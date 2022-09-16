Liberty won all nine of its matches against the Navy Midshipmen on day two of the Liberty Hidden Dual, Sunday morning. The Lady Flames’ dominant final day at the Liberty Tennis Complex featured five singles wins and a sweep of the four singles contests with Navy. In Liberty’s other matches today, the Lady Flames went 1-1 in singles against players from Campbell and 0-1 in doubles versus Georgetown.

