Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
What Billy Napier said Monday about No. 20 Florida's game at No. 11 Tennessee
What first-year Florida coach Billy Napier said during his press conference on Monday, looking ahead to his 20th-ranked Gators (2-1) playing at No. 11 Tennessee (3-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time; TV: CBS) inside a sold-out Neyland Stadium:. OPENING STATEMENT. “Tennessee has got a good football team. You can...
WATCH: Hooker focused, calm heading into Florida week
Eleventh-ranked Tennessee hosts 20th-ranked Florida on Saturday at Neyland Stadium, and Vols senior quarterback Hendon Hooker had plenty to say about it Monday. Hooker met with reporters after Monday's morning practice to discuss the Vols' highly anticipated visit from a Florida team that's won 16 of its past 17 games against Tennessee.
Florida football: Billy Napier says why Anthony Richardson isn’t running
The sentiment was the same for many Florida football fans on Saturday:. “Enough with the trick plays Burt! Run the dang ball!”. Florida was able to run at will against USF with Montrell Johnson, Trevor Etienne, and Nay’Quan Wright. Noticeably absent from the run parade was QB Anthony Richardson, who was credited with seven rushes for 24 yards.
Billy Napier: Playing Vols at Neyland is 'same game ... just a little louder'
Florida football started the season with three straight home games at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. The Gators upset Utah, ranked seventh at the time, to open the schedule on September 3. They lost to Kentucky a week later, 26-16, before surviving South Florida’s upset bid Saturday night at The Swamp, winning 31-28 after the Bulls missed a field goal in the closing seconds.
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols senior shows the mindset Tennessee’s players have for the Florida game
There are plenty of Tennessee Vols fans who feel like UT’s players have a “mental block” when it comes to playing the Florida Gators. And honestly, they might be right. Tennessee has lost to some Florida teams that weren’t that good. Over the last 10 years, the Vols should’ve beat Florida at least three more times than they actually have (2014, 2015 and 2017).
Gator Country
Bowens commits to the Florida Gators
The Florida Gators picked up their second commitment of the Class of 2024 on Sunday morning following Saturday’s win over USF. 2024 running back Chauncey Bowens (5-11, 215, North Palm Beach, FL. The Benjamin School) committed to the Gators after visiting Gainesville on Saturday. “I would like to thank...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rapid Reaction: No. 18 Florida survives USF upset bid in The Swamp
Rapid Reactions Presented by — No. 18 Florida escaped with a 31-28 win over USF on Saturday night in The Swamp. The Bulls were 23.5-point underdogs but gave the Gators everything they could handle for a 4-quarter battle in Gainesville. It all came down to a 48-yard field goal...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida fans hammer play call on 1st and goal that resulted in Anthony Richardson INT
Anthony Richardson threw an awful interception with 8 minutes remaining against South Florida as Florida tried to make a late comeback while trailing, 28-24. SEC Network analyst Jordan Rodgers immediately called it a “major mistake” for Richardson, as Florida got down to the goal line “on the backs of the offensive linemen.” Earlier, Rodgers said, “How did they get down there?”
Wisconsin Sets NCAA Volleyball Attendance Record Against Florida
The Badgers and Gators delivered a thriller to a massive crowd at the Kohl Center.
Independent Florida Alligator
No. 16 Florida upsets No. 4 Wisconsin in front of largest regular-season crowd ever
Senior outside hitter Marina Markova and sophomore middle blocker Bre Kelley rose above the net. It was match point. The duo met Wisconsin sophomore middle blocker Anna Smrek mid-spike. Literally rising to the occasion, Markova and Kelley pounded the ball back onto the Badgers side of the court. As the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier recaps narrow escape over South Florida: 'We've got a lot of work to do'
Billy Napier had a lot of respect for South Florida after the Gators escaped with a 31-28 win on Saturday. Napier said that he has a ton of respect for what Jeff Scott is building at USF. “We made it hard, but a lot of that had to do with...
wuft.org
Florida Bar Exam scores announced, with UF having second-best passage rate
The Florida Bar announced its passage rate on Monday for the July 2022 bar exam, and the University of Florida Levin College of Law maintained its recent steady scores. At UF a passing rate of 80% has been the standard in the past few cycles. With the most recent test, 78.7% of UF’s students passed the exam, as compared to the statewide average passing rate of 64.4%. Florida International University had the highest mark this round with 81.2%.
WCJB
Gainesville neighborhoods covered in antisemitic flyers, again
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple neighborhoods in Gainesville were papered with hateful flyers over the weekend in an apparent repeat of an incident earlier this year. Residents found their property littered with bags of corn kernels attached to flyers containing antisemitic messages. Gainesville Police Department officials say they received multiple complaints about the flyers on Saturday.
Lake City, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Lake City. The St. Francis Catholic High School volleyball team will have a game with Columbia High School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Governor proposes solutions to massive Florida teacher shortage, UCF community reacts
During her college years, Constance Goodman found her calling inside a Boys and Girls club in Gainesville. Even when she was just a student her heart melted once she saw the impact she made just by tutoring those children. Goodman is currently a UCF education professor with over 20 years...
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement Communities
Florida is one of the top places in America considered for retirement. Recently, however, Florida has attracted a large number of newcomers, changing some of the state's core appeals.
Florida college student shot to death trying to get into wrong car
A University of Tampa student is dead after getting into the wrong around 1 a.m. September 17. Tampa Police said the male student was shot by the driver of the car, who feared for his life.
WCJB
World Equestrian Center will hold the 2022 Grand National Championship show for Paso Finos
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 50th Golden Anniversary at the 2022 Grand National Championship show for Paso Finos will start on Monday. The event will last from Monday until September 24 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. At this championship, the best of the Paso Fino horses compete for...
This Is The Best Fall Festival In Florida
Taste of Home found the best harvest festival in every state.
WCJB
CVS worker, customer attacked by man yelling ‘F--- Joe Biden’
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A repeat offender is on ice after officers say he attacked a CVS worker getting ice cream while yelling about President Joe Biden on Sunday night. According to the arrest report, David Frick, 29, of Tampa, walked into the backroom of a CVS Store on West University Avenue around 6 p.m.
