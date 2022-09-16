ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bills CB Dane Jackson leaves 'Monday Night Football' in ambulance

Monday Night Football's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans came to a standstill when cornerback Dane Jackson had a violent head-on collision with a teammate. The video of the play is graphic, so watch it at your own discretion. What appeared to happen was a routine football play...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Police investigating allegation Kyler Murray was slapped by fan

Las Vegas police are investigating an allegation that Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was slapped by a fan following his team’s 29-23 overtime victory on Sunday. Las Vegas police spokesperson Larry Hadfield confirmed to the Associated Press that a battery complaint was filed at the stadium following the game alleging that “a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player.” No suspect had been identified, and an investigation is ongoing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Alabama State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Yardbarker

Lions HC Dan Campbell brings player to tears with post-game speech

Although Detroit Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper has only been in the NFL for six years, he’s already one of the more well-traveled players in the league. A veteran of seven practice squads who’s signed more than pro 20 contracts since signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Skipper appears to have found a home, at least for right now.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy