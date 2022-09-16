Read full article on original website
This Michigan House Isn’t Haunted – But it Does Have Great Bones
This house has good bones. That's what they say about homes don't have a whole lot to brag about. This unique Michigan home certainly qualifies. Not only does this Muskegon home have good bones, but it also has good bones visible in every picture. Take a closer look - you'll spot a skeleton in every photo. And when it comes to good bones, there's no higher authority than a skeleton, am I right?
Do Other States Have The “Michigan Left?”
The "Michigan Left" was invented in the 1960s according to MDOT. 8 Mile Road and Livernois Avenue around Detroit was bottle-necking horribly. They decided to alleviate the issue with what we now know as the "Michigan Left." It worked. Now, all around Metro Detroit the Michigan Left is an expected...
nbc25news.com
$28M in loans approved to upgrade affordable housing in Fenton
LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board approved loans of more than $137.5 million for eight affordable housing projects across the state. “The efforts of the MSHDA Board will go a long way in expanding access to safe, quality, attainable housing for individuals and families...
Workday 108 Trivia for the Week of September 19, 2022
34% of us eat this on a daily basis because we believe it improves our health. What is it?. Salad. Congratulations to today's winner, Gary Kelley from Lapeer. Is This Michigan House Haunted ... Or Does It Just Have Good Bones?. Look carefully - you'll find a skeleton in every...
Whitmer announces members of first-ever Michigan Parents’ Council
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointees to the Michigan Parents' Council Monday. The council is an advisory group that was established through an executive order aiming to bring parents into the education budget process for the first time in Michigan's history. The Michigan Parents' Council consists...
As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price
The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Company ordered to stop use of underground tunnel after Flint River spill
FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Flint company is ordered to cease the use of an underground tunnel that Michigan officials say leaked contaminated wastewater that polluted the Flint River.The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) issued an order Monday for Lockhart Chemical Company under the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act. "In Michigan, we must protect our precious waterways and we will not allow polluters to contaminate our communities," EGLE Director Liesl Clark said in a press release. "EGLE tried to get Lockhart to play by the rules that apply to all businesses that handle and use...
This Facility Was Rated as Michigan’s #1 Worst Prison
Michigan has had its share of 'worst criminals'...but what is considered to be Michigan's worst prison?. Based on crime rate and living conditions, the following information was culled by – and according to – prisons.info.com. The data used for this information was based on these factors:. a) Drug...
Tickets on sale Sept. 22 for Michigan's North Pole Express
Tickets go on sale this week for the North Pole Express in Mid-Michigan, according to the Michigan Steam Railroading Institute.
Popular discount store set to open new location in Michigan
The popular discount interior decor chain Homegoods is set to open a new store this month in Michigan. Read on to learn more. Homegoods, the popular discount home decor chain, is opening a new store in Grandville, Michigan.
Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s
From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
State orders company that caused Flint River spill to end use of waste transport tunnels
FLINT, MI -- Lockhart Chemical, the company responsible for spilling thousands of gallons of an oil-based substance into the Flint River in June, has been ordered to immediately stop its use of leaky underground waste and storm water tunnels for disposal. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Genesee County Sheriff Chris...
CDC recommends masks for 14 Michigan counties, raising from 8 last week
Michigan has 14 counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium (yellow) or high (orange). The CDC recommends masking while indoors...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan aerialist uses Myasthenia Gravis fight to create more awareness
DETROIT (WXYZ) — During the day, Shadow Duffy is a construction worker and a mechanic. "Being able to work on and run heavy equipment... I was able to fix the axle shaft on a bobcat," said Shadow. But, at night, the 37-year-old transforms into an aerialist and circus performer.
1051thebounce.com
Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location
Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
fox2detroit.com
88-year-old Oakland County man wins $300,000 on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man won $300,000 from a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket. The 88-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous bought the Bingo Blockbuster ticket at a BP gas station at 8320 Highland Road in White Lake. "I purchased four Bingo tickets while I...
Detroit Police Officer Accidentally Shoots Partner While on Duty
A Detroit police officer is recovering after being accidentally shot by his partner. The two were responding to a call when the incident took place. Over the weekend, the officers responded to a mental health crisis as someone threatened suicide. As officers were getting out of their car to help this person, someone let a dog out of their home. The dog wasn't on a leash and it lunged at the officers.
nbc25news.com
AG Nessel, EGLE announces action against Lockhart Chemical Co. for spill into Flint River
FLINT, Mich. - Attorney General Dana Nessel visited Flint on Monday to announce action against Lockhart Chemical Company for a spill into the Flint River. Nessel announced the issuance of an Order by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) to Lockhart Chemical Company in Flint. Directors Final...
5 Flint Area Food Trucks You Need In Your Life
Food trucks are one of the best developments in the last 15 years. For the owner, you're not dealing with real estate restrictions and all of the other red tape that comes with brick & mortar locations. For customers -- delicious food that will come to your events or show up around the corner from work like an oasis in the Mojave Desert! Try these food trucks around Genesee County -- not only will you support local businesses, but you'll get some of the best flavors NOT served at a sit-down place.
