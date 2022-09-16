ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
US 103.1

This Michigan House Isn’t Haunted – But it Does Have Great Bones

This house has good bones. That's what they say about homes don't have a whole lot to brag about. This unique Michigan home certainly qualifies. Not only does this Muskegon home have good bones, but it also has good bones visible in every picture. Take a closer look - you'll spot a skeleton in every photo. And when it comes to good bones, there's no higher authority than a skeleton, am I right?
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Is It Legal To Smoke In A Car With A Child In Michigan?

Smoking cigarettes in vehicles with kids present, are you for it or against it?. My parents smoked cigarettes with me and my siblings in the car - maybe you did too, or still do. If you do smoke with your kids in the car, chances are you are getting the evil eye from fellow drivers.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Do Other States Have The “Michigan Left?”

The "Michigan Left" was invented in the 1960s according to MDOT. 8 Mile Road and Livernois Avenue around Detroit was bottle-necking horribly. They decided to alleviate the issue with what we now know as the "Michigan Left." It worked. Now, all around Metro Detroit the Michigan Left is an expected...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Farmington Hills, MI
Flint, MI
Business
City
Chesterfield Township, MI
City
Flint, MI
Farmington Hills, MI
Business
City
Bath Township, MI
US 103.1

Is Sleeping in Your Car Legal in Michigan?

What do you do if you're on a trip and really need a nap to continue driving?. Seems like an odd question, but is it illegal to sleep in your own car in Michigan? Well, the short answer is for the most part no. However, there are certain situations where sleeping in your car can get you into some trouble.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

19 Michigan educators chosen for 'Clear the List' campaign

Out of 1,100 educators in our state, 19 were chosen for Michigan Virtual's Clear the List campaign— a funding initiative giving teachers and schools everything on their Amazon wish lists needed to make bring classroom big projects to life. Everything purchased will benefit students across our state, including in...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Did You Catch the Connection Between Love is Blind and Michigan?

Have you caught up on 'Love is Blind: After the Altar' Season 2?. If not, I will definitely be keeping spoilers to an absolute minimum. And if that's the case, I highly recommend setting aside a few hours to catch up on it because boy oh boy is it juicy and drama-filled. And if you've ever seen any of the episodes of Love is Blind, you know what I mean.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
1051thebounce.com

Here’s When Michigan Fall Colors Will Peak

The weather has felt like fall at least a few days in September, although we’ve had some warmer days, too. Regardless, people are ready for autumn and have pumpkin everything already in full swing. With the anticipation of autumn and the spooky season, many people are looking forward to the fall colors that radiate throughout Michigan each season.
MICHIGAN STATE
PennLive.com

1-in-a-million white ‘spirit bear’ spotted in Michigan

A genetically rare black bear with white fur – often called a “spirit bear” – has been living in the wilds of the western Upper Peninsula in Michigan. An approximately 100-pound male bear with blonde colorings appeared this month, September 2022, on a trail camera trained on a bait pile set up in advance of the annual bear hunting season. Wildlife officials said this is the first time in recorded Michigan history such an animal has been confirmed in the state.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
1240 WJIM

This Facility Was Rated as Michigan’s #1 Worst Prison

Michigan has had its share of 'worst criminals'...but what is considered to be Michigan's worst prison?. Based on crime rate and living conditions, the following information was culled by – and according to – prisons.info.com. The data used for this information was based on these factors:. a) Drug...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Pumpkin Patches Near Genesee County Your Family Will Love This Fall

Summer has come and gone and fall is definitely in the air. Along with the changing leaves comes the whole autumn/ Halloween vibe, and that means pumpkins!. From orchards to traditional patches, the local area is filled with places for families to scout out that perfect jack-o'-lantern for Halloween. The tradition is years older than most may even realize, and the history is a little eerie.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
wbiw.com

Michigan man charged with cocaine possession

INDIANA – This past weekend, Lowell Troopers participated in the 6-state marijuana and criminal patrol effort. This blitz involved troopers from the following states: Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and West Virginia. During the blitz, troopers made 3 marijuana possession arrests. During one of those traffic stops, 27 grams...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
US 103.1

US 103.1

Burton, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy