game’s first...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Peer support specialists offer experience, strength and hope

Anton Sluder never thought he’d be excited about his future. “Who was going to help someone like me?” he says. With a felony record and a history of substance use, he had little hope. But when Sluder left prison in September 2021, he was assigned a peer support specialist through Investments Supporting Partnerships in Recovery Ecosystems, INspire, a program that assists people facing certain barriers to employment. “And look at me now,” he says.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist from Laurens Co. crash

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the victim who passed away following a crash on Saturday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at around 5:35 p.m. along Highway 72 East. Troopers said the person was driving a BMW motorcycle...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

