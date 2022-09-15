Read full article on original website
Related
pharmacytimes.com
Study Results Show COVID-19 Becomes Infectious When Symptoms are Present
Investigators report that while lateral flow tests do not detect the start of infectiousness well, they can identify individuals who will not infect others and can safely leave isolation. In individuals who develop symptoms of COVID-19, the majority are not infectious before symptoms develop, but two-thirds are still infectious 5...
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
The Most Common Side Effects Of The New Bivalent COVID Booster
As of Sept. 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized an updated COVID-19 vaccine with the goal of fending off a surge in cases this fall and winter. Moderna and Pfizer both have new bivalent vaccines that target the original strain of coronavirus and omicron subvariants (including the highly contagious BA.4 and BA.5), which have been rapidly spreading throughout the world for the last few months.
A mother says she spent '63 days of hell' desperately searching for her missing son. They ended with a shocking discovery of his death and addiction to 'laughing gas.'
"It was just a horrific scene," Julia Charleston said after finding her son's home littered with nitrous oxide chargers meant for making whipped cream.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 easy-to-miss signs of cervical cancer, including pelvic pain and abnormal discharge
Cervical cancer doesn't cause symptoms until it grows into nearby tissues. If you have either bleeding or discharge from the vagina that is unusual, see a doctor.
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
ohmymag.co.uk
Fatty liver disease: The hidden symptoms you should know about
You probably know that jaundice—the yellowing of the eyes and skin — is a likely sign of liver problem. But since diseases linked to the liver hardly show other symptoms, they could go undiagnosed and untreated until they are well advanced, at which point it might be too late. There are some other signs of fatty liver disease to be aware of.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Type 3 diabetes: Symptoms, causes and treatments
The term ‘type 3 diabetes’ in increasingly being used to describe Alzheimer’s disease
MedicalXpress
Higher risk of serious COVID-19 complications in children with immunodeficiency
Children with certain immunodeficiency diseases carry mutations in genes that regulate the body's immune system against viral infections and they have a higher mortality rate due to COVID-19. This is according to a study by researchers from Karolinska Institutet, published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. Most children...
Warning to diabetics as more are being admitted to hospital with ‘non-traditional’ side effects
PEOPLE with diabetes are being admitted to hospital with non-traditional side effects, experts have warned. Some of the most common complications of the disease include heart attack, stroke and nerve damage leading to amputation. But a new major study found that among the top 10 reasons for hospital admission, only...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Research points toward three autism subgroups with distinct prenatal risk factors
Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a "blanket" diagnosis applied to individuals with vastly differing behavioral as well as co-occurring medical conditions. Using very large medical-record data sets, researchers from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) have found that, not only can children be broken into subgroups based upon those co-occurring conditions, but that those subgroups are also associated with differing maternal prenatal risk factors. The research is published today in the journal Autism Research.
MedicalXpress
Facemask can detect viral exposure from a 10-minute conversation with an infected person
Scientists have created a face mask that can detect common respiratory viruses, including influenza and the coronavirus, in the air in droplets or aerosols. The highly sensitive mask, presented September 19 in the journal Matter, can alert the wearers via their mobile devices within 10 minutes if targeted pathogens are present in the surrounding air.
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
40% of COVID pneumonia patients still had lung problems at 1 year
A pair of new studies describe long-COVID findings, one from Spain showing that nearly 40% of bilateral pneumonia patients had impaired lung diffusion 1 year after hospitalization, and the other from England demonstrating that double-vaccinated adults were 41% less likely than their unvaccinated peers to report symptoms 3 months or more after infection.
Medical News Today
Lung cancer in non-smokers: Scientists find how air pollution acts as a trigger
Researchers sought to understand the mechanism by which air pollution may induce non-small cell lung cancer in never-smokers. They found that fine particulate matter triggers inflammation in the lungs and causes lung cells with pre-existing mutations to start forming a tumor. The finding may pave the way for new potential...
News-Medical.net
Study shows vaccine-derived poliovirus in infant with severe immunodeficiency
In a recent study published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, researchers identified type 3 vaccine-derived poliovirus (VDPV) in an infant. The oral poliovirus vaccine (OPV) has been effective against poliomyelitis due to its ability to elicit intestinal and humoral immune responses. Sabin vaccine is a live attenuated poliovirus that stimulates the immune system by replicating in the intestine, thereby inducing immune responses against the vaccine strain.
healio.com
Tezepelumab reduces mucus plugging in patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma
Tezepelumab treatment reduced mucus scores, which correlated with lung function improvement, among patients with moderate to severe uncontrolled asthma, researchers reported at the European Respiratory Society International Congress. “It’s the first time we’ve been able to demonstrate in a randomized controlled trial reduction of mucus plugging in response to a...
Phys.org
Scientists identify potential vaccine target for increasingly concerning bacterial strain
Acinetobacter baumannii is a bacterial pathogen responsible for serious hospital-related infections that is becoming increasingly resistant against antibiotics. In research published in Angewandte Chemie, investigators conducted screening tests and identified a promising bacterial target for the development of a vaccine. "Capsular polysaccharides [or carbohydrates] that cover A. baumannii are a...
boldsky.com
Coronavirus Residues Might Be Causing Long COVID: New Study
A new study published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal has suggested that leftover Coronavirus residues might be responsible for long COVID, or the post-COVID condition that persists in some people even weeks, months, and years after the disease has occurred [1]. Long COVID or post-COVID syndrome is the term...
Comments / 0