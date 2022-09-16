ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

nshoremag.com

Mediterranean Restaurant La Gallina Opens at MarketStreet Lynnfield

La Gallina, a new restaurant featuring coastal Mediterranean flavors in an elegantly rustic atmosphere, will make its debut at MarketStreet Lynnfield on September 22. The restaurant showcases an open kitchen overlooking a beautiful and spacious dining room, wraparound bar, and indoor and outdoor patios. Its menu offers tastes of Spain, Greece, Italy, and beyond with fresh takes on classic regional dishes.
LYNNFIELD, MA
quincyquarry.com

Today is National Cheeseburger Day! #grilling #beer #football

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Five Guys burger image via New Time Broward County Palm Beach. Grill at home or dine out, a good cheeseburger is tough to top when one wants to chow. Plus, what better day...
QUINCY, MA
NECN

Local Celebrity-Backed Restaurant Plans New Mission Hill Location

Yellow Door Taqueria, backed by Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey and HGTV’s Taniya Nayak, will open a third location in Mission Hill. The new location joins an original spot in Dorchester’s Lower Mills neighborhood and another at Ink Block in the South End. The original Lower Mills spot is just minutes from where Casey, the Dropkick Murphys’ lead singer, grew up, while the Mission Hill location is in the neighborhood where restaurant group co-owner Jarek Mountain has lived for nearly a decade.
BOSTON, MA
traveltasteandtour.com

North of Boston, MA

Located just 30 minutes from Boston, the area known as North of Boston or Essex County offers 200 miles of stunning coastline, rich history, robust culture, world class locavore dining, attractions, entertainment and so much more! You’ll find lodging to meet your every need, and plenty of options for food and drink to fuel your adventures! North of Boston is home to witches, whales, a vibrant art scene, schooners, fresh and local seafood, with the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway connecting it all.
BOSTON, MA
miltontimes.com

Women-Owned Medical Aesthetics Spa opening in East Milton

Two local nurse practitionersand lifelong friends are opening a full service medical spa location in East Milton Square, offering the newest and most advanced skin, body, wellness and anti-aging treatments. The Milton location is their third. Milton Medical Aesthetics, owned by Lindsey Gillooly and Allison Daly, will open its doors...
MILTON, MA
NECN

Conley's Pub & Grille in Watertown Has Been Sold, Plans to Reopen Under New Ownership

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A neighborhood restaurant and bar west of Boston has closed for the time being as it is undergoing an ownership change. According to multiple sources, Conley's Pub & Grille in Watertown has shuttered, with a Facebook post from the Belmont Street spot saying, "[Farewell] to Conleys!! It's been a great run!! 21 years of Solid Eats, Decent Times and Cold Brews! Thank you Stephen!! Thank you to all our loyal employees and customers!! We love you all!! - Jen and Erica"
WATERTOWN, MA
homenewshere.com

Irish eyes will be smiling at the Lowell Irish Festival

While most areas in New England begin to show signs of the bright colors of red, orange and yellow that the fall season has to offer, here in the Lowell area, things are looking greener than usual. The local “emerald” conditions can only mean one thing. It is once again...
LOWELL, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: An $18 Million Estate on Martha’s Vineyard

With 6.5 acres of land and access to a private beach, this home offers seclusion even during the island's busiest season. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $18,500,000. Size: 8,912 square feet. Bedrooms: 6. Bathrooms: 7 full, 1...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Estella Opens in Boston's Downtown Crossing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new upscale restaurant and lounge has come to the heart of Boston after being in the works for nearly a year, replacing another upscale dining and drinking spot that had been in the space. According to a tweet from @DTownBostonBID,...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. An eruv: a system of wires, walls, and fences, enclosing a space within which strictly observant Jews can do things otherwise forbidden on the Sabbath, such as carrying objects in public or pushing a baby carriage. Boston's eruv measures 26 miles and encircles parts of Boston, Brookline, and Newton.
BOSTON, MA
BC Heights

Demolishing 345 Walnut St. is Both Necessary and Necessarily Unpleasant

The Newton City Council approved the funding for the proposed new senior center at 345 Walnut St. last month. A lone councilor voted against the proposal, just as only two members of the Newton Historical Commission (NHC) voted to nominate the building as a landmark. Total demolition was the right move, but its opponents’ concerns are valid.
NEWTON, MA
dirtywatermedia.com

10 Things to Do in Boston This Weekend!

Looking for something fun and exciting to do in and around Boston this weekend? Want to go out but can’t find anything that is appealing to you? Looking for live music or some quality family time? Boston has it all this weekend. There’s literally something for everyone. Take advantage of these opportunities and get out on the town this weekend! Here are some of our top picks for the weekend of Friday, September 16h through Sunday, September 18th!
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

COVID-19 boosters and $75 gift cards draw long lines in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A vaccination event hosted by the City of Boston to get children their COVID-19 boosters– as well as $75 gift cards– drew long lines Saturday. The B Healthy Back to School Event was hosted by the Boston Public Health Commission. The organizers expected a turnout in the dozens at White Stadium, similar to past events. Instead, hundreds showed up. They quickly ran out of both vaccines and gift cards for families.
BOSTON, MA

