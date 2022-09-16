ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy birthday to LaMonte McLemore of the 5th Dimension

September 17, 2022: Birthday Greetings to the inimitable LaMonte McLemore. The St. Louis-born founder of Grammy legends The 5th Dimension, the group’s mellow bass for over 40 years. Their timeless tunes like “Up-Up and Away,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” and “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine in” are iconic uplifting anthems for a generation. The premiere freelance photographer for JET magazine’s “Beauty of the Week” for 5 decades with a documentary about this trailblazing feature in the works. Known for his sense of humor & style and overall kindness, “The Bronze Clark Gable” is the author of the popular inspirational memoir “From Hobo Flats to The 5th Dimension (A Life Fulfilled in Baseball, Photography and Music)” as told to Robert-Allan Arno. There’s so much more to the tapestry of “Mac”-- from his impactful mentoring by his beloved Grandma Gertrude, a Cherokee Indian, to his philosophies on life, love, happiness, and representation of African Americans in the media.
World Premiere: DMo! and Moonchild's Amber Navran are in the "FriendZone"

(September 19, 2022) Chicago native singer and songwriter DMo! (also known as D Maurice) has been a fixture in the indie soul community for two decades, both as a solo artist and as part of the talented team that has worked with Indie Soul King Eric Roberson. We love DMo!...
First Listen: Eric Seats delivers a cool groove on "Turns Me On"

(September 18, 2022) Give a drummer/producer an opportunity to make their beats shine in the studio and they will be happy to oblige. Eric Seats’ father was a major inspiration as a drummer himself, which was more than enough for the younger Seats in deciding his career vision. And his hard work delivered a very respectful career behind the scenes. Since 1997, his Key Beats, Inc. production house has been responsible for hits by R&B and Hip-Hop’s elite like Missy Elliott and Aaliyah, and as a studio musician/composer Seats has worked with Tamia, Patti LaBelle and gospel group The Soul Seekers.
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, turns 16

Happy birthday, Dannielynn Birkhead! The daughter of Larry Birkhead and the late Anna Nicole Smith turned 16 on Wednesday, receiving a sweet message from her dad on social media. “Sixteen years ago my beautiful baby was born. That’s if you want to feel really old. Many people thought the odds were stacked against you, but maybe that was geared more towards me than you,” Larry, 49, captioned a collage of photos from Dannielynn’s childhood, including pics with Smith, who died in 2007. “Through tragedy, turmoil and a couple of baby tantrums-today you shine bright and are so accomplished,” he added. The proud father went...
Distractify

The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer

If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
TheDailyBeast

The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast

There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
HollywoodLife

Janet Jackson Goes From Make-Up Free To Full Glam In Gorgeous Transition Video: Watch

Janet Jackson was not ready to go out at the start of the video she posted to TikTok on Sept. 1. In the video, Ms. Jackson, 56, sits in a t-shirt, a pair of glasses, and her hair in a wrap. She seems more ready for a night on the couch watching whatever’s left on HBO Max. However, thanks to a bit of magic – and a TikTok transition soundtracked by Latto’s “Big Energy” – Janet goes from meh to marvelous! in a blink of an eye. Janet appears in a full face of makeup and a chic white outfit.
People

Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere

The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies

(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
