ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Another Duggar Family Member Expecting First Baby

The Duggar family continues to grow! Former Counting On star Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Wissmann are expecting their first child together. They married in March at First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska after a five-month courtship. "From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Entertainment
State
South Dakota State
extratv

Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari Got Hitched, Partied in Fargo Saturday!

TMZ reports Duhamel and fiancée Audra Mari, Miss World America, were married in Fargo, North Dakota, near-ish his hometown of Minot. They tied the knot atop the Jasper Hotel, then surprised locals by driving around town in a vintage red wheels, happily kissing, before showing up — in full wedding gear — at the local tavern Duffy's, where they drank and partied in celebration of their nuptials.
FARGO, ND
NME

Lady Gaga cancels Miami ‘Chromatica Ball’ gig midway through due to storm

Lady Gaga was forced to cancel the final gig of her ‘Chromatica Ball’ stadium tour midway through last night due to a storm. The star was playing a gig at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Saturday night (September 17) when adverse weather conditions forced her to abandon the gig with six songs remaining.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maddie Poppe
In Touch Weekly

Inside Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and Janelle Brown’s Road Trip to City of Rocks, Idaho: Photos

Adventure time! Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown gave fans a glimpse into their road trip pit stop to City of Rocks, Idaho. Janelle, 53, took to Instagram on Monday, September 12, to share a video that featured several photos from the trip. Throughout the clip, fans got an intimate look at the trails Christine, 50, and Janelle walked through and the mountain views they were able to admire.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Post Malone Injured In Concert Stage Fall, Returns To Finish Show After Brief Delay – Update

UPDATE: Post Malone issued a video apology to Twitter today, revealing that he’s okay after getting out of the hospital from injuries suffered in a stage fall (see below for details). He’s on pain meds, but “everything is good. Everything is good,” he said. He also promised a two-hour show for the St. Louis fans the next time he visits. “I love you guys so much. Thank you for the patience. Thank you for putting up with my dumb ass.” He ended by thanking fans for hanging around, “Even though I got my ass kicked by myself,” he said with a smile. love you guys...
NFL
E! News

Post Malone Speaks Out After Falling and Injuring Ribs in Onstage Accident

Watch: Post Malone Takes Nasty Fall Onstage at St. Louis Concert. Post Malone is on the mend after bruising his ribs in a nasty fall during a concert. On Sept. 17, the 27-year-old was performing at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis when he fell against a hole on stage, hitting his chest. Following the accident, the show was paused for several minutes while he was examined by medics. He then returned, grimacing and holding his side, and apologized to the audience, an eyewitness told E! News. The rapper then performed five more songs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Variety

Post Malone Apologizes to Fans After Falling Through Stage at St. Louis Concert: ‘I Got My Ass Kicked by Myself’

Post Malone received medical attention after an accidental step caused him to fall through an open trap door onstage during his show Saturday night in St. Louis, Mo. at the Enterprise Center. Malone had started to sing “Circles” and was stomping down the stage’s ramp when he evidently missed the hole that his instrument had just been lowered into, according to an original report by St. Louis Post-Dispatch. A team of medics appeared on stage to aid his injuries for several minutes as fans lit up with confusion. Before he stood up to be escorted offstage, the singer addressed fans for the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment
105.5 The Fan

Post Malone Falls Through Hole in Stage During Performance – Watch

Post Malone took a nasty fall during a recent show and reportedly cracked multiple ribs in the process. On Sunday (Sept. 18), video surfaced from Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache Tour stop in St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 17, at the Enterprise Center. During the viral clip, Post makes his way across the stage but does not notice a hole. He mistakingly steps into the hole, with his upper body and head smacking the stage with immense impact. Post wallows in pain on the stage, grabbing at his rib area. Medics and arena staff then rush over to assist him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
K92.3

K92.3

Waterloo, IA
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K92.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Waterloo, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://k923.fm/

Comments / 0

Community Policy