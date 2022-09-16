Read full article on original website
RSCC transfer, Tech graduate headed to medical school
COOKEVILLE – Drive, determination and a family legacy led one Tennessee Tech University student on her journey from a community college graduate, to Tech graduate, to Tech employee, to medical school student. Kaitlyn Lee Daugherty, a ‘21 biology major with a concentration in health sciences from Crossville, officially started...
Cookeville Chamber to host fall golf tournament
COOKEVILLE, TN – The Cookeville-Putnam County Chamber will host its’ Annual Fall Golf Tournament sponsored by Window Depot and Portobello America at White Plains Golf Course coming up Friday, Sept. 30. The tournament is open to both members and non-members and will feature a four-man team shotgun start...
Pallisade Trumpet Collective to perform at Tech
COOKEVILLE – Tennessee Tech University’s School of Music presents the Pallisade Trumpet Collective in concert on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m., in the Wattenbarger Auditorium. The Pallisade Trumpet Collective was founded in 2021 to engage audiences through the exploration and evolution of music for trumpet ensemble. Each...
