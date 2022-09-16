Read full article on original website
Happy birthday to LaMonte McLemore of the 5th Dimension
September 17, 2022: Birthday Greetings to the inimitable LaMonte McLemore. The St. Louis-born founder of Grammy legends The 5th Dimension, the group’s mellow bass for over 40 years. Their timeless tunes like “Up-Up and Away,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” and “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine in” are iconic uplifting anthems for a generation. The premiere freelance photographer for JET magazine’s “Beauty of the Week” for 5 decades with a documentary about this trailblazing feature in the works. Known for his sense of humor & style and overall kindness, “The Bronze Clark Gable” is the author of the popular inspirational memoir “From Hobo Flats to The 5th Dimension (A Life Fulfilled in Baseball, Photography and Music)” as told to Robert-Allan Arno. There’s so much more to the tapestry of “Mac”-- from his impactful mentoring by his beloved Grandma Gertrude, a Cherokee Indian, to his philosophies on life, love, happiness, and representation of African Americans in the media.
World Premiere: DMo! and Moonchild's Amber Navran are in the "FriendZone"
(September 19, 2022) Chicago native singer and songwriter DMo! (also known as D Maurice) has been a fixture in the indie soul community for two decades, both as a solo artist and as part of the talented team that has worked with Indie Soul King Eric Roberson. We love DMo!...
First Listen: Eric Seats delivers a cool groove on "Turns Me On"
(September 18, 2022) Give a drummer/producer an opportunity to make their beats shine in the studio and they will be happy to oblige. Eric Seats’ father was a major inspiration as a drummer himself, which was more than enough for the younger Seats in deciding his career vision. And his hard work delivered a very respectful career behind the scenes. Since 1997, his Key Beats, Inc. production house has been responsible for hits by R&B and Hip-Hop’s elite like Missy Elliott and Aaliyah, and as a studio musician/composer Seats has worked with Tamia, Patti LaBelle and gospel group The Soul Seekers.
Kandi Burruss Hits Back at Bravo Fans for Bullying Daughter Riley Over Her Weight
One downfall of being in the public limelight is the onslaught of criticism usually directed at famous people. Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss knows this all too well. In an exclusive interview, the Xscape vocalist told People how infuriated she feels that fans have attacked her daughter’s weight issues and said, “it boils my blood.”
Dave Chappelle says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock showed 'he's just as ugly as the rest of us'
Dave Chappelle has weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony, which shattered the beloved Hollywood persona that the King Richard star had built up over a decades-long career. During a stop on Chappelle and Rock's joint comedy tour in Liverpool, England, on...
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turns 16
Happy birthday, Dannielynn Birkhead! The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith turned 16 on Wednesday, receiving a sweet message from her dad on social media. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” Larry, 49, captioned a collage of photos from Dannielynn’s childhood, including pics with Smith, who died in 2007. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” he added. The proud father went...
Another Hallmark Star May Be Done After This Christmas Movie Season: ‘How Many Firefighters Can I Play?’
With the Christmas movie season right around the corner, another Hallmark star could be done after their upcoming movie.
Woman fell in love with sugar daddy after he bought her £340k house and £40k car
A woman has explained how she ended up falling in love with her sugar daddy. Damea Williams, 31 and James Parker, 67, from Atlanta - who have a 36-year age gap - are now engaged after first meeting on Facebook in 2017. You can see a video of the couple...
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon releases debut single using the stage name ‘Lolahol’
It’s happening! Lourdes Leon has released her new single, following in Madonna’s footsteps and making her official debut in music, with her new song ‘Lock&Key’ using the stage name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and businesswoman is showing her talent in the new music video, with a futuristic look and...
The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer
If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast
There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
Janet Jackson Goes From Make-Up Free To Full Glam In Gorgeous Transition Video: Watch
Janet Jackson was not ready to go out at the start of the video she posted to TikTok on Sept. 1. In the video, Ms. Jackson, 56, sits in a t-shirt, a pair of glasses, and her hair in a wrap. She seems more ready for a night on the couch watching whatever’s left on HBO Max. However, thanks to a bit of magic – and a TikTok transition soundtracked by Latto’s “Big Energy” – Janet goes from meh to marvelous! in a blink of an eye. Janet appears in a full face of makeup and a chic white outfit.
Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere
The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
Pamela Anderson, 55, Goes Makeup Free In LA After Successful Broadway Run: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Pamela Anderson can’t help but steal the spotlight when she steps out and that is exactly what happened when the Baywatch icon got some retail therapy in on Friday, September 2. Taking over the streets of Venice, CA, the 55-year-old stunner rocked an all-white ensemble and blinged it out with a pair of Crocs x Balenciaga mules.
Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies
(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
Cher's Tweet About The Queen Of England's Passing Was Made Unintentionally Hilarious By The Wrong Emoji
I may be going to hell for laughing at this. After news of the Queen of England's death made headlines, plenty of celebrities took to social media to offer their (admittedly mixed) reactions. One of said celebs was none other than Cher, who A) had met the Queen a handful...
Kathy Griffin Vomited a Dozen Times in 3 Hours After Doctor 'Ghosted' Her
The comedian called on Twitter for advice as she recovers from lung cancer. She had part of her left lung removed a year ago.
