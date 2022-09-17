Motorcyclist dead after being ejected onto BART tracks, hit by train in Oakland; service restored

A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a barrier, landing on BART tracks, and being hit by a train near the 19th Street station in Oakland Friday evening, according to agency officials.

The tragic accident caused a systemwide disruption to BART services as emergency personnel worked to resolve the situation.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. in the area of 24th Street and Northgate Avenue where the Oakland underground tunnel ascends to the aerial track.

Officials say the motorcyclist hit the BART right-of-way barrier and was ejected onto the tracks and soon after hit by a train.

Friday night, BART took to Twitter to express their condolences to the victim's family and detail how this horrific accident impacted services.

The Oakland Police Department is investigating this accident.