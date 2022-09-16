“I am humbled and thrilled to accept this position and I look forward to our many exciting collaborations over the coming seasons. Within minutes of our first rehearsal, I was captivated by the orchestra’s extraordinary musicianship, their inspiring work ethic and energising desire to explore. It will be a great privilege to serve the orchestra and participate to the vibrant cultural life in Tampere,” says Matthew. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005144/en/ The British conductor Matthew Halls will start as the next Chief Conductor of the Finnish Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra in autumn 2023. Photo: Benjamin Ealovega. Next month sees Matthew return to Tampere with Bruckner’s Seventh Symphony, following his debut earlier this year. This British conductor is also continuing his long-standing partnerships with the Mozarteumorchester Salzburg, Houston Symphony and Indianapolis Symphony this season, and will debut with Orchestre de Chambre de Paris.

MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO