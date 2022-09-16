ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Cars 108

This Michigan House Isn’t Haunted – But it Does Have Great Bones

This house has good bones. That's what they say about homes don't have a whole lot to brag about. This unique Michigan home certainly qualifies. Not only does this Muskegon home have good bones, but it also has good bones visible in every picture. Take a closer look - you'll spot a skeleton in every photo. And when it comes to good bones, there's no higher authority than a skeleton, am I right?
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Do Other States Have The “Michigan Left?”

The "Michigan Left" was invented in the 1960s according to MDOT. 8 Mile Road and Livernois Avenue around Detroit was bottle-necking horribly. They decided to alleviate the issue with what we now know as the "Michigan Left." It worked. Now, all around Metro Detroit the Michigan Left is an expected...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

$28M in loans approved to upgrade affordable housing in Fenton

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board approved loans of more than $137.5 million for eight affordable housing projects across the state. “The efforts of the MSHDA Board will go a long way in expanding access to safe, quality, attainable housing for individuals and families...
FENTON, MI
Cars 108

Workday 108 Trivia for the Week of September 19, 2022

34% of us eat this on a daily basis because we believe it improves our health. What is it?. Salad. Congratulations to today's winner, Gary Kelley from Lapeer. Is This Michigan House Haunted ... Or Does It Just Have Good Bones?. Look carefully - you'll find a skeleton in every...
SAGINAW, MI
CBS Detroit

Company ordered to stop use of underground tunnel after Flint River spill

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Flint company is ordered to cease the use of an underground tunnel that Michigan officials say leaked contaminated wastewater that polluted the Flint River.The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) issued an order Monday for Lockhart Chemical Company under the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act. "In Michigan, we must protect our precious waterways and we will not allow polluters to contaminate our communities," EGLE Director Liesl Clark said in a press release. "EGLE tried to get Lockhart to play by the rules that apply to all businesses that handle and use...
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

This Facility Was Rated as Michigan’s #1 Worst Prison

Michigan has had its share of 'worst criminals'...but what is considered to be Michigan's worst prison?. Based on crime rate and living conditions, the following information was culled by – and according to – prisons.info.com. The data used for this information was based on these factors:. a) Drug...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Cold front headed to metro Detroit, bringing rain, possible temps in the 30s

From highs in the 80s to lows in the 40s, expect some wild temperature swings this week — and maybe some flooding. National Weather Service forecaster Sara Schultz said Monday that this week should start in the low 80s in metro Detroit, but by Wednesday evening, a cold front should sweep in and cool everything off and possibly bring rain, severe thundershowers, and low temperatures in the 40s. ...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Buddy’s Pizza Closes Michigan Location

Buddy’s Pizza is a mainstay in Michigan, and the restaurant has been expanding over the state the past several years. Now, however, the popular pizza joint is closing one of its newer locations. The Buddy’s Pizza franchise location in Delta Township has announced a consolidation and relocation to its...
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Detroit Police Officer Accidentally Shoots Partner While on Duty

A Detroit police officer is recovering after being accidentally shot by his partner. The two were responding to a call when the incident took place. Over the weekend, the officers responded to a mental health crisis as someone threatened suicide. As officers were getting out of their car to help this person, someone let a dog out of their home. The dog wasn't on a leash and it lunged at the officers.
DETROIT, MI
US 103.1

5 Flint Area Food Trucks You Need In Your Life

Food trucks are one of the best developments in the last 15 years. For the owner, you're not dealing with real estate restrictions and all of the other red tape that comes with brick & mortar locations. For customers -- delicious food that will come to your events or show up around the corner from work like an oasis in the Mojave Desert! Try these food trucks around Genesee County -- not only will you support local businesses, but you'll get some of the best flavors NOT served at a sit-down place.
FLINT, MI
Cars 108

Cars 108

ABOUT

Cars 108 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Flint, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

