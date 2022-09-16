UPDATE: Post Malone issued a video apology to Twitter today, revealing that he’s okay after getting out of the hospital from injuries suffered in a stage fall (see below for details). He’s on pain meds, but “everything is good. Everything is good,” he said. He also promised a two-hour show for the St. Louis fans the next time he visits. “I love you guys so much. Thank you for the patience. Thank you for putting up with my dumb ass.” He ended by thanking fans for hanging around, “Even though I got my ass kicked by myself,” he said with a smile. love you guys...

