Little People’s Matt Roloff makes shocking dig at sons Zach & Jeremy as family feuds over selling farm
LITTLE People, Big World star Matt Roloff has made a shocking dig at his sons Zach and Jeremy as the family feuds over selling their famous farm. The fresh jab comes soon as Matt, 60, recently complained about his sons and their behavior. The diss went down on Instagram where...
Tamar Braxton’s New Rumored Boo Is Already Being Put On Blast
Tamar Braxton fueled dating rumors over the weekend after stepping out with a man who appears to be her new boyfriend. The singer/reality star seemingly confirmed her budding romance with alleged lawyer Jeremy “JR” Robinson. Braxton was filmed entering Sovereign Sweets in Atlanta on Saturday night to celebrate JR’s birthday.
People
'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Shares She Is in the Hospital and Says 'I Seriously Need Help'
Samantha Diaz, a.k.a. Just Sam, has revealed that she is in the hospital for an unknown illness. The singer, who won the third season of ABC's American Idol in 2020, documented her hospital stay earlier this week via her Instagram Stories. On Friday, Diaz, 23, thanked fans for their support...
Popculture
Another Duggar Family Member Expecting First Baby
The Duggar family continues to grow! Former Counting On star Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Wissmann are expecting their first child together. They married in March at First Baptist Church in Plattsmouth, Nebraska after a five-month courtship. "From spontaneous adventures and work projects over the last couple of years...
Sam Asghari Gushes Over 'Icon' Britney Spears As Song With Elton John Gains Chart Success
Sam Asghari is one proud husband. The actor took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, August 30, to praise his wife, Britney Spears, for her new hit with Elton John, "Hold Me Closer." Article continues below advertisement. "2 icons 1 hit!" Asghari penned alongside a screenshot of the Spotify chart,...
Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari Got Hitched, Partied in Fargo Saturday!
TMZ reports Duhamel and fiancée Audra Mari, Miss World America, were married in Fargo, North Dakota, near-ish his hometown of Minot. They tied the knot atop the Jasper Hotel, then surprised locals by driving around town in a vintage red wheels, happily kissing, before showing up — in full wedding gear — at the local tavern Duffy's, where they drank and partied in celebration of their nuptials.
Little People Matt Roloff shows off major makeover to $4M farm amid family feud over coveted Oregon estate
LITTLE People, Big World star Matt Roloff has shown off a major makeover to Roloff Farms amid a family feud over the property. Both Zach and Jeremy Roloff expressed an interest in buying a part of the property and were enraged after their father sold it for $4M to someone else.
NME
Lady Gaga cancels Miami ‘Chromatica Ball’ gig midway through due to storm
Lady Gaga was forced to cancel the final gig of her ‘Chromatica Ball’ stadium tour midway through last night due to a storm. The star was playing a gig at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida on Saturday night (September 17) when adverse weather conditions forced her to abandon the gig with six songs remaining.
Inside Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and Janelle Brown’s Road Trip to City of Rocks, Idaho: Photos
Adventure time! Sister Wives stars Christine Brown and Janelle Brown gave fans a glimpse into their road trip pit stop to City of Rocks, Idaho. Janelle, 53, took to Instagram on Monday, September 12, to share a video that featured several photos from the trip. Throughout the clip, fans got an intimate look at the trails Christine, 50, and Janelle walked through and the mountain views they were able to admire.
Post Malone Injured In Concert Stage Fall, Returns To Finish Show After Brief Delay – Update
UPDATE: Post Malone issued a video apology to Twitter today, revealing that he’s okay after getting out of the hospital from injuries suffered in a stage fall (see below for details). He’s on pain meds, but “everything is good. Everything is good,” he said. He also promised a two-hour show for the St. Louis fans the next time he visits. “I love you guys so much. Thank you for the patience. Thank you for putting up with my dumb ass.” He ended by thanking fans for hanging around, “Even though I got my ass kicked by myself,” he said with a smile. love you guys...
NFL・
Post Malone Speaks Out After Falling and Injuring Ribs in Onstage Accident
Watch: Post Malone Takes Nasty Fall Onstage at St. Louis Concert. Post Malone is on the mend after bruising his ribs in a nasty fall during a concert. On Sept. 17, the 27-year-old was performing at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis when he fell against a hole on stage, hitting his chest. Following the accident, the show was paused for several minutes while he was examined by medics. He then returned, grimacing and holding his side, and apologized to the audience, an eyewitness told E! News. The rapper then performed five more songs.
Post Malone Apologizes to Fans After Falling Through Stage at St. Louis Concert: ‘I Got My Ass Kicked by Myself’
Post Malone received medical attention after an accidental step caused him to fall through an open trap door onstage during his show Saturday night in St. Louis, Mo. at the Enterprise Center. Malone had started to sing “Circles” and was stomping down the stage’s ramp when he evidently missed the hole that his instrument had just been lowered into, according to an original report by St. Louis Post-Dispatch. A team of medics appeared on stage to aid his injuries for several minutes as fans lit up with confusion. Before he stood up to be escorted offstage, the singer addressed fans for the...
Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds reveals that he and wife Aja Volkman have separated... after reuniting following divorce announcement
Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds has revealed that he and his wife Aja Volkman had separated after more than a decade of marriage. The 35-year-old performer shared in a tweet posted Friday that he and Volkman would now be focused on coparenting the four children they share. The couple...
Post Malone Falls Through Hole in Stage During Performance – Watch
Post Malone took a nasty fall during a recent show and reportedly cracked multiple ribs in the process. On Sunday (Sept. 18), video surfaced from Post Malone's Twelve Carat Toothache Tour stop in St. Louis, Mo. on Sept. 17, at the Enterprise Center. During the viral clip, Post makes his way across the stage but does not notice a hole. He mistakingly steps into the hole, with his upper body and head smacking the stage with immense impact. Post wallows in pain on the stage, grabbing at his rib area. Medics and arena staff then rush over to assist him.
