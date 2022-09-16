September 17, 2022: Birthday Greetings to the inimitable LaMonte McLemore. The St. Louis-born founder of Grammy legends The 5th Dimension, the group’s mellow bass for over 40 years. Their timeless tunes like “Up-Up and Away,” “Stoned Soul Picnic,” and “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine in” are iconic uplifting anthems for a generation. The premiere freelance photographer for JET magazine’s “Beauty of the Week” for 5 decades with a documentary about this trailblazing feature in the works. Known for his sense of humor & style and overall kindness, “The Bronze Clark Gable” is the author of the popular inspirational memoir “From Hobo Flats to The 5th Dimension (A Life Fulfilled in Baseball, Photography and Music)” as told to Robert-Allan Arno. There’s so much more to the tapestry of “Mac”-- from his impactful mentoring by his beloved Grandma Gertrude, a Cherokee Indian, to his philosophies on life, love, happiness, and representation of African Americans in the media.

