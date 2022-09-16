ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

247Sports

WATCH: Hooker focused, calm heading into Florida week

Eleventh-ranked Tennessee hosts 20th-ranked Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium, and Vols senior quarterback Hendon Hooker had plenty to say about it Monday. Hooker met with reporters after Monday's morning practice to discuss the Vols' highly anticipated visit from a Florida team that's won 16 of its past 17 games against Tennessee.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Billy Napier: Playing Vols at Neyland is 'same game ... just a little louder'

Florida football started the season with three straight home games at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. The Gators upset Utah, ranked seventh at the time, to open the schedule on September 3. They lost to Kentucky a week later, 26-16, before surviving South Florida’s upset bid Saturday night at The Swamp, winning 31-28 after the Bulls missed a field goal in the closing seconds.
GAINESVILLE, FL
atozsports.com

Comment from Vols senior shows the mindset Tennessee's players have for the Florida game

There are plenty of Tennessee Vols fans who feel like UT’s players have a “mental block” when it comes to playing the Florida Gators. And honestly, they might be right. Tennessee has lost to some Florida teams that weren’t that good. Over the last 10 years, the Vols should’ve beat Florida at least three more times than they actually have (2014, 2015 and 2017).
NASHVILLE, TN
Gator Country

Bowens commits to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators picked up their second commitment of the Class of 2024 on Sunday morning following Saturday’s win over USF. 2024 running back Chauncey Bowens (5-11, 215, North Palm Beach, FL. The Benjamin School) committed to the Gators after visiting Gainesville on Saturday. “I would like to thank...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida fans hammer play call on 1st and goal that resulted in Anthony Richardson INT

Anthony Richardson threw an awful interception with 8 minutes remaining against South Florida as Florida tried to make a late comeback while trailing, 28-24. SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers immediately called it a “major mistake” for Richardson, as Florida got down to the goal line “on the backs of the offensive linemen.” Earlier, Rodgers said, “How did they get down there?”
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Florida Bar Exam scores announced, with UF having second-best passage rate

The Florida Bar announced its passage rate on Monday for the July 2022 bar exam, and the University of Florida Levin College of Law maintained its recent steady scores. At UF a passing rate of 80% has been the standard in the past few cycles. With the most recent test, 78.7% of UF’s students passed the exam, as compared to the statewide average passing rate of 64.4%. Florida International University had the highest mark this round with 81.2%.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Gainesville neighborhoods covered in antisemitic flyers, again

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple neighborhoods in Gainesville were papered with hateful flyers over the weekend in an apparent repeat of an incident earlier this year. Residents found their property littered with bags of corn kernels attached to flyers containing antisemitic messages. Gainesville Police Department officials say they received multiple complaints about the flyers on Saturday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

CVS worker, customer attacked by man yelling 'F--- Joe Biden'

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A repeat offender is on ice after officers say he attacked a CVS worker getting ice cream while yelling about President Joe Biden on Sunday night. According to the arrest report, David Frick, 29, of Tampa, walked into the backroom of a CVS Store on West University Avenue around 6 p.m.
TAMPA, FL
