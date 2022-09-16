Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Liberty News
No. 25 JMU Edges No. 12 Liberty 3-2, Sunday
The host and 25th-ranked James Madison Dukes used a two-goal surge in the closing minutes of the first half and held on for a 3-2 triumph over No. 12 Liberty, Sunday afternoon at the JMU Field Hockey Complex. JMU improves to 5-3 this season after its second top-25 win of...
Liberty News
Lady Flames Enjoy 21-Win First Day at Liberty Hidden Dual
The Liberty women’s tennis team won 21 total matches on day one of the Liberty Hidden Dual, Saturday at the Liberty Tennis Complex. The Lady Flames posted a 15-4 combined singles record and 6-2 doubles mark to finish the day with a 21-7 record and a .750 winning percentage.
Liberty News
Liberty Goes 9-0 Against Navy on Final Day of Home Hidden Dual, Sunday
Liberty won all nine of its matches against the Navy Midshipmen on day two of the Liberty Hidden Dual, Sunday morning. The Lady Flames’ dominant final day at the Liberty Tennis Complex featured five singles wins and a sweep of the four singles contests with Navy. In Liberty’s other matches today, the Lady Flames went 1-1 in singles against players from Campbell and 0-1 in doubles versus Georgetown.
Liberty News
Improved depth has Flames ultimate focused on Atlantic Regional tournament bid
Liberty University’s men’s ultimate team features an even mix of 12 returning players and 12 newcomers, which has created a balanced dynamic for Head Coach Kevin Habermas to work with in the 2022-23 season. “It’s been interesting and fun to kind of build off of last year but...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberty News
Heaven and Longwe-Smit Finish 3-0 in Singles Following Wins Over Penn
Zion Heaven and Longwe-Smit of the Liberty Flames men’s tennis squad were both victorious on Sunday against the host Penn Quakers, with each player finishing a perfect 3-0 at the season-opening Penn Invitational. Heaven and Longwe-Smit went unbeaten on the weekend at the Hamlin Tennis Center while facing foes...
Liberty News
No. 21 Lipscomb Scores Late to Down Liberty 2-0
The No. 21 Lipscomb Bisons broke a scoreless match with a goal with less than five minutes left to defeat the Liberty Flames 2-0 in a hard-fought ASUN contest at Osborne Stadium on Saturday. The host Flames held the Bisons, the highest scoring offense so far this season in the...
Liberty News
Coppin State Edges Liberty 3-1
Liberty bounced back from a 2-0 deficit to force a fourth set, but Coppin State downed the Lady Flames 3-1 (26-24, 25-20, 18-25, 25-16) on Saturday at Liberty Arena. The Eagles improve to 8-6 on the season, extending their winning streak to six matches. Coppin State won this weekend’s tournament, going 3-0 against Eastern Michigan, Liberty and Radford. The Lady Flames fall to 6-5, including 1-1 this weekend.
Liberty News
Liberty Posts 3-0 Sweep Over Eastern Michigan
Liberty closed out its nonconference schedule with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-22) sweep of the visiting Eastern Michigan Eagles. The Lady Flames (7-5) posted a 2-1 record at this weekend’s home tournament, sweeping Radford and Eastern Michigan and falling to Coppin State. The Eagles (1-11) went 1-2 this weekend, downing Radford while losing to Liberty and Coppin State.
RELATED PEOPLE
Liberty News
Flames Win All 7 Singles Matches Versus Owls at Penn Invite
The Liberty Flames men’s tennis team swept the seven singles matches from the Temple Owls, Saturday at the Penn Invite. Through two days of the event, Liberty is a combined 13-2 in singles play and 4-3 in doubles competition at the Hamlin Tennis Center, Penn’s home facility. Thoughts...
Liberty News
Flames 4th Quarter Rally Falls Short Against No. 18 Wake Forest
Liberty scored a touchdown with 1:11 left in the fourth quarter and came up short on the following two-point conversation, allowing No. 18 Wake Forest to escape with a 37-36 win Saturday evening at Truist Field. Liberty erased a 12-point halftime deficit to take the lead at the end of...
Comments / 0