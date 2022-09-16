Related
6 hurt in crash near Clearwater
(Clearwater MN-) A minivan containing a family of 5 from Monticello and a pickup driven by an Alexandria man collided at a 4-way stop in Stearns County Sunday night. Upon impact, both vehicles rolled. The crash occurred at 8:26 p.m. at the intersection of County Roads 145 and 44, about 2 miles southwest of Clearwater. The two drivers, 36-year-old Jeffrey Huston of Alexandria, and 34-year-old Jason Noordmans of Monticello, as well as an adult passenger and 3 small children in Noordman's pickup were all hurt, with Huston and 3-year-old Taytum Noordmans being taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The sheriff's department says it appears Noordmans did not stop for the stop sign and hit Huston's pickup on the passenger side.
Willmar City Council to address land sale for Halal slaughterhouse, THC edible sales
(Willmar MN-) An Elk River company wants to buy land from The City of Willmar to open a Halaal animal slaughtering operation. The Willmar City Council will hold a hearing during Monday's meeting on whether to sell 2 lots in the Willmar Industrial Park to Clean Chickens and Company LLC. The sale price is $65,300. Willmar Operations Director Kyle Box says the site is on County Road 5 near the new FedEx facility...
Conrad Rozeboom
Conrad A. Rozeboom, 94, of Murdock, passed away on September 17, 2022, at the age of 94. A celebration of life will be at 12:00 pm, Saturday, September 24th at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar. Private burial will be at Bethany Reformed Cemetery in Clara City. www.hafh.org. Conrad “Con”...
Fanchon Ellwood
Fanchon M. Ellwood, age 87, of Willmar, passed away Thursday, September 15, at Bethesda Grand in Willmar. A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 23, at First Presbyterian Church. Interment will be at Cloverleaf Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. On Thursday, September 22, at Peterson Brothers Funeral Home and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Hector's 80th Anniversary Lions' Fly-in and Flight Breakfast
What: Hector's 80th Anniversary Lions' Fly-in and Flight Breakfast. When: Sunday, September 18th, 7:30 am to 12:30 pm Breakfast served for a free will donation,. Kids ping pong ball drop zone at 11:30 am for kids 12 and under, lots of prizes!. Everyone welcome. Where: Hector Airport. Menu: Pancakes, French...
James Ackerman
James "Jim" R. Ackerman, age 80 of rural New London, passed away Sunday, September 18, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Peterson Brothers Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Court appearance Monday for woman charged with stabbing woman in group home
(Morris MN-) A review hearing takes place Monday afternoon for 24-year-old Jessica Nazarian of Shoreview, accused of stabbing a vulnerable adult at a group home she worked at in Morris February 13th. The alleged victim suffered cuts to the face, neck and stomach and broken vertebrae. Nazarian is charged with 2 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and 1 Count of 1st Degree Assault. Nazarian is currently being held in the Traverse County Jail on $500,000 unconditional bail and a review hearing is scheduled for Monday at 1:45 p.m.
Benson City Council chooses Webb for next city manager
(Benson MN-) The Benson City Council has chosen Clarkfield City Administrator Christopher Webb to be the next Benson city manager. Webb, along with candidates Steve Barnett and Dan Coughlin were interviewed last week, and the city council chose Webb and offered him a contract, which he has accepted. The Benson City Council will vote on approval of the contract at their meeting this afternoon. Webb will replace longtime city manager Robert Wolfington, who retired in May. Barnett is the current South Dakota Secretary of State, and Coughlin is the former Olivia City Administrator.
