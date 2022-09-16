ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Bomba Estéreo and Manu Chao Take It to the Cartoon Tropics With ‘Me Duele’ Video

Me duele hasta que no me duele más. (It hurts until it no longer does.) On their new tropical-pop earworm “Me Duele,” Bomba Estéreo and Spanish legend Manu Chao reflect on the post-heartbreak pain that lingers, sometimes for far too long, but once it’s gone… it’s gone. The song’s colorful, light-hearted video captures lead singer Li Saumet in braids and a flower crown as she sings from behind cartoon leaves and trees, while Chau joins in on the fun holding a vase of flowers. The song effortlessly marries the sounds of Bomba with those of the “Me Gustas Tú” star. “We...
Variety

Vive le Cinéma: How Tabakalera is Helping to Broaden the San Sebastian Festival

“Vive le cinéma!” goes the call from Tabakalera, International Centre of Contemporary Culture, at this year’s San Sebastián International Film Festival (SSIFF).  The Centre’s exhibition hall plays host to four cinematographic installations made by leading global filmmakers, a project which sees them transform their usual cinema-based practice into a more expansive and experimental gallery space.  The exhibition at Tabakalera marks a continuation of the series which began at the Eye Filmmuseum in Amsterdam last year in collaboration with the International Film Festival Rotterdam. Two works from the 2021 exhibition by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese and Jia Zhang-ke will be on display again in...
New York City, NY
Variety

‘Heli’s’ Armando Espitia Set for ‘Six Months,’ from Chicago Fest Winner Bruno Santamaría (EXCLUSIVE)

Armando Espitia, who broke out as the hapless young factory worker in Amat Escalante’s Cannes winner “Heli,” is attached to star in “Six Months in the Pink and Blue Building,” a feature project being brought to San Sebastian’s Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum by Mexico’s Bruno Santamaría Raso.  Also on board is actor – and writer-producer – Sofia Espinosa, who fulfilled all three roles in Max Zunino’s “Los Bañistas” and “Bruma” and won a Mexican Academy Ariel for her tearaway performance as Gloria Trevi in “Gloria.” Written and to be directed by Santamaría, “Six Months in the Pink and Blue Building,” (“Seis meses...
Deadline

Laura Poitras Announced As Guest Of Honor At Doc Fest IDFA

Oscar-winning director Laura Poitras will be guest of honor at the 35th International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA), running from November 9 to 20. Poitras is currently on a packed festival tour with The Beauty And The Bloodshed, which won the Golden Lion in Venice and is now an awards season contender. After Venice, the title screened in Toronto and has dates set for New York and the BFI London Film Festival. As guest of honor at IDFA, Poitras will be feted with a retrospective and has also been given carte blanche to curate 10 films that have influenced her work and...
The Associated Press

Thomas Houseago – WE with Nick Cave & Brad Pitt Exhibition opens an interesting cultural autumn in Tampere Finland

Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere Finland is proud to present Thomas Houseago’s first exhibition in the Nordic countries. Thomas Houseago is a world-renowned artist. In the Tampere exhibition, Houseago is presenting his own sculptures and paintings alongside a ceramic series by Nick Cave and sculptures by Brad Pitt. Cave and Pitt are already renowned in their respective fields of music and cinema, but this is the first time ever they have exhibited their artwork pieces created during the course of an ongoing dialogue with Houseago. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005685/en/ Sara Hildén Art...
The Associated Press

Finnish Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra appointed Matthew Halls as its next Chief Conductor

“I am humbled and thrilled to accept this position and I look forward to our many exciting collaborations over the coming seasons. Within minutes of our first rehearsal, I was captivated by the orchestra’s extraordinary musicianship, their inspiring work ethic and energising desire to explore. It will be a great privilege to serve the orchestra and participate to the vibrant cultural life in Tampere,” says Matthew. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005144/en/ The British conductor Matthew Halls will start as the next Chief Conductor of the Finnish Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra in autumn 2023. Photo: Benjamin Ealovega. Next month sees Matthew return to Tampere with Bruckner’s Seventh Symphony, following his debut earlier this year. This British conductor is also continuing his long-standing partnerships with the Mozarteumorchester Salzburg, Houston Symphony and Indianapolis Symphony this season, and will debut with Orchestre de Chambre de Paris.
operawire.com

Gloriæ Dei Cantores to Present ‘Angelic Hosts’ Concert

The Gloriæ Dei Cantores (Singers to the Glory of God) will present an in-person and live-streamed concert in honor of St. Michael and all angels. “Angelic Hosts” will feature a range of works by Gabrieli, Tchaikovsky, Howells, Sowerby, and Britten, celebrating Gregorian chant, romantic music, and 21st-century pieces.
BBC

Hundreds of pipers play in Manchester tribute to Queen

Twenty pipe bands featuring 400 musicians from all over the world are taking part in the United Pipers for Peace Festival over the weekend. This is the first time the event has been staged outside France and is being organised by the Manchester-based Fianna Phadraig Pipe Band which is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
