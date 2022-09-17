Motorcyclist dead after being ejected onto BART tracks, hit by train in Oakland; service restored
A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a barrier, landing on BART tracks, and being hit by a train near the 19th Street station in Oakland Friday evening, according to agency officials. The tragic accident caused a systemwide disruption to BART services as emergency personnel worked to resolve the situation. RELATED: Person hit, killed by BART train near Hayward station The incident happened just before 4 p.m. in the area of 24th Street and Northgate Avenue where the Oakland underground tunnel ascends to the aerial track. Officials say the motorcyclist hit the BART right-of-way barrier and was ejected onto the tracks and soon after hit by a train. Friday night, BART took to Twitter to express their condolences to the victim's family and detail how this horrific accident impacted services. The Oakland Police Department is investigating this accident. If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
