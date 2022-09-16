ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Falls, CA

Missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tyaD9_0hynuZbO00
1 of 2

YUCAIPA, Calif. (AP) — A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday.

Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth that washed away cars, buried homes and affected 3,000 residents in two remote communities in the San Bernardino Mountains.

First responders, including K-9 units, searched for Doris Jagiello, 62, amid the devastation in Forest Falls, a former summer getaway for cabin owners that has become a bedroom community. A large debris flow, full of mud and “extremely large boulders,” hurtled downhill and crashed into Jagiello’s home, causing significant damage “and carrying away everything in its path.”

Jagiello’s body was found Thursday, buried under several feet (meters) of mud. Her remains were located about 20 to 30 feet (six to nine meters) from her home, in a debris-strewn area with rocks ranging from as big as basketballs and boulders to the size of small cars, sheriff’s Lt. Jeff Allison said.

“While this was not the desired outcome, the Sheriff’s Department hopes finding Jagiello will bring some measure of closure to Jagiello’s family and aid in their healing process,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday.

One of her dogs was found alive inside her house but two others remain missing, Allison said.

The woman’s family did not immediately respond to phone calls or text messages seeking comment.

The severity of the mudslide in Oak Glen and Forest Falls served as a powerful warning to residents about the destruction that can be wreaked months or even years after wildfires have been put out and the smoke clears.

An intense amount of rain over even a short period of time have catastrophic effects on hillsides where fire has stripped away vegetation that once held the ground intact. On Monday, nearly 2 inches (5 centimeters) of rain fell atop nearby Yucaipa Ridge.

Mudslides had been a concern in areas of the San Bernardino Mountains that were burned by the deadly El Dorado Fire, which was sparked two years ago when a couple used a smoke device to reveal their baby’s gender. The couple was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a firefighter.

In January 2018, mudslides thundered down a steep mountainside that had burned a month earlier. The slides killed more than 20 people in the tony beachside town of Montecito near Santa Barbara. The worst of the rain fell in a 15-minute span with Montecito getting little more than a half-inch (1.25 centimeters) in five minutes.

Comments / 23

Victoria Ruzzo Metz
4d ago

These mud slides have been happening for years in CA. Especially after fire has taken out the vegitation holding these hills together. One good rain storm and its a mud slide. These are the chances people take by staying in dangerous areas. Rest in peace my friend, the views and tranquility must had been worth the risk. 💙🙏💙

Reply
4
Related
The Associated Press

Heavy rain in Sierra, Reno record; more chilly rain forecast

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More wet, cool weather was forecast across much of northern Nevada on Wednesday after thunderstorms dropped heavy rain on parts of the Sierra and a 78-year-old record fell in Reno. In southern Nevada, Wednesday’s highs were expected in the low to mid-90s F (30s Celsius) and could approach 100 degrees F (38 C) in Las Vegas by the weekend. Nearly an inch of rain fell Tuesday in the northern Sierra, including .97 inch (2.5 centimeters) at Susanville, California and .86 (2.2 cm) at Lake Tahoe in Incline Village. A half-inch fell in west Reno. Only .07 inch (.18 cm) was recorded at Reno-Tahoe International Airport but it broke the old record for the date of .05 (0.13 cm) set in 1944, the National Weather Service said.
RENO, NV
People

California Family 'Overjoyed' to Be Reunited with Dog Lost in Mudslide

Chloe was missing for two days before being found by firefighters surrounded by mud and debris Mudslides in California have caused devastation in the region, but there was a light at the end of the tunnel for one family, search and rescue authorities say. Chloe the dog, who had been separated from her family for two days after the mudslides, was reunited with her owners, the San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel shared In a post. "After 48 hours of intense search operations by USAR teams and SBCoFPD personnel,...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
Yucaipa, CA
City
Montecito, CA
City
Oak Glen, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Montecito, CA
Crime & Safety
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Forest Falls, CA
CBS LA

Body of woman found in San Bernardino after being swept away in mudslide

The body of a woman who was unaccounted for during a search in Forest Falls following a series of mudslides has been found.Doris Jagiello, a 62-year-old resident of Forest Falls, was found deceased Thursday by search and rescue teams buried deep under a feet of mud, rocks, and debris. Jagiello was identified by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department coroner division. "While this was not the desired outcome, the Sheriff's Department hopes finding Jagiello will bring some measure of closure to Jagiello's family and aid in their healing process," said SBSD in a statement.She first went unaccounted for on Monday during the rainstorm that led to several mudslides and flooding throughout Southern California as a result to Tropical Storm Kay passing through the Southland. Moreover, San Bernardino County will host an assistance center at the Yucaipa Community Center Wednesday Sept. 21 for residents of Oak Glen, Crestline and Forest who were affected by the flooding and mudslides. 
FOREST FALLS, CA
The Associated Press

9-year-old seriously injured in Alaska brown bear mauling

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured by a brown bear while hunting north of Anchorage, Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday. The youth and a 41-year-old man were hunting Tuesday night in the Palmer Hay Flats area about 35 miles (56 kilometers) from the state’s largest city when they came upon the bear, troopers said in an online statement.
ANCHORAGE, AK
2news.com

Forest Falls Flash Flooding In Southern California

Rescuers are searching for a person missing in a mudslide that swept boulders down fire-scarred slopes and damaged or destroyed 30 homes in Southern California mountains. Cleanup efforts and damage assessments are ongoing Wednesday in the San Bernardino Mountains east of Los Angeles. Evacuation orders also remain in place. Meanwhile firefighters held back a week-old blaze that gained renewed strength and forced more evacuations along foothills of the Sierra Nevada in the northern part of the state. Some structures burned, but crews were able to keep flames from entering the town of Foresthill.
FORESTHILL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mudslide#San Bernardino Mountains#El Dorado#Thunderstorms#K 9#The Sheriff S Department
CBS LA

Dozens of homes, buildings damaged or destroyed by mudslides in Forest Falls, Oak Glen

Flash floods and mudflows destroyed and damaged dozens of homes and buildings in the San Bernardino County communities of Forest Falls, Yucaipa and Oak Glen, authorities said.Heavy rain in the San Bernardino County mountains last weekend caused widespread damage in communities near recent burn scars, according to San Bernardino County Fire. The department's Office of the Fire Marshal mobilized a 15-person Damage Assessment Team to get a complete picture of the devastation.The team completed its assessment, and the numbers were grim:Forest Falls:6 Single family residences destroyed1 Single family residence deck/parking area destroyedOak Glen:2 Single family residence destroyed8 Single family residences...
FOREST FALLS, CA
wanderwisdom.com

Video Showing 'Before and After' of Lake in Calfiornia After Massive Flooding Is So Sad

There is something that just does the mind, body, and soul good when we visit lakes! It's peaceful and centering and somehow just "quiets" us. Mother Nature created some of the most beautiful lakes in the world. Lakes are peaceful, majestic, and serene, and their natural beauty is fantasy like. Lakes offers visitors an abundance of outdoor activities and beautiful scenery.
CRESTLINE, CA
The Associated Press

Williams Homes Introduces Namesake Williams Ranch Master-Planned Community with Long-Awaited Grand Opening Celebration

SANTA CLARITA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Williams Homes, one of the nation’s leading, privately-held homebuilders, will debut its brand new Williams Ranch master-planned community in the Santa Clarita Valley, California on September 24 and 25, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005820/en/ Williams Homes welcomes home shoppers to master-planned Williams Ranch with Grand Opening of 15 professionally decorated and landscaped model homes. (Photo: Business Wire)
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

8 injured in Antelope Valley crash

LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Eight people were hospitalized after a collision in an Antelope Valley intersection in unincorporated Los Angeles County. The crash was reported at 3:01 p.m. at 170th Street West and Highway 138, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Edgar Figueroa. Five people were taken by paramedics to...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Lake Forest apartment complex

Firefighters were able to contain a fire to one unit at an apartment complex in Lake Forest Saturday afternoon. The Orange County Fire Authority responded to the 23000 block of Village Drive shortly after 3 p.m., the agency said on Twitter. The firefighters “performed a transitional attack where they quickly...
LAKE FOREST, CA
calcoastnews.com

Missing man found in Santa Barbara County

The missing elderly man who was last seen driving a recreational vehicle in Atascadero has been found in Santa Barbara County and reunited with his family. Michael Larson, 76, was reported missing at about noon on Saturday. His wife last saw Larson at the intersection of El Camino Real and Del Rio Road.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Caught on video: San Bernardino officers rescue mother, 2 children from flash floods

Dramatic body cam video shows the scary moments San Bernardino police officers rescued a mother and her two children from a flash flood last weekend.The footage was released Tuesday by San Bernardino police, but the rescue took place Sunday, when heavy rain inundated parts of the Inland Empire."Our officers do not encounter swift water floods often, however it doesn't stop them from jumping into action and saving lives," San Bernardino police tweeted.The water wasn't deep, but the current was very strong and the family would have lost their footing and gotten swept away if the officers weren't there to help them. Another officer was seen holding a child, as his fellow officers held on to him and helped him past the fast-moving water.Kay, a hurricane that weakened into a post-tropical cyclone off the coast of California, brought heavy rain, mudslides and debris flows to Southern California, especially the Inland Empire.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
525K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy