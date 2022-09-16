FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Flint company is ordered to cease the use of an underground tunnel that Michigan officials say leaked contaminated wastewater that polluted the Flint River.The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) issued an order Monday for Lockhart Chemical Company under the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act. "In Michigan, we must protect our precious waterways and we will not allow polluters to contaminate our communities," EGLE Director Liesl Clark said in a press release. "EGLE tried to get Lockhart to play by the rules that apply to all businesses that handle and use...

